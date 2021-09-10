IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
We are pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.9.6 is generally available as of September 22, 2021.
Red Hat Satellite is part of the Red Hat Smart Management subscription that makes it easier for enterprises to manage patching, provisioning, and subscription management of Red Hat Enterprise Linux infrastructure.
All organizations are susceptible to information security threats―from cybercrime, which was predicted to cost the world US$6 trillion in 2021, to human error, which accounts for 95% of cybersecurity breaches.
No matter the type of threat, your organization needs to protect itself by maintaining security controls across its stack. That’s where DevSecOps comes in. Security shouldn’t be an afterthought. DevSecOps means thinking about application and infrastructure security from the start, building it into every phase of the life cycle and stack―especially now that workloads are spread across environments.
The good news: 74% of organizations that responded to our 2021 "Kubernetes adoption, security, and market trends" survey have a DevSecOps initiative in place, and 25% have an advanced initiative, integrating and automating security throughout the life cycle.
There comes a time in the life of an application when someone asks: "Should we move this to the cloud?" Public and private clouds often breathe life into existing applications with more flexibility, simpler maintenance, and better performance. However, these lift and shift migrations come with tradeoffs.
Should the application be migrated? If so, should you take the opportunity to make changes to the application along the way? How do you make a plan and stick to it? This post answers those questions and more.
Here's a lengthy missive from Lennart Poettering taking Linux distributors to task for inadequately protecting systems from physical attacks.
AMD's Older Radeon GPUs Get Ray Tracing Support on Linux
Sometimes new technologies can work on old hardware. Who needs one of the best graphics cards when you can just use older hardware? This week enthusiasts working on Mesa, an open source implementation of OpenGL and Vulkan APIs for Linux, created a merge request for the RADV ray tracing driver for AMD's RDNA 2 GPUs, enabling it to work with previous-generation graphics cards. The question is, how well will they work?
"This PR implements ray-tracing for older generations (Navi, Vega, Polaris, etc.)," wrote Joshua Ashton, a developer of DXVK and other Direct3D-on-Vulkan works for Valve, reports Phoronix. "It does this by emulating the AMD bvh intersection instructions in software. Right now this passes CTS the same as on RDNA 2 cards."
In recent times software and hardware ray tracing support has been the focus of many industrial discussion as the technology has to be implemented properly to bring significant quality improvements. But that also causes massive performance hits even on modern hardware that supports hardware acceleration for ray tracing, such as AMD's Radeon RX 6000-series GPUs based on the RDNA 2 architecture.
Ubisoft's decision not to implement ray tracing into Far Cry 6 for the latest game consoles greatly illustrates this controversy. But apparently Linux enthusiasts want to enable ray tracing support in Vulkan even on outdated architectures like the original RDNA from 2019 as well as GCN 4/5 from 2016/2017.
Security Leftovers
ROT8000 is the Unicode equivalent of ROT13. What’s clever about it is that normal English looks like Chinese, and not like ciphertext (to a typical Westerner, that is).
Cisco has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in multiple Cisco products. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.
Open Hardware and 3D Printing
Bluetooth has become widely popular since its introduction in 1999. However, it’s also had its fair share of security problems over the years. Just recently, a research group from the Singapore University of Technology and Design found a serious vulnerability in a large variety of Bluetooth devices. Having now been disclosed, it is known as the BrakTooth vulnerability.
Full details are not yet available; the research team is waiting until October to publicly release proof-of-concept code in order to give time for companies to patch their devices. The basic idea however, is in the name. “Brak” is the Norweigan word for “crash,” with “tooth” referring to Bluetooth itself. The attack involves repeatedly attempting to crash devices to force them into undesired operation.
The plethora of wireless technologies has made internet-connected devices the norm, but it’s not always necessary if you don’t need real-time updates. Whether it’s due to battery life, or location and range constraints, downloading data directly from the device whenever possible might be a viable solution. [Malcolm Mackay] demonstrates an elegant solution on the open source cuplTag temperature/humidity logger, using any NFC-enabled smartphone, without requiring a custom app.
The last time we saw the Cortex 2 it was still only about half built, and we can’t wait to see how it performs. Rocketry is a field that has benefited greatly from things like 3D printing, the availability of highly-integrated electronics, and even such things as a rocket design workbench for FreeCAD. Better tools enable better work, after all.
Typically, detecting glyphosate — a herbicide — in a beverage requires a sophisticated test setup. But Washington State University has a 3D printed sensor that uses nanotubes to simplify the detection of the toxin.
The idea is very similar to inexpensive blood glucose monitors. The test will eventually find use for human samples, but the initial testing was for detecting contamination in orange juice.
