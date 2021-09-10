How I Built My New Linux Gaming Desktop in 2021 with AMD (CPU+GPU) and GNU Guix After my unexpected luck in getting a new GPU (the AMD 6700XT), it was finally time to build a new computer. While my previous desktop was still ticking, at 6 and a half years old (an Intel i5-4690K, Nvidia GTX 970; see details in our gaming rigs article) it was certainly not up to 4K gaming and VR. The GPU was by far the hardest thing to get, but by this summer most everything else was available and at more regular prices. [...] Overall, the main components follow a pretty typical mid-range to enthusiast gaming build for 2021. These are all solid, well recommended choices, at a good price to performance ratio. I’ll discuss my choice to move to all AMD below, but overall there wasn’t anything I had to worry about being Linux compatible. These days I’d mostly be concerned about Wi-Fi, along with any specialty hardware. I opted out of Wi-Fi since my desktop is right next to my router for a wired connection, though the Bluetooth would be handy for things like controlling the Valve Index’s base stations. That and Wi-Fi can be handled with a cheap USB adapter if I want it. (Honestly, the motherboard I wanted in white also didn’t have Wi-Fi, so that made the choice easier, too.) The only thing for me was wondering about controlling all that RGB, but open source comes through again, as I’ll detail later. In terms of specifics the 5600X is a great performer with the latest Zen 3 architecture and good single core performance to go with the 6 cores and 12 threads. This has become easily available, at least in the US, at or below MSRP. There are some great Zen 2 CPUs to pick from, but in my case I wanted the latest (I tend not to upgrade frequently, obviously) as well as plenty of power for photo editing and compiling as I’ve been contributing patches and packages to Guix. Also: Valve Publishes New Steam Deck FAQ With A Few New Details Shared - Phoronix

The rest of the 5.15 merge window Linus Torvalds released 5.15-rc1 and closed the merge window for this release on September 12; at that point, 10,471 non-merge changesets had found their way into the mainline repository. Those changesets contain a lot of significant changes and improvements. Read on for a summary of what came into the mainline in the roughly 7,000 changesets pulled since our first-half summary was written.

The folio pull-request pushback When we last caught up with the page folio patch set, it appeared to be on track to be pulled into the mainline during the 5.15 merge window. Matthew Wilcox duly sent a pull request in August to make that happen. While it is possible that folios could still end up in 5.15, that has not happened as of this writing and appears increasingly unlikely. What we got instead was a lengthy discussion on the merits of the folio approach. The kernel's memory-management subsystem deals with memory in pages, a fundamental unit that is generally set by the hardware (and is usually 4KB in size). These "base" pages are small, though, so the kernel often needs to deal with memory in larger units. To do so, it groups sets of physically contiguous pages together into compound pages, which are made up of a head page (the first base page of many in the compound page) and some number of tail pages. That leads to a situation where kernel code that is passed a struct page pointer often does not know if it is dealing with a head or a tail page without explicitly checking. It turns out that the "make sure this is a head page" checks add up to a certain amount of expense in a running kernel. The use of struct page everywhere also makes kernel APIs unclear — it can be difficult to know if a given function can cope with tail pages or not. To address this problem, Wilcox created the concept of a "folio", which is like a struct page but which is known not to be a tail page. By changing internal functions to use folios, Wilcox is able to speed up the kernel and clean up the API at the same time. The patch set is huge and intrusive, but it appeared to have overcome most resistance and be ready to head into the mainline kernel.

Extended attributes for special files The Linux extended-attribute mechanism allows the attachment of metadata to files within a filesystem. It tends to be little used — at least, in the absence of a security module like SELinux. There is interest in how these attributes work, though, as evidenced by the discussions that have followed the posting of revisions of this patch by Vivek Goyal, which seeks to make a seemingly small change to the rules regarding extended attributes and special files. Specifically, extended attributes (often referred to as "xattrs") are name-value pairs that can be attached to a file. The name of an extended attribute is divided into a namespace and an identifier within the namespace. The namespace is currently one of security, system, user, or trusted; each namespace has its own special rules. As a general rule, system and trusted see little use. The security namespace, instead, is used by a number of Linux security modules. An example of a security attribute can be seen by running getfattr on a system that is set up for SELinux

systemd OOMD Maturing Nicely, Adds Support For User Services - Phoronix Systemd-oomd as the out-of-memory daemon originally developed by Facebook has been maturing nicely since being merged last year and then its most notable deployment to date has been with Fedora 34's debut earlier this year. Anita Zhang of Facebook provided an update today on the systemd-oomd effort.