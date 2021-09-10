Ubuntu 21.10 has been in development since May 2021 and, like all previous versions, it was based on the previous release, in this case Ubuntu 21.04 "Hiruste Hippo." After a few months of hard work, the Ubuntu devs managed to make some important changes to the upcoming release. Besides the updated toolchain based on GNU C Library 2.34, GCC 11, LLVM 13, and GNU Binutils 2.37, Ubuntu 21.10 beta now ships with a more recent kernel, namely Linux 5.13, and finally makes the jump to the GNOME 40 desktop environment series with its revamped Activities Overview and other major changes.

today's howtos Gunicorn graceful restarts How to configure the Gunicorn application server for graceful restarts, and what is the difference between regular, hot, and phased restarts? Application restarts are necessary when things go wrong or if we need to push a new application version. A regular restart isn’t usually anything more than stopping and starting the server again. To keep clients connected or even keep serving requests, we need a better strategy.

How to install OBS Studio on Linux Lite 5.4 - Invidious In this video, we are looking at how to install OBS Studio on Linux Lite 5.4. Enjoy!

How to create Let's Encrypt SSL certificates with acme.sh on Linux Installing SSL certificates isn't difficult, but it's a process every Linux administrator will have to take on at some point in their career. One of the more popular methods of getting and installing SSL certificates on Linux is by way of Let's Encrypt, which is a certificate authority that offers free, automated SSL and TLS certificates. And Let's Encrypt isn't at all challenging to use. But there's an even easier way, one that doesn't have any dependencies or requirements. The acme.sh script is written in Shell and supports more DNS providers than other similar clients. This means you can get your SSL/TLS certificates faster and easier. I'm going to show you how to get and use acme.sh on Linux, so you can start working with SSL without any hassle.

How to install Photosounder on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install Photosounder on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.