After gathering questions from pretty much everyone, Valve has put up a new official FAQ page for the Steam Deck that answers some pretty important questions and it's good news.

One really important questions was answered on anti-cheat support too. There were concerns that with Valve working to get the likes of Easy Anti-Cheat and BattlEye to support Proton that it might somehow be locked to the Steam Deck. Thankfully, that is simply not the case. Valve has said very clearly that the improvements will "will make it to all systems using Proton".

[...]

Sounds like it's pretty much all good news. Being able to boot multiple systems clearly shows how it really is just a small-form factor PC, that will come with SteamOS (based on Arch Linux) by default. Users will be able to do whatever they want with it.