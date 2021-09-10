How I Built My New Linux Gaming Desktop in 2021 with AMD (CPU+GPU) and GNU Guix
After my unexpected luck in getting a new GPU (the AMD 6700XT), it was finally time to build a new computer. While my previous desktop was still ticking, at 6 and a half years old (an Intel i5-4690K, Nvidia GTX 970; see details in our gaming rigs article) it was certainly not up to 4K gaming and VR. The GPU was by far the hardest thing to get, but by this summer most everything else was available and at more regular prices.
[...]
Overall, the main components follow a pretty typical mid-range to enthusiast gaming build for 2021. These are all solid, well recommended choices, at a good price to performance ratio. I’ll discuss my choice to move to all AMD below, but overall there wasn’t anything I had to worry about being Linux compatible. These days I’d mostly be concerned about Wi-Fi, along with any specialty hardware. I opted out of Wi-Fi since my desktop is right next to my router for a wired connection, though the Bluetooth would be handy for things like controlling the Valve Index’s base stations. That and Wi-Fi can be handled with a cheap USB adapter if I want it. (Honestly, the motherboard I wanted in white also didn’t have Wi-Fi, so that made the choice easier, too.) The only thing for me was wondering about controlling all that RGB, but open source comes through again, as I’ll detail later.
In terms of specifics the 5600X is a great performer with the latest Zen 3 architecture and good single core performance to go with the 6 cores and 12 threads. This has become easily available, at least in the US, at or below MSRP. There are some great Zen 2 CPUs to pick from, but in my case I wanted the latest (I tend not to upgrade frequently, obviously) as well as plenty of power for photo editing and compiling as I’ve been contributing patches and packages to Guix.
Also: Valve Publishes New Steam Deck FAQ With A Few New Details Shared - Phoronix
Kernel: LWN on Linux and systemd Doing OOM
-
Linus Torvalds released 5.15-rc1 and closed the merge window for this release on September 12; at that point, 10,471 non-merge changesets had found their way into the mainline repository. Those changesets contain a lot of significant changes and improvements. Read on for a summary of what came into the mainline in the roughly 7,000 changesets pulled since our first-half summary was written.
-
When we last caught up with the page folio patch set, it appeared to be on track to be pulled into the mainline during the 5.15 merge window. Matthew Wilcox duly sent a pull request in August to make that happen. While it is possible that folios could still end up in 5.15, that has not happened as of this writing and appears increasingly unlikely. What we got instead was a lengthy discussion on the merits of the folio approach.
The kernel's memory-management subsystem deals with memory in pages, a fundamental unit that is generally set by the hardware (and is usually 4KB in size). These "base" pages are small, though, so the kernel often needs to deal with memory in larger units. To do so, it groups sets of physically contiguous pages together into compound pages, which are made up of a head page (the first base page of many in the compound page) and some number of tail pages. That leads to a situation where kernel code that is passed a struct page pointer often does not know if it is dealing with a head or a tail page without explicitly checking.
It turns out that the "make sure this is a head page" checks add up to a certain amount of expense in a running kernel. The use of struct page everywhere also makes kernel APIs unclear — it can be difficult to know if a given function can cope with tail pages or not. To address this problem, Wilcox created the concept of a "folio", which is like a struct page but which is known not to be a tail page. By changing internal functions to use folios, Wilcox is able to speed up the kernel and clean up the API at the same time. The patch set is huge and intrusive, but it appeared to have overcome most resistance and be ready to head into the mainline kernel.
-
The Linux extended-attribute mechanism allows the attachment of metadata to files within a filesystem. It tends to be little used — at least, in the absence of a security module like SELinux. There is interest in how these attributes work, though, as evidenced by the discussions that have followed the posting of revisions of this patch by Vivek Goyal, which seeks to make a seemingly small change to the rules regarding extended attributes and special files.
Specifically, extended attributes (often referred to as "xattrs") are name-value pairs that can be attached to a file. The name of an extended attribute is divided into a namespace and an identifier within the namespace. The namespace is currently one of security, system, user, or trusted; each namespace has its own special rules. As a general rule, system and trusted see little use. The security namespace, instead, is used by a number of Linux security modules. An example of a security attribute can be seen by running getfattr on a system that is set up for SELinux
-
Systemd-oomd as the out-of-memory daemon originally developed by Facebook has been maturing nicely since being merged last year and then its most notable deployment to date has been with Fedora 34's debut earlier this year. Anita Zhang of Facebook provided an update today on the systemd-oomd effort.
today's leftovers
-
It’s not just popup ads that annoy people. You also have creepy companies like Facebook and Google following your every move on the internet. They know what you have been up to and use this information to offer tailored ads. Worse still, sometimes they sell this information to third parties. So we have seen a rise in privacy extensions for browsers too.
