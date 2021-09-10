today's howtos
How To Install PostgreSQL on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PostgreSQL on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, PostgreSQL is a powerful, open-source object-relational database system that uses and extends the SQL language combined with many features that safely store and scale the most complicated data workloads. With over 30 years of active development, PostgreSQL is widely used as a database for numerous mobile and web applications.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of PostgreSQL 13 on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How to Convert xlsx to CSV Format in Linux
The windows-based Microsoft Excel application is known for its indisputable open XML spreadsheet files support. This same support also extends to XLSX file formats.
As you adapt or migrate to the Linux operating system environment, you will find the use of CSV or Comma-Separated file format a lot more convenient due to some of the following prime reasons...
How to Install Nextcloud on Debian 11
Nextcloud is open-source software for creating public and private file storage. It allows you to create your self-hosted services like Dropbox, Google Drive, or Mega.nz. Originally, it's created by the original owncloud developer Frank Karlitschek. In 2016, he forks the Owncloud project and creates a new project with the new name "Nextcloud"
By this time, the Nextcloud project growing rapidly and becoming more than file hosting software, it's more like a file sync and content collaboration platform. Backed with a lot of plugins, Nextcloud becomes such a powerful collaboration software. You can install plugins for project management, video conferencing, collaborative editing, note-taking, email client, etc.
In this guide, you will learn how to install Nextcloud on the latest Debian 11 Bullseye. You will be installing Nextcloud under the LAMP Stack (Linux, Apache2/httpd, MySQL/MariaDB, and PHP).
How to Install and Use Docker on Rocky Linux 8 – VITUX
Imagine a box in which you can put all of your files, and it will maintain integrity. This is what Docker does, providing an easy way to manage containers for any application on-premise or cloud-hosted with ease.
What’s even better about this tool: It comes free (yes, really) as well as being open source so that everyone benefits from its use–not just those who have paid subscriptions like most big companies do these days.
Docker allows you to put your application in a container, ship it and preserve the environment, as well as make sure that all of those pesky updates don’t break it. You can access much smaller servers and reduce bandwidth since everything is self-contained.
The Docker team has been working very hard on this tool for a while now–and they have succeeded in making a very excellent and useful product. Those who have been working on or with Linux for a time can appreciate how amazing this is–finally an IT tool that works.
How to Remove Directories in Linux
Spring cleaning is not only necessary for homes, Your Linux Mint 20 file system also needs to be decluttered regularly. An organized file system will save you or the system administrator a lot of headaches in the long run.
In this article, you will learn how to remove your directories to organize your file system.
How to create documents with Bash scripts | Enable Sysadmin
Bash "here documents" are a useful way to create uncomplicated YAML and HTML documents, inventory files, and emails.
Guide to Linux Ubuntu/Debian log files for beginners
Updated – Ubuntu logs system events into the log files in order to help administrators maintain, analyze and diagnose system related issues and applications problems.
Log files contain messages related to kernel, services and applications events that are kept on a centralized repository of log files under /var/log directory.
There are various log files in Linux Ubuntu for different informations. For instance, there is a default log file dedicated to the system, another for security messages another for cron tasks. These log files are actually plain text (ASCII) written in a standardized log file format. Many of these log files are generated by the so called system log daemon, syslogd while some other applications generate their proper logs by writing to files under the directory /var/log.
The log files generated can therefore be classified into four categories: event Logs, application Logs , system Logs and service Logs.
In this article, we will provide an overview of Ubuntu log files, and show how to configure and use syslogd. You will also learn how log rotation works and how to view and read the log files. A brief introduction to systemd will be provided at the end .
PostgreSQL 14 RC 1 Released!
The PostgreSQL Global Development Group announces that the first release candidate of PostgreSQL 14 is now available for download. As a release candidate, PostgreSQL 14 RC 1 will be mostly identical to the initial release of PostgreSQL 14, though some more fixes may be applied prior to the general availability of PostgreSQL 14. The planned date for the general availability of PostgreSQL 14 is September 30, 2021. Please see the "Release Schedule" section for more details.
GCC 12 Adds Stack Variable Auto-Initialization, Other Security Improvements Forthcoming
Qing Zhao of Oracle presented yesterday during the LPC2021 GNU Tools Track around the work they and others have been engaged in for improving the security of the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC). In some areas this GCC security work is about catching up with security features already implemented by LLVM Clang. Among the features have been for zeroing out caller-used registers on return, auto initializing of stack variables, unsigned overflow detection, and more. For instance with GCC 11 is the zero-call-used-regs compiler feature and now with Linux 5.15 that feature can be optionally used to enhance the kernel security.
Android Leftovers
3 Best Free and Open Source GUI Image Compression Tools
Data compression is the process of storing data in a format that uses less space than the original representation would use. Compressing data can be very useful particularly in the field of communications as it enables devices to transmit or store data in fewer bits. Besides reducing transmission bandwidth, compression increases the amount of information that can be stored on a hard disk drive or other storage device. There are 2 main types of compression. Lossy compression is a data encoding method which reduces a file by discarding certain information. When the file is uncompressed, not all of the original information will be recovered. Lossy compression is typically used to compress video, audio and images, as well as internet telephony. The fact that information is lost during compression will often be unnoticeable to most users. Lossy compression techniques are used in all DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and most multimedia available on the internet.
