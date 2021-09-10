An open source alternative to Microsoft Exchange
Microsoft Exchange has for many years been nearly unavoidable as a platform for groupware environments. Late in 2020, however, an Austrian open source software developer introduced grommunio, a groupware server and client with a look and feel familiar to Exchange and Outlook users.
The grommunio project functions well as a drop-in replacement for Exchange. The developers connect components to the platform the same way Microsoft does, and they support RPC (Remote Procedure Call) with the HTTP protocol. According to the developers, grommunio also includes numerous interfaces of common groupware such as IMAP, POP3, SMTP, EAS (Exchange ActiveSync), EWS (Exchange Web Services), CalDAV, and CardDAV. With such broad support, grommunio integrates smoothly into existing infrastructures.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 555 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Komikku – manga reader for GNOME
A comic book is a magazine which consists of narrative artwork in the form of sequential images with text that represent individual scenes. Panels are often accompanied by brief descriptive prose and written narrative, usually dialog contained in word balloons emblematic of the comics art form. Comics are used to tell a story, and are published in a number of different formats including comic strips, comic books, webcomics, Manga, and graphic novels. Some comics have been published in a tabloid form. The largest comic book market is Japan. Komikku is a GTK-based manga reader for GNOME. The application is is written in Python.
Solus Team Plans to Exit GTK and Adopt Enlightenment Desktop (EFL)
The unique Solus Linux project plans not to invest time and effort to GNOME desktop, instead looking ahead with Enlightenment Desktop.
today's leftovers
Software and Development: Tetzle, Chrome, Brave, VFD Hacking, and digest
Recent comments
1 hour 56 min ago
2 hours 59 sec ago
2 hours 11 min ago
4 hours 33 min ago
6 hours 2 min ago
8 hours 5 min ago
8 hours 50 min ago
8 hours 52 min ago
9 hours 7 min ago
13 hours 19 min ago