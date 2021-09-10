Games Leftovers
Valve answer questions about the Steam Deck in a new FAQ, anti-cheat for all Linux systems | GamingOnLinux
After gathering questions from pretty much everyone, Valve has put up a new official FAQ page for the Steam Deck that answers some pretty important questions and it's good news.
One really important questions was answered on anti-cheat support too. There were concerns that with Valve working to get the likes of Easy Anti-Cheat and BattlEye to support Proton that it might somehow be locked to the Steam Deck. Thankfully, that is simply not the case. Valve has said very clearly that the improvements will "will make it to all systems using Proton".
[...]
Sounds like it's pretty much all good news. Being able to boot multiple systems clearly shows how it really is just a small-form factor PC, that will come with SteamOS (based on Arch Linux) by default. Users will be able to do whatever they want with it.
10 Best Disney Mobile Games to Play in 2021
Disney is one of the most popular and one of the largest global media companies. From movies to video games, Disney makes a variety of stuff with a long and detailed history. The history of Disney’s video games goes back overdecades when they were made for multiple game console platforms. However, Disney did not make a mark on the mobile platform until recently.
In recent times, Disney has launched some decent games, both new and old, which are worth playing. That being said, Disney games are known for their simplicity and easy gameplay. The media house has some famous games under its name, which includes Star Wars and Marvel components. The best part about these games is the fact that they are generally free to play.
Creative farming and village life game Staxel is now available for Linux | GamingOnLinux
Staxel, created by developer Plukit (the founder is a former Starbound developer) and publisher Humble Games is a popular and highly rated creative farming and village life game. As of today along with a Nintendo Switch release it's also now available official on Linux.
"In Staxel you build your world block by block from the ground up, so everything is customizable - whether it’s your own farmhouse or a redesign of the village shop to fit your desired aesthetic. Experience the world from a first-person perspective to really immerse yourself in your ideal country life. Whether you want a cozy overgrown cottage or your own wizard tower, you can build it!"
Q1K3 is a homage to Quake made with 13 kb of JavaScript | GamingOnLinux
Games seem to be getting bigger all the time taking up vast amounts of drive space but what can be done with very little resources? Quite a lot actually as the Quake homage Q1K3 has shown.
Developed for the js13kGames competition, where developers are given one month to create a game with HTML5 / JavaScript and possibly get a prize. The main constraint is that the file size limit for submissions is 13 kilobytes. It doesn't sound like a lot and not much bigger than a blank LibreOffice document.
One clever developer named Dominic Szablewski announced Q1K3 as their entry, which is a first-person Quake inspired shooter and it's actually quite amazing considering just how tiny it is.
