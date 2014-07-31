My internship of 3 months with Fedora has come to an end. From submitting the form 2 times and finally making it the 3’rd time, the journey has been quite challenging. My project “Improve Fedora QA dashboard” motive was to make the dashboard more impactful so that it will be simplified for the newcomers and they can easily understand and contribute without any complexity.

The journey of Outreachy was very great. I learned lots of things, no more a noob now. My mentors were Lukas and Josef. Whenever I got stuck into something they always sought to help me. I didn’t even have the confidence in myself that I would be able to complete the tasks, but eventually, I did. I knew JavaScript, basic ReactJS, and Vanilla Js, however, the project was not about all this, I have implemented the things for the first time like react-i18n, docker, etc, the beginning of the internship was very smooth and easy going but as I came to the second task it was a bit challenging for me as I had to implement the same page twice with two different approaches so that mentors can choose the better one but what matters here was my learning, I feel the more complicating the tasks are, the more you build up yourself while making it easy, learned how to google finally, more about ReactJs and flourished my skills.