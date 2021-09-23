GStreamer 1.19.2 unstable development release
The GStreamer team is pleased to announce the second development release in the unstable 1.19 release series.
The unstable 1.19 release series adds new features on top of the current stable 1.18 series and is part of the API and ABI-stable 1.x release series of the GStreamer multimedia framework.
The unstable 1.19 release series is for testing and development purposes in the lead-up to the stable 1.20 series which is scheduled for release in a few weeks time. Any newly-added API can still change until that point, although it is rare for that to happen.
Full release notes will be provided in the near future, highlighting all the new features, bugfixes, performance optimizations and other important changes.
This development release is primarily for distributors and early adaptors and anyone who still needs to update their build/packaging setup for Meson.
