Canonical on Kubernetes and Grace Hopper 2021
Portainer and Canonical Expand Partnership Launching Business Charm for Charmed Kubernetes
Portainer announced the launch of its Portainer Business Charmed Operator, allowing for seamless integration with Canonical’s Charmed Kubernetes distribution.
The new Portainer charm allows users of Canonical’s Charmed Kubernetes distribution to automatically install and integrate Portainer Business as part of the Kubernetes cluster deployment process, using Juju, the Charmed Operator framework.
Portainer Business is a powerful operating platform that transforms any Kubernetes implementation into a ‘containers-as-a-service’ solution. With Portainer Business at the core, Platform Managers can use Portainer’s simple GUI to configure a range of security and governance policies –such as Role Based Access and resource quotas – that control how end users (typically Developers) interact with the environment.
Developers working in a Portainer-managed environment benefit from an easy-to-use GUI to deploy, manage, and monitor their applications or, equally, can connect any dashboard or CI/CD tool they like via Portainer. Without Portainer, Developers must use complex CLI commands to deploy and monitor their apps, which is hard and a major inhibitor in the overall K8s adoption trend.
Canonical at Grace Hopper 2021
Canonical is excited to announce our virtual attendance at the Grace Hopper Conference September 27th – October 1st, 2021. We are thrilled to sponsor, and once again attend, an event that aligns with our values of bringing enthusiastic, diverse, and talented employees into our rapidly-expanding global workforce.
During the Grace Hopper Conference 2021, Canonical aims for attendees to gain knowledge of our open positions and insights from various team members through a day in the life of a Canonical employee. Participants are encouraged to check our YouTube channel to learn about roles from Sales, Support, Field and IoT Engineering. There team members who are involved in our internal resource groups cover topics such as Women in Tech, parents, LGBTQIA+, and more. Engagement is encouraged company wide, and presented during onboarding procedures, allowing every new employee the chance for involvement from their first day.
