today's howtos
-
How To Configure PostgreSQL to Allow Remote Connections – TecAdmin
An open-source, object-based relational database PostgreSQL, provides the user with the implementation of SQL and is commonly hosted on Linux. With PostgreSQL users can expand the system by defining self data types, functions, and operators.
PostgreSQL is used by many large companies to save and store their data for various applications and it supports various programming interfaces as well as videos, texts, and images. In this article we’ll first go through the installation of PostgreSQL on ubuntu 20.04 then we’ll configure it to allow remote connection
-
How To Install Kubectl on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kubectl on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Kubectl is a command-line client for running commands against Kubernetes clusters. It is capable of deploying applications, managing the clusters, viewing their logs, etc.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Kubectl on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
Use Variables in Bash Scripts [Unusual Advanced Ways]
You probably are aware of variables in Bash shell scripting.
Like other programming and scripting languages, you use variables to store the data and then reference them later in future commands.
name="Linux Handbook"
echo "Hello $name!"
And it will print "Hello Linux Handbook!".
Outside of the example above, there's also a surprisingly large amount of things you can do with variables, such as filling in a default value when the variable isn't set, and assigning multiple values to a single variable.
Let me show you these unusual and advanced usage of variables in bash scripting.
-
How to Add Password to Protect a Vim File in Linux - Unixcop
Vim a contraction of Vi IMproved) is a free and open-source, screen-based text editor program for Unix
Vim is a popular text editor for Linux, It’s one of its special features is support for encrypting text files using various crypto methods with a password.
We will explain one of the simple Vim usage tricks; password protecting a file using Vim in Linux.
-
How to Install Nagios Core and NRPE on CentOS 8 - Unixcop
Nagios is a free open source tool to monitor various network devices and servers in a network. It support both Linux and Windows OS and provides intuitive web interface to monitor network resources. When configured it can alert you via Email in case of a network device or server goes down or malfunctions. We will move towards installation and configuration of Nagios Core and NRPE (plugin).
-
How to configure bind with Debian 11 - Unixcop
Today we will learn how to configure bind with Debian 11. World of the internet is not possible without DNS service. For Linux BIND to that DNS jobs. So what is bind or DNS? Well, its basic role is to patch a specific domain name with a specific IP address. When you are looking for a website over the internet it will resolve the domain name to IP address and vice versa. Usually, 53 is the port number for DNS services. Let’s have a look at how we can configure that service step by step.
-
How to Install Python 3.10 on Rocky Linux 8
-
More in Tux Machines
PostgreSQL 14 RC 1 Released!
The PostgreSQL Global Development Group announces that the first release candidate of PostgreSQL 14 is now available for download. As a release candidate, PostgreSQL 14 RC 1 will be mostly identical to the initial release of PostgreSQL 14, though some more fixes may be applied prior to the general availability of PostgreSQL 14. The planned date for the general availability of PostgreSQL 14 is September 30, 2021. Please see the "Release Schedule" section for more details.
GCC 12 Adds Stack Variable Auto-Initialization, Other Security Improvements Forthcoming
Qing Zhao of Oracle presented yesterday during the LPC2021 GNU Tools Track around the work they and others have been engaged in for improving the security of the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC). In some areas this GCC security work is about catching up with security features already implemented by LLVM Clang. Among the features have been for zeroing out caller-used registers on return, auto initializing of stack variables, unsigned overflow detection, and more. For instance with GCC 11 is the zero-call-used-regs compiler feature and now with Linux 5.15 that feature can be optionally used to enhance the kernel security.
Android Leftovers
3 Best Free and Open Source GUI Image Compression Tools
Data compression is the process of storing data in a format that uses less space than the original representation would use. Compressing data can be very useful particularly in the field of communications as it enables devices to transmit or store data in fewer bits. Besides reducing transmission bandwidth, compression increases the amount of information that can be stored on a hard disk drive or other storage device. There are 2 main types of compression. Lossy compression is a data encoding method which reduces a file by discarding certain information. When the file is uncompressed, not all of the original information will be recovered. Lossy compression is typically used to compress video, audio and images, as well as internet telephony. The fact that information is lost during compression will often be unnoticeable to most users. Lossy compression techniques are used in all DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and most multimedia available on the internet.
