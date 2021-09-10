today's leftovers
-
Brave is a browser of many contradictions
It’s not just popup ads that annoy people. You also have creepy companies like Facebook and Google following your every move on the internet. They know what you have been up to and use this information to offer tailored ads. Worse still, sometimes they sell this information to third parties. So we have seen a rise in privacy extensions for browsers too.
That is the vision upon which Brave browser was born. It’s easily one of the fastest-growing browsers on the [Internet]. They claim to be a privacy-focused browser. It’s easy to see what Brave is all about. Instead of you having to install Chrome, install Adblock, tweak privacy settings and so on you can just install Brave. It is based on Chromium, the engine that powers Chrome, Chromium and Edge.
-
Google Docs in a clean-room browser
With the news that Google would be phasing in a new version of Google Docs I thought we ought to get the current version working in Flow. Because of many bug fixes in Flow for other websites, Google Docs now seemed to load mostly fine, though it rendered without word wrap and you couldn’t actually type into it.
Like Google Mail, Google Docs almost entirely consists of obfuscated JavaScript, some of it common between the two. Its HTML structure is quite simple, though it uses hidden iframes for various purposes (one for key input and another for calculating word widths, amongst others). Over the course of the couple of months I identified over 30 distinct issues that needed fixing, and I’ll discuss the more interesting ones in the second section of this blog.
-
New free resources for young people to become independent digital makers
-
Godot Engine - Dev snapshot: Godot 3.4 beta 5
The upcoming Godot 3.4 release will provide a number of new features which have been backported from the 4.0 development branch (see our release policy for details on the various Godot versions). This beta 5 build provides additional features and fixes to bugs reported against previous builds.
If you already reviewed the changelog for the previous beta, you can skip right to the differences between beta 4 and beta 5 (part 1, part 2).
Some big changes since the previous beta are the promotion of object validity checks to release builds (no more "dangling pointers" release surprises), initial support for Android Play Asset Delivery, and a new ACES Fitted high quality tonemapper.
-
Linux: Central real-time patches integrated after 17 years [Ed: Translation from German]
The heart of real-time support for Linux has finally made it into the official kernel. As before, real-time support cannot be activated there, because there are still some medium-sized and all kinds of small construction sites. Developers of the project, which has been dragged out due to lack of money, discussed these things at the Linux Plumbers Conference 2021, which is currently taking place. There it was also discussed how they want to maintain the whole thing in the future.
[...]
The recorded changes to locking techniques such as spinlocks, mutexes and Rwlocks are ultimately the core of it all, with the PREEMPT_RT in autumn 2004 still started under a different name Has. The now integrated adjustments added up to a whopping seventy patches. They allow a kernel compiled with real-time support to interrupt almost all of the tasks it has performed at any time without any major delay in order to temporarily devote itself to more important things.
This is crucial for real-time support: Linux can quickly turn to programs that always have to complete a certain task in a pre-defined time – even if something unimportant demands a lot from the system and creates adverse conditions. A marking on the process determines which programs the kernel should prefer. For many PCs and servers in particular, this is of no interest, because the greater responsiveness means that other tasks are interrupted more frequently and run more slowly.
-
The ephemeral miniconf
The ephemeral miniconf is a Perl and Raku virtual miniconf that will take place in Zoom the 18 november 2021.
It's free, small and relax.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 597 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
How I Built My New Linux Gaming Desktop in 2021 with AMD (CPU+GPU) and GNU Guix
After my unexpected luck in getting a new GPU (the AMD 6700XT), it was finally time to build a new computer. While my previous desktop was still ticking, at 6 and a half years old (an Intel i5-4690K, Nvidia GTX 970; see details in our gaming rigs article) it was certainly not up to 4K gaming and VR. The GPU was by far the hardest thing to get, but by this summer most everything else was available and at more regular prices. [...] Overall, the main components follow a pretty typical mid-range to enthusiast gaming build for 2021. These are all solid, well recommended choices, at a good price to performance ratio. I’ll discuss my choice to move to all AMD below, but overall there wasn’t anything I had to worry about being Linux compatible. These days I’d mostly be concerned about Wi-Fi, along with any specialty hardware. I opted out of Wi-Fi since my desktop is right next to my router for a wired connection, though the Bluetooth would be handy for things like controlling the Valve Index’s base stations. That and Wi-Fi can be handled with a cheap USB adapter if I want it. (Honestly, the motherboard I wanted in white also didn’t have Wi-Fi, so that made the choice easier, too.) The only thing for me was wondering about controlling all that RGB, but open source comes through again, as I’ll detail later. In terms of specifics the 5600X is a great performer with the latest Zen 3 architecture and good single core performance to go with the 6 cores and 12 threads. This has become easily available, at least in the US, at or below MSRP. There are some great Zen 2 CPUs to pick from, but in my case I wanted the latest (I tend not to upgrade frequently, obviously) as well as plenty of power for photo editing and compiling as I’ve been contributing patches and packages to Guix. Also: Valve Publishes New Steam Deck FAQ With A Few New Details Shared - Phoronix
Kernel: LWN on Linux and systemd Doing OOM
today's leftovers
Proprietary Software Leftovers
Recent comments
22 min 8 sec ago
2 hours 56 min ago
3 hours 33 min ago
3 hours 52 min ago
3 hours 54 min ago
12 hours 3 min ago
12 hours 48 min ago
13 hours 1 min ago
13 hours 4 min ago
13 hours 12 min ago