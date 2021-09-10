IBM/Red Hat/Fedora: PHP, Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA), Kubernetes, and Istio 1.11.3
PHP version 7.3.31, 7.4.25 and 8.0.11 - Remi's RPM repository - Blog
RPMs of PHP version 8.0.11 are available in remi repository for Fedora 35 and remi-php80 repository for Fedora 33-34 and Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS).
RPMs of PHP version 7.4.23 are available in remi repository for Fedora 33-34 and remi-php74 repository Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS).
RPMs of PHP version 7.3.30 are available in remi-php73 repository for Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS).
Fedora Linux earns recognition from the Digital Public Goods Alliance as a DPG! - Fedora Magazine
In the Fedora Project community, we look at open source as not only code that can change how we interact with computers, but also as a way for us to positively influence and shape the future. The more hands that help shape a project, the more ideas, viewpoints and experiences the project represents — that’s truly what the spirit of open source is built from.
But it’s not just the global contributors to the Fedora Project who feel this way. August 2021 saw Fedora Linux recognized as a digital public good by the Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA), a significant achievement and a testament to the openness and inclusivity of the project.
We know that digital technologies can save lives, improve the well-being of billions, and contribute to a more sustainable future. We also know that in tackling those challenges, Open Source is uniquely positioned in the world of digital solutions by inherently welcoming different ideas and perspectives critical to lasting success.
But, we also know that many regions and countries around the world do not have access to those technologies. Open Source technologies can be the difference between achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 or missing the targets. Projects like Fedora Linux, which represent much more than code itself, are the game-changers we need. Already, individuals, organizations, governments, and Open Source communities, including the Fedora Project’s own, are working to make sure the potential of Open Source is realized and equipped to take on the monumental challenges being faced.
4 Reasons Why Kubernetes Is So Popular | IT Pro
Among the reasons why Kubernetes has been so widely adopted are flexibility and lack of fragmentation.
Announcing Istio 1.11.3
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.11.2 and Istio 1.11.3
Canonical on Kubernetes and Grace Hopper 2021
Do you kind of want a macropad, but aren’t sure that you would use it? Hackaday alum [Jeremy Cook] is now making and selling the JC Pro Macro on Tindie, which is exactly what it sounds like — a Pro Micro-based macro keypad with an OLED screen and a rotary encoder. In the video below, [Jeremy] shows how he made it into a music maker by adding a speaker and a small solenoid that does percussion, all while retaining the original macro pad functionality. [Jeremy]’s original idea for a drum was to have a servo seesawing a chopstick back and forth on the table as one might nervously twiddle a pencil. That didn’t work out so well, so he switched to the solenoid and printed a thing to hold it upright, and we absolutely love it. The drum is controlled with the rotary encoder: push to turn the beat on or off and crank it to change the BPM. To make it easier to connect up the solenoid and speaker, [Jeremy] had a little I²C helper board fabricated. There’s one SVG connection and another with power and ground swapped in the event it is needed. If you’re interested in the JC Pro Macro, you can pick it up in various forms over on Tindie. Of course, you might want to wait for version 2, which is coming to Kickstarter in October.
