- [Meme] Bill Gates Keeps Digging Himself Deeper in the Grave Each Time He Speaks
- Linux Foundation and Other 'Diploma Mills' Say There's Demand for Their Products in Their New 'Research' (Marketing)
- [Meme] The EPO's Carte Blanche and 'Diplomatic Immunity' Card
- As Expected, Minimal Pseudo Compliance From EPO Management, Adding Insult to Injury
- Links 23/9/2021: PostgreSQL 14 RC 1 and MidnightBSD 2.1
- Links 23/9/2021: More UPC PR Stunts and IBM (Poettering) TPM for Linux
Fairphone 4 5G Revealing Snapdragon 750G SoC Spotted on Geekbench, Launch Expected Soon
We are aware of the fact that Fairphone is prepping up for the launch of the Fairphone 3 successor – the Fairphone 4 5G (FP4). The device’s key specifications and renders were revealed last week, courtesy of a retailer listing. As per the preliminary retailer listing, the Fairphone 4 5G is expected to pack 6GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The hardware specs of the device remained a mystery up till now. However, these details now are out courtesy of the Geekbench listing. MySmartPrice is the first to spot the Fairphone 4 Geekbench listing. The test results reveal that the device will pack Snapdragon 750G SoC and 6GB of RAM.
Günther Wagner: GNOME Builder 41 Highlights
Builder now maintains a private Flatpak installation to install SDKs and SDK extensions that are not available in the user’s Flatpak installation. This means Builder will no longer add flathub or gnome-nightly to your user’s Flatpak installation. Builder now uses an out-of-process Flatpak helper (gnome-builder-flatpak) to vastly improve its ability to track and resolve SDK extensions. This will improve the situation for applications requiring Rust, LLVM, and others going forward. You can update your SDKs and dependencies together using the “Update Dependencies” button in the build popover. More information can be found in Christian’s blog post.
Games: Steam Deck, FUTEX2, and Anti-Cheat Support
Epic Boost to GNU//Linux Gamers
