today's leftovers
BSDNow 421: ZFS eats CPU
Useless use of GNU, Meet the 2021 FreeBSD GSoC Students, historical note on Unix portability, vm86-based venix emulator, ZFS Mysteriously Eating CPU, traceroute gets speed boost, and more
How many Android containers can you fit on your VM?
The Register speaks to Canonical about running the OS in the cloud
Developers targeting Android are spoiled for choice with their platforms.
There are a variety of options available for running Android application development environments these days. Even Microsoft has promised that its upcoming Windows 11 will eventually be able to run the apps on the desktop and has long since supported the mobile OS via its Your Phone app, even while smothering its ailing Windows Phone with a cuddly Android pillow.
For Canonical, however, Anbox remains a cloud product, according to Simon Fels, engineering manager and is therefore unlikely to feature in any desktop version of the company's Ubuntu distribution any time soon, although with September's announcement it will now cheerfully scale from the heights of the cloud down to a single Virtual Machine via the Appliance version.
Google experiments with user-choice-defying Android search box
Google has been spotted testing a web technology that a former staffer fears will further undermine the already often ignored choices people make about their browsers.
Alex Russell, who joined Microsoft in June as partner program manager on Edge after more than 12 years as a senior engineer at Google, noted on Twitter the appearance of WebLayer.
WebLayer, as Google describes it, is "a high level embedding API to support building a browser." It's sort of like WebView on steroids. WebView is an API in Android and iOS for presenting web content within a native app and is the basis for WebView in-app browsers (IAB) implemented in apps like Facebook, Microsoft Bing Search, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Pinterest, and Snapchat.
PostgreSQL 14 RC 1 Released!
The PostgreSQL Global Development Group announces that the first release candidate of PostgreSQL 14 is now available for download. As a release candidate, PostgreSQL 14 RC 1 will be mostly identical to the initial release of PostgreSQL 14, though some more fixes may be applied prior to the general availability of PostgreSQL 14. The planned date for the general availability of PostgreSQL 14 is September 30, 2021. Please see the "Release Schedule" section for more details.
GCC 12 Adds Stack Variable Auto-Initialization, Other Security Improvements Forthcoming
Qing Zhao of Oracle presented yesterday during the LPC2021 GNU Tools Track around the work they and others have been engaged in for improving the security of the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC). In some areas this GCC security work is about catching up with security features already implemented by LLVM Clang. Among the features have been for zeroing out caller-used registers on return, auto initializing of stack variables, unsigned overflow detection, and more. For instance with GCC 11 is the zero-call-used-regs compiler feature and now with Linux 5.15 that feature can be optionally used to enhance the kernel security.
Android Leftovers
3 Best Free and Open Source GUI Image Compression Tools
Data compression is the process of storing data in a format that uses less space than the original representation would use. Compressing data can be very useful particularly in the field of communications as it enables devices to transmit or store data in fewer bits. Besides reducing transmission bandwidth, compression increases the amount of information that can be stored on a hard disk drive or other storage device. There are 2 main types of compression. Lossy compression is a data encoding method which reduces a file by discarding certain information. When the file is uncompressed, not all of the original information will be recovered. Lossy compression is typically used to compress video, audio and images, as well as internet telephony. The fact that information is lost during compression will often be unnoticeable to most users. Lossy compression techniques are used in all DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and most multimedia available on the internet.
