Games: RPCS3, Fake Gamiing, and More
See the new showcase of AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) on PS3 emulator RPCS3 | GamingOnLinux
Last month, PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 became the first emulator to implement AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and there's a new showcase video to show it off.
Nice to see the power of open source at work here. Thanks to many different contributors working on RPCS3 it's really come along nicely. Also thanks to AMD creating FSR and making it open source too.
Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps And Beans 2 will be coming to Linux | GamingOnLinux
The developers of Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps And Beans 2 have announced that their beat 'em up sequel will be coming to Linux officially. It's the long-awaited follow-up to the original from 2017 and it's currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter.
Speaking in an update posted on September 20, the team announced "Following numerous requests and after a technical evaluation, we decided to add the Linux operating system among the platforms included in the base goal.".
2D side-scrolling action rogue-lite Helvetii shows off new trailer with a demo due soon | GamingOnLinux
Helvetii is an action rogue-lite set in ancient Gaul that was crowdfunded on Kickstarter back in 2019. Team KwaKwa have a new trailer to show the progress and a demo is due soon. The developer emailed to mention the demo will go live next week, ready for Steam Next Fest and it will support Linux out of the box along with being supported for the full release.
Pros and Cons of Gamification in the Workplace
Many companies, open source communities, and even software applications incorporate elements of game playing, such as badges, rewards, and competition, to make tasks more fun and engaging. Such gamification in the workplace first took off more than a decade ago, writes Katy Milkman in a recent Wired article.
Dream Cats NFT: don't buy them - David Revoy
Here is another NFT story (and not a sequel to the last one was in March after someone uploaded my "Yin and Yang of world hunger" on OpenSea...) Today, it is about the official release of the "Dream Cats" catalog on OpenSea by ROPLAK, a derivative of my 2016 Creative Commons Attribution Catavatar generator. It was announced yesterday in this post on Twitter, and the OpenSea catalog page linked counts already over 10K items and already sold 4.2 ETH, so, around 10 000 Euros in two days...
Android Leftovers
Bash Programming
JingPad Review: A Real Linux Tab for True Linux Fans
JingOS is in alpha stage of development at the moment. Most of the issues I have encountered in this review should be addressed in the future OTA updates, as their roadmap suggests. The final stable version of JingPad should be available by March 2022. JingPad as a device comes on the pricey side but it also gives you a high-end gadget. 2K AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB UMCP storage and other stuff you get only in high-end devices. The sound from the speakers is decent.
Retro TV Shows off Family Memories with Raspberry Pi
Fascinated by the look and feel of vintage electronics, [Democracity] decided to turn an old Sony Micro TV into a digital picture frame that would cycle through old family photos in style. You?d think the modern IPS widescreen display would stick out like a sore thumb, but thanks to the clever application of a 1/16? black acrylic bezel and the original glass still installed in the front panel, the new hardware blends in exceptionally well. Driving the new display is a Raspberry Pi 4, which might sound overkill, but considering the front-end is being provided by DAKboard through Chromium, we can understand the desire for some extra horsepower and RAM. If it were us we?d probably have gone with a less powerful board and a few Python scripts, and of course there are a few turn-key open source solutions out there, though we?ll admit that this is probably faster and easier to setup.
