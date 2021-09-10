today's howtos
-
Gunicorn graceful restarts
How to configure the Gunicorn application server for graceful restarts, and what is the difference between regular, hot, and phased restarts?
Application restarts are necessary when things go wrong or if we need to push a new application version. A regular restart isn’t usually anything more than stopping and starting the server again. To keep clients connected or even keep serving requests, we need a better strategy.
-
How to install OBS Studio on Linux Lite 5.4 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install OBS Studio on Linux Lite 5.4. Enjoy!
-
How to create Let's Encrypt SSL certificates with acme.sh on Linux
Installing SSL certificates isn't difficult, but it's a process every Linux administrator will have to take on at some point in their career. One of the more popular methods of getting and installing SSL certificates on Linux is by way of Let's Encrypt, which is a certificate authority that offers free, automated SSL and TLS certificates. And Let's Encrypt isn't at all challenging to use.
But there's an even easier way, one that doesn't have any dependencies or requirements. The acme.sh script is written in Shell and supports more DNS providers than other similar clients. This means you can get your SSL/TLS certificates faster and easier.
I'm going to show you how to get and use acme.sh on Linux, so you can start working with SSL without any hassle.
-
How to install Photosounder on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Photosounder on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 303 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Fairphone 4 5G Revealing Snapdragon 750G SoC Spotted on Geekbench, Launch Expected Soon
We are aware of the fact that Fairphone is prepping up for the launch of the Fairphone 3 successor – the Fairphone 4 5G (FP4). The device’s key specifications and renders were revealed last week, courtesy of a retailer listing. As per the preliminary retailer listing, the Fairphone 4 5G is expected to pack 6GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The hardware specs of the device remained a mystery up till now. However, these details now are out courtesy of the Geekbench listing. MySmartPrice is the first to spot the Fairphone 4 Geekbench listing. The test results reveal that the device will pack Snapdragon 750G SoC and 6GB of RAM.
Günther Wagner: GNOME Builder 41 Highlights
Builder now maintains a private Flatpak installation to install SDKs and SDK extensions that are not available in the user’s Flatpak installation. This means Builder will no longer add flathub or gnome-nightly to your user’s Flatpak installation. Builder now uses an out-of-process Flatpak helper (gnome-builder-flatpak) to vastly improve its ability to track and resolve SDK extensions. This will improve the situation for applications requiring Rust, LLVM, and others going forward. You can update your SDKs and dependencies together using the “Update Dependencies” button in the build popover. More information can be found in Christian’s blog post.
Games: Steam Deck, FUTEX2, and Anti-Cheat Support
Epic Boost to GNU//Linux Gamers
Recent comments
1 hour 3 min ago
1 hour 24 min ago
2 hours 24 min ago
2 hours 29 min ago
2 hours 44 min ago
6 hours 52 sec ago
6 hours 8 min ago
7 hours 2 min ago
10 hours 10 min ago
10 hours 27 min ago