How To Install PyCharm on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PyCharm on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, PyCharm is an integrated development platform used for programming purposes for Python language. It is an interesting alternative with a wide range of Python functions that support beginners, however, even experienced web developers can use it for efficient troubleshooting to carry out targeted fine-tuning. PyCharm is compatible with macOS, Windows, and Linux systems.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of PyCharm IDE on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
-
How To Install Go on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Go on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Go is an open-source programming language that makes it easy to build simple, reliable, and efficient software. It’s statically typed and produces compiled machine code binaries. Go language is a compiled language. This is popular amongst developers as it means you do not need to compile the source code to create an executable file.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Go programming language on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
Install PowerShell on Fedora Linux [Ed: Red Hat shilling Microsoft]
PowerShell (also written pwsh) is a powerful open source command-line and object-oriented shell developed and maintained by Microsoft. It is syntactically verbose and intuitive for the user. This article is a guide on how to install PowerShell on the host and inside a Podman or Toolbox container.
-
How to Download and Install Apache JMeter on Ubuntu 20.04
pache JMeter is a desktop application to perform load testing and measuring the performance of a variety of services. It is completely free and open-source. JMeter is an Apache project and written in Java.
Apache JMeter may be used to test performance on static and dynamic resources. It started as a way to test web servers but developed to a lot more protocols like SOAP, FTP, Mail servers, or Database servers. JMeter can be used to simulate a heavy load on a server, group of servers, network, or object.
In this tutorial, we learn how to install Apache JMeter on Ubuntu 20.04. You can follow the same steps for other Linux distributions.
-
How to Find Files Modified in Last 24 Hours in Linux
A Linux operating system administrator or veteran user understands and relates to the implications of unmet file management routines and objectives. File management improves the overall workflow such that each user’s actions are associated with specific file changes or modifications.
-
How to Install Cawbird (Twitter desktop client) on Ubuntu 20.04 Linux
I think there is no doubt that Twitter is one of the most influential social networks in existence. And now in Ubuntu 20.04, we can have a simple and efficient desktop client. So today you will learn how to install Cawbird on Ubuntu 20.04 a modern, simple but effective desktop Twitter client.
-
How to Install Docker and Docker Compose on Debian 11
Docker is a free and open-source platform to develop, ship, and run applications in the containerized environment. It allows you to separate your application from your infrastructure. This will make it easier, simpler, and safer to build, deploy and manage containers. Docker is designed to set up a local development environment.
If you want to create more than one container for your application you should use Docker compose. Docker-compose is a tool used to define and share multi-container applications. With Docker compose, you can use the YAML file to define all services and run them at once using the simple command.
-
How to Install Plex Media Server on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
Plex Media Server is software to store all your digital media content and access via a client application such as your TV, NVIDIA Shield, Roku, Mobile App, and many more platforms. Plex Media Server organizes your files and content into categories. It’s extremely popular with people storing TV Shows and Movie Libraries, and if your connection is good enough, share it with your friends and family. Over time Plex Media Server has grown much and now supports many platforms.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Plex Media Server on Debian 11 Bullseye.
-
How to copy or clone permissions from one file to another on Linux - Unixcop
Suppose that you have just created a new file and want it to have the same permissions and ownership of an older file.
Need to copy or clone the older file ownership and permissions to the new file you created?
In this small guide we will learn how to clone the user, group ownership and permissions on a file from another file on Linux operating system
-
Install drivers for XP-Pen tablet on Linux - LinuxH2O
In this quick guide, you will see how to setup up and install the XP-Pen tablet and its drivers on Linux operating system. This guide is for all the distributions and it doesn’t matter which one you may be using Ubuntu, Fedora, Arch, or any other for that matter.
XP-Pen company is very popular, they have a global presence and goodwill for their awesome tablets. People from many professions rely on these little technical devices, whether you do the digital drawing, designing, editing or maybe you teach, these tablets are just ideal for your workflow.
The user experience feels like you are writing on paper with a pen. The tablets come with very good levels of pressure sensitivity. The company provides support for all the operating systems (Even Linux ) and it’s very easy to set up which you will see later in the article. Your tablet also comes with a year of warranty and dedicated customer support for any of your needs.
-
Android Leftovers
Bash Programming
JingPad Review: A Real Linux Tab for True Linux Fans
JingOS is in alpha stage of development at the moment. Most of the issues I have encountered in this review should be addressed in the future OTA updates, as their roadmap suggests. The final stable version of JingPad should be available by March 2022. JingPad as a device comes on the pricey side but it also gives you a high-end gadget. 2K AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB UMCP storage and other stuff you get only in high-end devices. The sound from the speakers is decent.
Retro TV Shows off Family Memories with Raspberry Pi
Fascinated by the look and feel of vintage electronics, [Democracity] decided to turn an old Sony Micro TV into a digital picture frame that would cycle through old family photos in style. You?d think the modern IPS widescreen display would stick out like a sore thumb, but thanks to the clever application of a 1/16? black acrylic bezel and the original glass still installed in the front panel, the new hardware blends in exceptionally well. Driving the new display is a Raspberry Pi 4, which might sound overkill, but considering the front-end is being provided by DAKboard through Chromium, we can understand the desire for some extra horsepower and RAM. If it were us we?d probably have gone with a less powerful board and a few Python scripts, and of course there are a few turn-key open source solutions out there, though we?ll admit that this is probably faster and easier to setup.
