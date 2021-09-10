Games: The Long Dark, Godot Progress, and Steam Client
-
Chilly survival game The Long Dark gets Episode 4 in October | GamingOnLinux
After the third episode of The Long Dark releasing back in October 2019, Hinterland Studio has confirmed Episode 4 will appear on October 6. Two years of waiting, hopefully it will be worth it.
This episode has been given the title "FURY, THEN SILENCE". Here's the synopsis: "A murderous gang of convicts have captured Mackenzie. Desperate to escape one of the darkest corners of Great Bear Island, he must somehow survive his fiercest enemy yet. Can Mackenzie recover the Hardcase, continue his search for Astrid, and save the innocents caught up in this deadly confrontation?"
-
Tiles editor progress report #5
Here comes a new progress report about the Tiles editor rework. This is most likely the last progress report before the 4.0 alpha. The previous blog post can be found here.
Tile atlas editing
Some improvements were made to the tile atlas editor.
I first reorganized the tiles creation menus, which are now split into 3 modes. The first mode allows editing the atlas properties and creating/removing base tiles, the second one allows selecting and editing tiles properties, and the last one is to paint properties over the tiles.
In this third mode, I implemented a dedicated editor for tile shapes (collision shapes, occluders, naviagation shapes). Set by default to the tile's base shapes, it then can be painted over tiles.
-
Steam Client Beta updated with PipeWire desktop capture for Remote Play | GamingOnLinux
Valve continue upgrading and tweaking the Steam client with a fresh Beta version being released today with a couple of tweaks that are interesting for Linux users.
Some of the issues fixed are for everyone including slow startup after suspend, Cloud Sync will now happen as soon as possible to avoid delays launching games and for Remote Play they fixed using multiple PS5 controllers from the Steam Link app.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 469 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
AMD's Older Radeon GPUs Get Ray Tracing Support on Linux
Sometimes new technologies can work on old hardware. Who needs one of the best graphics cards when you can just use older hardware? This week enthusiasts working on Mesa, an open source implementation of OpenGL and Vulkan APIs for Linux, created a merge request for the RADV ray tracing driver for AMD's RDNA 2 GPUs, enabling it to work with previous-generation graphics cards. The question is, how well will they work? "This PR implements ray-tracing for older generations (Navi, Vega, Polaris, etc.)," wrote Joshua Ashton, a developer of DXVK and other Direct3D-on-Vulkan works for Valve, reports Phoronix. "It does this by emulating the AMD bvh intersection instructions in software. Right now this passes CTS the same as on RDNA 2 cards." In recent times software and hardware ray tracing support has been the focus of many industrial discussion as the technology has to be implemented properly to bring significant quality improvements. But that also causes massive performance hits even on modern hardware that supports hardware acceleration for ray tracing, such as AMD's Radeon RX 6000-series GPUs based on the RDNA 2 architecture. Ubisoft's decision not to implement ray tracing into Far Cry 6 for the latest game consoles greatly illustrates this controversy. But apparently Linux enthusiasts want to enable ray tracing support in Vulkan even on outdated architectures like the original RDNA from 2019 as well as GCN 4/5 from 2016/2017.
Security Leftovers
Open Hardware and 3D Printing
Recent comments
10 min 22 sec ago
18 min 6 sec ago
1 hour 12 min ago
4 hours 20 min ago
4 hours 36 min ago
4 hours 37 min ago
8 hours 7 min ago
10 hours 42 min ago
11 hours 19 min ago
11 hours 38 min ago