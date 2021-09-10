Language Selection

Ubuntu 21.10 Beta Now Available for Download with Linux Kernel 5.13 and GNOME 40

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Friday 24th of September 2021 02:08:32 AM
Ubuntu

Ubuntu 21.10 has been in development since May 2021 and, like all previous versions, it was based on the previous release, in this case Ubuntu 21.04 "Hiruste Hippo." After a few months of hard work, the Ubuntu devs managed to make some important changes to the upcoming release.

Besides the updated toolchain based on GNU C Library 2.34, GCC 11, LLVM 13, and GNU Binutils 2.37, Ubuntu 21.10 beta now ships with a more recent kernel, namely Linux 5.13, and finally makes the jump to the GNOME 40 desktop environment series with its revamped Activities Overview and other major changes.

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 24th of September 2021 03:52:20 AM.
  • Ubuntu 21.10 Beta Released, This is What's New - OMG! Ubuntu!

    We’re just a few short weeks away from the final Ubuntu 21.10 release, but first things first: a beta.

    Yes, Ubuntu 21.10 beta is now available to download. Developers and non-developers alike can go hands on with the “Impish Indri” to try it out ahead of a stable release on October 14, 2021.

    Those who install the Ubuntu 21.10 beta can upgrade to the final version (when it arrives) just by installing all updates — and I do mean all — as they arrive down the chute.

    Intro out of the way, let’s take a look at what’s new!

Audiocasts/Shows: Command Line Heroes, KDE, and Full Circle Weekly News

today's howtos

  • Gunicorn graceful restarts

    How to configure the Gunicorn application server for graceful restarts, and what is the difference between regular, hot, and phased restarts? Application restarts are necessary when things go wrong or if we need to push a new application version. A regular restart isn’t usually anything more than stopping and starting the server again. To keep clients connected or even keep serving requests, we need a better strategy.

  • How to install OBS Studio on Linux Lite 5.4 - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at how to install OBS Studio on Linux Lite 5.4. Enjoy!

  • How to create Let's Encrypt SSL certificates with acme.sh on Linux

    Installing SSL certificates isn't difficult, but it's a process every Linux administrator will have to take on at some point in their career. One of the more popular methods of getting and installing SSL certificates on Linux is by way of Let's Encrypt, which is a certificate authority that offers free, automated SSL and TLS certificates. And Let's Encrypt isn't at all challenging to use. But there's an even easier way, one that doesn't have any dependencies or requirements. The acme.sh script is written in Shell and supports more DNS providers than other similar clients. This means you can get your SSL/TLS certificates faster and easier. I'm going to show you how to get and use acme.sh on Linux, so you can start working with SSL without any hassle.

  • How to install Photosounder on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Photosounder on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

Today in Techrights

