Solus Team Plans to Exit GTK and Adopt Enlightenment Desktop (EFL)

Linux
News

The unique Solus Linux project plans not to invest time and effort to GNOME desktop, instead looking ahead with Enlightenment Desktop.
Memcg Performance Regression Fix in Linux 5.15 and BPF-based Firewall

  • Linux 5.15 Lands Memcg Performance Regression Fix - Phoronix

    As a follow-up to A Fix Is Pending For That Linux 5.15 Performance Regression, Linus Torvalds decided to pull the fix directly into Linux 5.15 Git today for addressing this real-world, measurable performance regression. Linus commented on the proposed memcg change today, "Ok, I've applied this just to close the issue. If somebody comes up with more data and the delayed flushing or something is problematic, we'll revisit, but this looks all sane to me and fixes the regression."

  • BPF-Based Linux Firewall "bpfilter" Shows Impressive Performance Potential - Phoronix

    Generating much excitement back in 2018 was bpfilter for the potential to better Linux's firewall and packet filtering by making it more robust and performance. Recently work on this BPF-based firewall solution was renewed and the performance potential over iptables and nftables is looking very good for the future. This year the BPF-based firewall code work was taken up by Facebook's Dmitrii Banshchikov and he's trying to push the code along now. Ahead of the next iteration of these patches, Dmitrii presented at this week's Linux Plumbers Conference on the effort.

Canonical on Kubernetes and Grace Hopper 2021

  • Portainer and Canonical Expand Partnership Launching Business Charm for Charmed Kubernetes

    Portainer announced the launch of its Portainer Business Charmed Operator, allowing for seamless integration with Canonical’s Charmed Kubernetes distribution. The new Portainer charm allows users of Canonical’s Charmed Kubernetes distribution to automatically install and integrate Portainer Business as part of the Kubernetes cluster deployment process, using Juju, the Charmed Operator framework. Portainer Business is a powerful operating platform that transforms any Kubernetes implementation into a ‘containers-as-a-service’ solution. With Portainer Business at the core, Platform Managers can use Portainer’s simple GUI to configure a range of security and governance policies –such as Role Based Access and resource quotas – that control how end users (typically Developers) interact with the environment. Developers working in a Portainer-managed environment benefit from an easy-to-use GUI to deploy, manage, and monitor their applications or, equally, can connect any dashboard or CI/CD tool they like via Portainer. Without Portainer, Developers must use complex CLI commands to deploy and monitor their apps, which is hard and a major inhibitor in the overall K8s adoption trend.

  • Canonical at Grace Hopper 2021

    Canonical is excited to announce our virtual attendance at the Grace Hopper Conference September 27th – October 1st, 2021. We are thrilled to sponsor, and once again attend, an event that aligns with our values of bringing enthusiastic, diverse, and talented employees into our rapidly-expanding global workforce. During the Grace Hopper Conference 2021, Canonical aims for attendees to gain knowledge of our open positions and insights from various team members through a day in the life of a Canonical employee. Participants are encouraged to check our YouTube channel to learn about roles from Sales, Support, Field and IoT Engineering. There team members who are involved in our internal resource groups cover topics such as Women in Tech, parents, LGBTQIA+, and more. Engagement is encouraged company wide, and presented during onboarding procedures, allowing every new employee the chance for involvement from their first day.

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora: PHP, Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA), Kubernetes, and Istio 1.11.3

  • PHP version 7.3.31, 7.4.25 and 8.0.11 - Remi's RPM repository - Blog

    RPMs of PHP version 8.0.11 are available in remi repository for Fedora 35 and remi-php80 repository for Fedora 33-34 and Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS). RPMs of PHP version 7.4.23 are available in remi repository for Fedora 33-34 and remi-php74 repository Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS). RPMs of PHP version 7.3.30 are available in remi-php73 repository for Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS).

  • Fedora Linux earns recognition from the Digital Public Goods Alliance as a DPG! - Fedora Magazine

    In the Fedora Project community, we look at open source as not only code that can change how we interact with computers, but also as a way for us to positively influence and shape the future. The more hands that help shape a project, the more ideas, viewpoints and experiences the project represents — that’s truly what the spirit of open source is built from. But it’s not just the global contributors to the Fedora Project who feel this way. August 2021 saw Fedora Linux recognized as a digital public good by the Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA), a significant achievement and a testament to the openness and inclusivity of the project. We know that digital technologies can save lives, improve the well-being of billions, and contribute to a more sustainable future. We also know that in tackling those challenges, Open Source is uniquely positioned in the world of digital solutions by inherently welcoming different ideas and perspectives critical to lasting success. But, we also know that many regions and countries around the world do not have access to those technologies. Open Source technologies can be the difference between achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 or missing the targets. Projects like Fedora Linux, which represent much more than code itself, are the game-changers we need. Already, individuals, organizations, governments, and Open Source communities, including the Fedora Project’s own, are working to make sure the potential of Open Source is realized and equipped to take on the monumental challenges being faced.

  • 4 Reasons Why Kubernetes Is So Popular | IT Pro

    Among the reasons why Kubernetes has been so widely adopted are flexibility and lack of fragmentation.

  • Announcing Istio 1.11.3

    This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.11.2 and Istio 1.11.3

