today's leftovers Kali Linux 2021.3 Quick overview #Shorts - Invidious A Quick overview of Kali Linux 2021.3

S14E29 – Penultimate Episode Recorded This week we’ve been buying iPhones and playing with floppy disk emulators. We bring you new from the Ubuntu community and our favourite stories from past episodes of Ubuntu Podcast.

Chromium compiled for 12 hours before failing Ha ha, the saga continues. Not sure if I should plug away at this, or just give in and use the official binary package. This was the previous attempt: https://bkhome.org/news/202109/another-attempt-to-compile-chromium.html I learnt a lot from that, so applied some of that new knowledge and had another go. Started the compile at 10am this morning, has just now failed, at just on 10pm. There was one failure in the morning, that I caught just after it happened, and applied a hack to fix it. Here are my notes... [...] That last error means nothing to me.

Build your website with Jekyll | Opensource.com Static website generators and JAMStack have taken off in recent years. And with good reason. There is no need for complex backends with only static HTML, CSS, and Javascript to serve. Not having backends means better security, lower operational overhead, and cheaper hosting. A win-win-win! [...] The command jekyll serve is great for local testing. But once you're done with local testing, you'll want to build the final artifact to publish. The command jekyll build --source source_dir --destination destination_dir builds your website into the _site folder. Note that this folder is cleaned up before every build, so don't place important things in there. Once you have the content, you can host it on a static hosting service of your choosing. You should now have a decent overall grasp of what Jekyll is capable of and what the main bits and pieces do. If you’re looking for inspiration, the official JAMStack website has some amazing examples.

Security updates for Thursday Security updates have been issued by Debian (ruby-kaminari and tomcat8), Mageia (389-ds-base, ansible, apache, apr, cpio, curl, firefox, ghostscript, gifsicle, gpac, libarchive, libgd, libssh, lynx, nextcloud-client, openssl, postgresql, proftpd, python3, thunderbird, tor, and vim), openSUSE (chromium, ffmpeg, grilo, hivex, linuxptp, and samba), Oracle (go-toolset:ol8, kernel, kernel-container, krb5, mysql:8.0, and nodejs:12), SUSE (ffmpeg, firefox, grilo, hivex, kernel, linuxptp, nodejs14, and samba), and Ubuntu (ca-certificates, edk2, sqlparse, and webkit2gtk).

CISA Releases Guidance: IPv6 Considerations for TIC 3.0 The federal government has prioritized the transition of federal networks to Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) since the release of Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Memorandum 05-22 in 2005. In 2020, OMB renewed its focus on IPv6 through the publication of OMB Memorandum 21-07. That memorandum specifically entrusts CISA with enhancing the Trusted Internet Connections (TIC) program to fully support the implementation of IPv6 in federal IT systems.

today's howtos Basic Networking Commands in Linux Today I will be doing a better overview of some basic networking commands in Linux. I recently created a short and sweet thread on twitter with these commands, so right now, I will be going over them a bit more with more detail and information.

How to disable touchscreen on Ubuntu? - blackMORE Ops Recently I installed Ubuntu 20.04 on my Dell Inspiron 5547 laptop. I have replaced the HDD on this laptop with a SSD, swapped WLAN card with a Killer WLAN card. With Linux running, it’s very fast and responsive. However, I needed to disable the touchscreen on Ubuntu permanently.

How to Add Distributed Firewall (DFW) Rules in in VMware NSX-T Datacenter - buildVirtual Distributed firewall rules are applied at the VM (vNIC) level and control East-West traffic within the SDDC. Traffic attempting to pass through the dfw is subject to the rules that have been defined. The firewall rules are grouped into policies, which in turn belong to a category.

Check The Timezone in Linux - Unixcop In this small guide, I will explain how to check timezone in Linux using 4 Easy Methods. System time is usually defined by timezone. Please aware that entire globe divided into multiple timezones which determines its local time. There are a number of time management utilities available on Linux such as date and timedatectl commands to get the current timezone of system and synchronize with a remote NTP server to enable an automatic system time handling.

Distraction free writing in Vim with Goyo | Hund I can’t believe that I’ve forgotten to write about one of my most used Neovim plugin ever. The plugin I’m talking about is called Goyo. It adds a distraction free mode that helps me focus on my writing by centering the content and hiding all other elements.