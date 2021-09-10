Games: Metal Raspberry Pi Arcade Controller, Easy-Anti Cheat, and More
Metal Raspberry Pi Arcade Controller is as Cool as it is Shiny
This setup is designed to connect to an external display and has female RCA jacks accessible on the back for video output. There are 8 metal buttons on the right-hand side of the controller with a custom joystick made from 16mm aluminum bar stock on the left. Illuminating the edges and matching the controller with his previous creations is a glowing display of orange LED strips.
Linux Gamers Can Finally Play Games like Apex Legends, Fortnite, Thanks to Easy Anti-Cheat Support - It's FOSS News
Epic Games adds complete Linux support for its Easy-Anti Cheat service, along with official SteamPlay (or Proton) and Wine compatibility.
Even though we expected this to happen sometime in the future, the introduction of Steam Deck changed the scene for gaming on Linux.
Online co-op still planned for Children of Morta shown in new video plus free update | GamingOnLinux
The awesome looking Children of Morta from Dead Mage and 11 bit studios has been out for some time now and the developer is still hacking away at getting online co-op working.
It's a feature that has been promised for some time but years after release we're still waiting. In a fresh update the developer mentioned how they're working "diligently" on it and they're aware of " how disappointing and difficult such a long wait has been". Turns out they've found it more difficult and time-consuming than expected but to keep us going they've released a new video showing off an Alpha video to show it off:
Stone Story continues being the absolute coolest ASCII-art adventure with the Quest Update | GamingOnLinux
Stone Story RPG is an absolutely brilliant auto-RPG adventure game that has animated ASCII artwork and a big update just dropped to expand the experience. It continues to be my favourite ASCII styled game. You've played clickers and idle games before but nothing quite like this I'm sure.
The game is set in a "dark and ominous world" where you go off on a quest to find 9 magical Soul Stones. You do this by repeatedly exploring areas to gather resources, fight, build things and unlock new areas. For a game with retro ASCII styling, it's incredibly atmospheric. A big part of it is that you have no direct character control.
A big Quest Update has rolled out with four all-new adventures and the developer promises that the content included "is only the beginning" with something new planned to be added each week.
Urtuk: The Desolation gets a big free content boost | GamingOnLinux
Urtuk: The Desolation is a low-fantasy, open world, tactical turn-based RPG that released back in February and it's back with a big free upgrade for all players.
Continuing to find lots of fans it's still sat happily with a Very Positive rating from well over a thousand user reviews on Steam, so it's not surprising to see the developer continuing to upgrade it. The developer says it's a "DLC" but really it's just a standard update. The new version includes a whole new faction, a new biome, 30 minutes of new music, new events, new items, new objectives, boss maps, new game mechanics and a whole lot of improvements across the game. Sounds like an awesome time to jump back in for another run.
Futex2 Linux Kernel patches get another go after feedback to help Linux gaming | GamingOnLinux
Another day, another try and getting the long-awaited futex2 patches into the Linux Kernel with another version submitted.
For a quick reminder: this work from Collabora is designed to help Linux gaming for both native games and Windows games run through Wine and the Steam Play Proton compatibility layers. This work was cut-down to size in the hopes of getting the simpler work actually upstreamed into the Linux Kernel.
Proprietary Software amd Security Lefovers
Sailfish OS ‑ Command Line Interface & Customisation
MTP (the same protocol Android devices use) will expose the /home/nemo folder to the connecting computer, both to graphical and command line applications. But it hides some files and folders from the connected system.
