Postgres 14: It's The Little Things
A lot of years Postgres will have some big pillar or theme to the release. Often this is thought of after the fact. Everything that is committed is looked at and someone thinks, "This is the key thing to talk about." In Postgres 9.2 it was JSON, in 9.4 it was JSONB, in 10 it was logical replication, 12 was a broader performance theme. While I look forward to each of these big highlights, in each release I'm equally excited to browse through and pull out the small things that simply make my life better.
Postgres is, and for some time will continue to be, the first database I turn to. As Postgres focuses on the little things, it just deepens my commitment to it. Why look elsewhere when the bond just grows over time? So today I wanted to call some extra attention to those little things, the ones that don't get the spotlight, but simply make a developer's life better.
[....]
I've talked a lot over the years about how I'm a fan of psql - the CLI client that comes with Postgres. It's quite feature rich, more so than most CLI tools I know. It has the ability to customize it via a psqlrc, a lot of handy shortcuts, ability to format the output of a query with \x and \x auto to auto format it, and features like \watch to auto re-run a query every few seconds.
When I started going through the psql improvements in Postgres 14 it was great to see not just 1 new feature but a slew of them.
First, there's a nice improvement contributed by two of my colleagues to the shortcut \df to allow you to see function and operator arguments. This helps reduce the number of matches for overloaded entries.
