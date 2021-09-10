Ubuntu 21.10 Beta Now Available for Download with Linux Kernel 5.13 and GNOME 40
Ubuntu 21.10 has been in development since May 2021 and, like all previous versions, it was based on the previous release, in this case Ubuntu 21.04 "Hiruste Hippo." After a few months of hard work, the Ubuntu devs managed to make some important changes to the upcoming release.
Besides the updated toolchain based on GNU C Library 2.34, GCC 11, LLVM 13, and GNU Binutils 2.37, Ubuntu 21.10 beta now ships with a more recent kernel, namely Linux 5.13, and finally makes the jump to the GNOME 40 desktop environment series with its revamped Activities Overview and other major changes.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 500 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu 21.10 Beta Now Available for Download with Linux Kernel 5.13 and GNOME 40
Ubuntu 21.10 has been in development since May 2021 and, like all previous versions, it was based on the previous release, in this case Ubuntu 21.04 "Hiruste Hippo." After a few months of hard work, the Ubuntu devs managed to make some important changes to the upcoming release. Besides the updated toolchain based on GNU C Library 2.34, GCC 11, LLVM 13, and GNU Binutils 2.37, Ubuntu 21.10 beta now ships with a more recent kernel, namely Linux 5.13, and finally makes the jump to the GNOME 40 desktop environment series with its revamped Activities Overview and other major changes.
Audiocasts/Shows: Command Line Heroes, KDE, and Full Circle Weekly News
today's howtos
Today in Techrights
OMG Ubuntu
Ubuntu 21.10 Beta Released, This is What's New - OMG! Ubuntu!