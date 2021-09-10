Software and Development: Tetzle, Chrome, Brave, VFD Hacking, and digest
-
Tetzle 2.2.0 released
Added support for Qt 6
Refactored code
Removed XPM icon
Translation updates: Dutch, Turkish, Ukrainian, Ukrainian (Ukraine)
-
Chrome 95 Beta Completely Removes Deprecated FTP Support, Reduced User Agent Info Trial
With Chrome 94 having shipped this week, Google has now promoted Chrome 95 to beta.
With Chrome 95 Beta there is a random assortment of changes with some of the highlights including:
- Beginning as an origin trial is the attempt to reduce the HTTP user agent string information exposed to cutdown on the possible browser fingerprinting by websites.
-
Brave Browser offers video conferencing
A long time ago, Brendan Eich had equipped his Brave browser in the Nightly versions with the video conferencing service Brave Together for testing. Now the service has been incorporated directly into the stable version of the browser as Brave Talk . Behind this is an implementation of Jitsi as a service with WebRTC from the provider 8 × 8 . Brave Talk is available for the desktop as well as for Android and iOS.
-
Upcycling A VFD | Hackaday
A lot of electronics wind up in landfills, and when [Playful Electronics] saw an old cash register heading for the dump, he decided to give its VFD display a new life as an Arduino peripheral. While you might not find the exact same parts, it is still fun to watch him work through the process, and you might find some tips for doing your own upcycle project next time you see some old tech heading out to pasture.
The project was relatively straightforward since data for the display was available. It is meant to connect via RS232 with a point of sale printer, so working with it is pretty straightforward.
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel: digest 0.6.28 on CRAN: Small Enhancements
Release 0.6.28 of the digest package arrived at CRAN earlier today, and has already been uploaded Debian as well.
digest creates hash digests of arbitrary R objects (using the md5, sha-1, sha-256, sha-512, crc32, xxhash32, xxhash64, murmur32, spookyhash, and blake3 algorithms) permitting easy comparison of R language objects. It is a mature and widely-used as many tasks may involve caching of objects for which it provides convenient general-purpose hash key generation.
This release comes eleven months after the previous releases and rounds out a number of corners. Continuous Integration was updated using r-ci. Several contribututors help with a small fix applied to avoid unaligned reads, a rewording for a help page as well as windows path encoding for in the vectorised use case.
-
