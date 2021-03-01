today's howtos
-
Basic Networking Commands in Linux
Today I will be doing a better overview of some basic networking commands in Linux.
I recently created a short and sweet thread on twitter with these commands, so right now, I will be going over them a bit more with more detail and information.
-
How to disable touchscreen on Ubuntu? - blackMORE Ops
Recently I installed Ubuntu 20.04 on my Dell Inspiron 5547 laptop. I have replaced the HDD on this laptop with a SSD, swapped WLAN card with a Killer WLAN card. With Linux running, it’s very fast and responsive. However, I needed to disable the touchscreen on Ubuntu permanently.
-
How to Add Distributed Firewall (DFW) Rules in in VMware NSX-T Datacenter - buildVirtual
Distributed firewall rules are applied at the VM (vNIC) level and control East-West traffic within the SDDC. Traffic attempting to pass through the dfw is subject to the rules that have been defined. The firewall rules are grouped into policies, which in turn belong to a category.
-
Check The Timezone in Linux - Unixcop
In this small guide, I will explain how to check timezone in Linux using 4 Easy Methods. System time is usually defined by timezone. Please aware that entire globe divided into multiple timezones which determines its local time.
There are a number of time management utilities available on Linux such as date and timedatectl commands to get the current timezone of system and synchronize with a remote NTP server to enable an automatic system time handling.
-
Distraction free writing in Vim with Goyo | Hund
I can’t believe that I’ve forgotten to write about one of my most used Neovim plugin ever. The plugin I’m talking about is called Goyo.
It adds a distraction free mode that helps me focus on my writing by centering the content and hiding all other elements.
-
How to Change Login Screen Background in Fedora Workstation
In this guide, we will show you how you can change the login screen background image of Fedora Workstation (GNOME edition).
Raspberry Pi mic array kit features AI enabled DSP
The “Knowles AISonic IA8201 Raspberry Pi Development Kit” is based on a homegrown IA8201 DSP with wake-on-voice processing for low latency voice UI and ML inferencing. The kit offers a choice of mic array boards with 2x or 3x mics. Knowles, a leader in microphone and audio processing technology, has launched a development kit for the Raspberry Pi for prototyping products based on its new IA8201 DSP. The Knowles AISonic IA8201 Raspberry Pi Development Kit supports wake-on-voice processing for low latency voice UI with noise reduction, context awareness, and accelerated machine learning inferencing.
