IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Red Hat Satellite 6.9.6 has been released We are pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.9.6 is generally available as of September 22, 2021. Red Hat Satellite is part of the Red Hat Smart Management subscription that makes it easier for enterprises to manage patching, provisioning, and subscription management of Red Hat Enterprise Linux infrastructure.

Red Hat Shares ― DevSecOps All organizations are susceptible to information security threats―from cybercrime, which was predicted to cost the world US$6 trillion in 2021, to human error, which accounts for 95% of cybersecurity breaches. No matter the type of threat, your organization needs to protect itself by maintaining security controls across its stack. That’s where DevSecOps comes in. Security shouldn’t be an afterthought. DevSecOps means thinking about application and infrastructure security from the start, building it into every phase of the life cycle and stack―especially now that workloads are spread across environments. The good news: 74% of organizations that responded to our 2021 "Kubernetes adoption, security, and market trends" survey have a DevSecOps initiative in place, and 25% have an advanced initiative, integrating and automating security throughout the life cycle.

Should I migrate my application to the cloud? Here's how to decide There comes a time in the life of an application when someone asks: "Should we move this to the cloud?" Public and private clouds often breathe life into existing applications with more flexibility, simpler maintenance, and better performance. However, these lift and shift migrations come with tradeoffs. Should the application be migrated? If so, should you take the opportunity to make changes to the application along the way? How do you make a plan and stick to it? This post answers those questions and more.

Poettering: Authenticated Boot and Disk Encryption on Linux Here's a lengthy missive from Lennart Poettering taking Linux distributors to task for inadequately protecting systems from physical attacks.

AMD's Older Radeon GPUs Get Ray Tracing Support on Linux Sometimes new technologies can work on old hardware. Who needs one of the best graphics cards when you can just use older hardware? This week enthusiasts working on Mesa, an open source implementation of OpenGL and Vulkan APIs for Linux, created a merge request for the RADV ray tracing driver for AMD's RDNA 2 GPUs, enabling it to work with previous-generation graphics cards. The question is, how well will they work? "This PR implements ray-tracing for older generations (Navi, Vega, Polaris, etc.)," wrote Joshua Ashton, a developer of DXVK and other Direct3D-on-Vulkan works for Valve, reports Phoronix. "It does this by emulating the AMD bvh intersection instructions in software. Right now this passes CTS the same as on RDNA 2 cards." In recent times software and hardware ray tracing support has been the focus of many industrial discussion as the technology has to be implemented properly to bring significant quality improvements. But that also causes massive performance hits even on modern hardware that supports hardware acceleration for ray tracing, such as AMD's Radeon RX 6000-series GPUs based on the RDNA 2 architecture. Ubisoft's decision not to implement ray tracing into Far Cry 6 for the latest game consoles greatly illustrates this controversy. But apparently Linux enthusiasts want to enable ray tracing support in Vulkan even on outdated architectures like the original RDNA from 2019 as well as GCN 4/5 from 2016/2017.