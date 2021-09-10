today's howtos

How To Configure PostgreSQL to Allow Remote Connections – TecAdmin An open-source, object-based relational database PostgreSQL, provides the user with the implementation of SQL and is commonly hosted on Linux. With PostgreSQL users can expand the system by defining self data types, functions, and operators. PostgreSQL is used by many large companies to save and store their data for various applications and it supports various programming interfaces as well as videos, texts, and images. In this article we’ll first go through the installation of PostgreSQL on ubuntu 20.04 then we’ll configure it to allow remote connection

How To Install Kubectl on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kubectl on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Kubectl is a command-line client for running commands against Kubernetes clusters. It is capable of deploying applications, managing the clusters, viewing their logs, etc. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Kubectl on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

Use Variables in Bash Scripts [Unusual Advanced Ways] You probably are aware of variables in Bash shell scripting. Like other programming and scripting languages, you use variables to store the data and then reference them later in future commands. name="Linux Handbook" echo "Hello $name!" And it will print "Hello Linux Handbook!". Outside of the example above, there's also a surprisingly large amount of things you can do with variables, such as filling in a default value when the variable isn't set, and assigning multiple values to a single variable. Let me show you these unusual and advanced usage of variables in bash scripting.

How to Add Password to Protect a Vim File in Linux - Unixcop Vim a contraction of Vi IMproved) is a free and open-source, screen-based text editor program for Unix Vim is a popular text editor for Linux, It’s one of its special features is support for encrypting text files using various crypto methods with a password. We will explain one of the simple Vim usage tricks; password protecting a file using Vim in Linux.

How to Install Nagios Core and NRPE on CentOS 8 - Unixcop Nagios is a free open source tool to monitor various network devices and servers in a network. It support both Linux and Windows OS and provides intuitive web interface to monitor network resources. When configured it can alert you via Email in case of a network device or server goes down or malfunctions. We will move towards installation and configuration of Nagios Core and NRPE (plugin).

How to configure bind with Debian 11 - Unixcop Today we will learn how to configure bind with Debian 11. World of the internet is not possible without DNS service. For Linux BIND to that DNS jobs. So what is bind or DNS? Well, its basic role is to patch a specific domain name with a specific IP address. When you are looking for a website over the internet it will resolve the domain name to IP address and vice versa. Usually, 53 is the port number for DNS services. Let’s have a look at how we can configure that service step by step.

How to Install Python 3.10 on Rocky Linux 8

Nitter and other Internet reclamation projects

The world wide web has become an annoying, ultra-commercialized space. Many websites today are prioritizing the interests of the company behind the domain, at the expense of the user’s experience and well-being. This has been a frustrating problem for several years, but lately there’s been a heartwarming trend of users fighting back against the corporate web and stepping up to help and serve each other’s needs in spite of them, through what I’ve come to think of as Internet reclamation projects. I think the first of these which appeared on my radar was Invidious, which scrapes information off of a YouTube page and presents it in a more pleasant, user-first interface— something which NewPipe also does well for Android. These tools pry data out of YouTube’s hands and present it on a simple UI, designed for users first, with no ads or spyware, and with nice features YouTube would never add, like download links, audio mode, and offline viewing. It shows us what users want, but YouTube refuses to give. Another project which has been particularly successful recently is Nitter, which does something similar for Twitter. Twitter’s increasingly draconian restrictions on who can access what data, and their attitude towards logged-out users in particular, has been a great annoyance to anyone who does not have, and does not want, a Twitter account, but who may still encounter Twitter links around the web. Nitter has been quite helpful in de-crapifying Twitter for these folks. I have set up an automatic redirect in my browser which takes me straight to Nitter, and I never have to see the shitty, user-hostile Twitter interface again.