That is the vision upon which Brave browser was born. It’s easily one of the fastest-growing browsers on the [Internet]. They claim to be a privacy-focused browser. It’s easy to see what Brave is all about. Instead of you having to install Chrome, install Adblock, tweak privacy settings and so on you can just install Brave. It is based on Chromium, the engine that powers Chrome, Chromium and Edge.
-
With the news that Google would be phasing in a new version of Google Docs I thought we ought to get the current version working in Flow. Because of many bug fixes in Flow for other websites, Google Docs now seemed to load mostly fine, though it rendered without word wrap and you couldn’t actually type into it.
Like Google Mail, Google Docs almost entirely consists of obfuscated JavaScript, some of it common between the two. Its HTML structure is quite simple, though it uses hidden iframes for various purposes (one for key input and another for calculating word widths, amongst others). Over the course of the couple of months I identified over 30 distinct issues that needed fixing, and I’ll discuss the more interesting ones in the second section of this blog.
-
-
The upcoming Godot 3.4 release will provide a number of new features which have been backported from the 4.0 development branch (see our release policy for details on the various Godot versions). This beta 5 build provides additional features and fixes to bugs reported against previous builds.
If you already reviewed the changelog for the previous beta, you can skip right to the differences between beta 4 and beta 5 (part 1, part 2).
Some big changes since the previous beta are the promotion of object validity checks to release builds (no more "dangling pointers" release surprises), initial support for Android Play Asset Delivery, and a new ACES Fitted high quality tonemapper.
-
The heart of real-time support for Linux has finally made it into the official kernel. As before, real-time support cannot be activated there, because there are still some medium-sized and all kinds of small construction sites. Developers of the project, which has been dragged out due to lack of money, discussed these things at the Linux Plumbers Conference 2021, which is currently taking place. There it was also discussed how they want to maintain the whole thing in the future.
[...]
The recorded changes to locking techniques such as spinlocks, mutexes and Rwlocks are ultimately the core of it all, with the PREEMPT_RT in autumn 2004 still started under a different name Has. The now integrated adjustments added up to a whopping seventy patches. They allow a kernel compiled with real-time support to interrupt almost all of the tasks it has performed at any time without any major delay in order to temporarily devote itself to more important things.
This is crucial for real-time support: Linux can quickly turn to programs that always have to complete a certain task in a pre-defined time – even if something unimportant demands a lot from the system and creates adverse conditions. A marking on the process determines which programs the kernel should prefer. For many PCs and servers in particular, this is of no interest, because the greater responsiveness means that other tasks are interrupted more frequently and run more slowly.
-
The ephemeral miniconf is a Perl and Raku virtual miniconf that will take place in Zoom the 18 november 2021.
It's free, small and relax.
Proprietary Software Leftovers
-
Zoom’s ties to China are at the center of a US government investigation into the video-conferencing giant's $15bn plan to take over Five9, a California call-center-in-the-cloud.
The snappily titled Committee for the Assessment of Foreign Participation in the United States Telecommunications Service Sector – known as Team Telecom under a previous president – is right now probing the planned acquisition. This interagency panel is chaired by Attorney General Merrick Garland, and has reps from the Pentagon and Homeland Security.
-
The attack on New Cooperative, which is believed to have been launched last week just as Iowa's corn and soy harvesting got under way, has been attributed to a group called BlackMatter.
-
The FBI, the National Security Agency (NSA), and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on Wednesday issued a warning to U.S. organizations to be aware of a specific type of ransomware that has already wreaked havoc on hundreds of groups.
The agencies issued a joint alert specifically warning groups to be on guard against the Conti ransomware variant, with the agencies noting that 400 U.S. and international groups had already fallen victim to Conti.
-
On September 17th, Tim Cook announced during an internal company-wide meeting that Apple would be requiring frequent testing for unvaccinated employees — but was stopping short of a vaccine mandate. He also said that he was “looking forward to moving forward” after the Epic v. Apple antitrust case. Shortly after the meeting, both pieces of news leaked to The Verge.
Now, Cook is tying the news to product leaks — which the company has historically gone to great lengths to track down.
Recent comments
22 min 8 sec ago
2 hours 56 min ago
3 hours 33 min ago
3 hours 52 min ago
3 hours 54 min ago
12 hours 3 min ago
12 hours 48 min ago
13 hours 1 min ago
13 hours 4 min ago
13 hours 12 min ago