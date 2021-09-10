today's howtos
-
Do We Still Need a Bastion?
There is a growing discussion among network engineers, DevOps teams, and security professionals about the security benefits of bastions. Many assume that they are the “old way” of network access and have little relevance in the modern cloud native stack. These speculations are not irrelevant as in recent years, the corporate IT network perimeter as we knew it is diminishing, and the concept has been shifted to data, identity, and compute perimeter. Software-defined networking solutions have overtaken hardware firewall boxes, and the requirement of managing bare metal servers has shifted to container deployed or even serverless applications. Where do bastions fit in these scenarios? Do we even need one?
-
What’s in a package
There is no shortage of package managers. Each tool makes its own set of tradeoffs regarding speed, ease of use, customizability, and reproducibility. Guix occupies a sweet spot, providing reproducibility by design as pioneered by Nix, package customization à la Spack from the command line, the ability to create container images without hassle, and more.
Beyond the “feature matrix” of the tools themselves, a topic that is often overlooked is packages—or rather, what’s inside of them. Chances are that a given package may be installed using any of the many tools at your disposal. But are you really getting the same thing regardless of the tool you are using? The answer is “no”, contrary to what one might think. The author realized this very acutely while fearlessly attempting to package the PyTorch machine learning framework for Guix.
This post is about the journey packaging PyTorch the Guix way, the rationale, a glimpse at what other PyTorch packages out there look like, and conclusions we can draw for high-performance computing and scientific workflows.
-
Courtès: What's in a package
Over at the Guix-HPC blog, Ludovic Courtès writes about trying to package the PyTorch machine-learning library for the Guix distribution. Building from source in a user-verifiable manner is part of the philosophy behind Guix, but there were a number of problems that were encountered...
-
How to install Friday Night Funkin' VS Mario REMASTERED V1.1 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Friday Night Funkin' VS Mario REMASTERED V1.1 mod on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How To Install Visual Studio Code on Debian 11 [Ed: This is proprietary software and it lets Microsoft spy on GNU/Linux users]
-
How to install Microsoft Teams on Linux Lite 5.4 - Invidious [Ed: Why are Linux channels encouraging added proprietary software/malware to one's repos?]
-
How To Run Cron Jobs Every 5, 10, 15, or 30 Minutes - ByteXD
Cron is used for scheduling tasks in Linux. It helps you automate the repeating tasks at ease. The tasks that are performed at pre-scheduled times are called Cron Jobs.
For example, you could create a script for automatically backing up some of your files and run the script as a cron job at a certain interval. We use the crontab command to edit the cron table and schedule tasks according to our preferences.
In this tutorial, we’ll go through how to run cron jobs every 5, 10, 15, or 30 minutes, as well as the fundamentals of scheduling cron jobs.
If you want an in-depth article that covers all the topics about cron from basics to advanced, check out our tutorial on How to Schedule Cron Jobs in Linux With Crontab.
-
How to enable ssh on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Linux - Linux Shout
SSH (Secure Shell) is a standard network tool used to access PC and other systems remotely but in a secure way. Here we let you know how to enable SSH on Ubuntu and use it using Authentication keys.
-
How to Install Graphite and Graphite Web on Ubuntu 20.04
Graphite is a free and open-source monitoring tool to store numeric time-series data and its graph in real-time.
Graphite doesn't collect data by itself, instead it receives data from other tools. As soon as Graphite receives data it can create graphs in the webapp.
In this tutorial, we learn how to install Graphite and Graphite Web on Ubuntu 20.04 using docker. The easiest way to have a running Graphite instance is by using docker.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 607 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
How I Built My New Linux Gaming Desktop in 2021 with AMD (CPU+GPU) and GNU Guix
After my unexpected luck in getting a new GPU (the AMD 6700XT), it was finally time to build a new computer. While my previous desktop was still ticking, at 6 and a half years old (an Intel i5-4690K, Nvidia GTX 970; see details in our gaming rigs article) it was certainly not up to 4K gaming and VR. The GPU was by far the hardest thing to get, but by this summer most everything else was available and at more regular prices. [...] Overall, the main components follow a pretty typical mid-range to enthusiast gaming build for 2021. These are all solid, well recommended choices, at a good price to performance ratio. I’ll discuss my choice to move to all AMD below, but overall there wasn’t anything I had to worry about being Linux compatible. These days I’d mostly be concerned about Wi-Fi, along with any specialty hardware. I opted out of Wi-Fi since my desktop is right next to my router for a wired connection, though the Bluetooth would be handy for things like controlling the Valve Index’s base stations. That and Wi-Fi can be handled with a cheap USB adapter if I want it. (Honestly, the motherboard I wanted in white also didn’t have Wi-Fi, so that made the choice easier, too.) The only thing for me was wondering about controlling all that RGB, but open source comes through again, as I’ll detail later. In terms of specifics the 5600X is a great performer with the latest Zen 3 architecture and good single core performance to go with the 6 cores and 12 threads. This has become easily available, at least in the US, at or below MSRP. There are some great Zen 2 CPUs to pick from, but in my case I wanted the latest (I tend not to upgrade frequently, obviously) as well as plenty of power for photo editing and compiling as I’ve been contributing patches and packages to Guix. Also: Valve Publishes New Steam Deck FAQ With A Few New Details Shared - Phoronix
Kernel: LWN on Linux and systemd Doing OOM
today's leftovers
Proprietary Software Leftovers
Recent comments
22 min 8 sec ago
2 hours 56 min ago
3 hours 33 min ago
3 hours 52 min ago
3 hours 54 min ago
12 hours 3 min ago
12 hours 48 min ago
13 hours 1 min ago
13 hours 4 min ago
13 hours 12 min ago