Games: Metal Raspberry Pi Arcade Controller, Easy-Anti Cheat, and More

Gaming
  • Metal Raspberry Pi Arcade Controller is as Cool as it is Shiny

    This setup is designed to connect to an external display and has female RCA jacks accessible on the back for video output. There are 8 metal buttons on the right-hand side of the controller with a custom joystick made from 16mm aluminum bar stock on the left. Illuminating the edges and matching the controller with his previous creations is a glowing display of orange LED strips.

  • Linux Gamers Can Finally Play Games like Apex Legends, Fortnite, Thanks to Easy Anti-Cheat Support - It's FOSS News

    Epic Games adds complete Linux support for its Easy-Anti Cheat service, along with official SteamPlay (or Proton) and Wine compatibility.

    Even though we expected this to happen sometime in the future, the introduction of Steam Deck changed the scene for gaming on Linux.

  • Online co-op still planned for Children of Morta shown in new video plus free update | GamingOnLinux

    The awesome looking Children of Morta from Dead Mage and 11 bit studios has been out for some time now and the developer is still hacking away at getting online co-op working.

    It's a feature that has been promised for some time but years after release we're still waiting. In a fresh update the developer mentioned how they're working "diligently" on it and they're aware of " how disappointing and difficult such a long wait has been". Turns out they've found it more difficult and time-consuming than expected but to keep us going they've released a new video showing off an Alpha video to show it off:

  • Stone Story continues being the absolute coolest ASCII-art adventure with the Quest Update | GamingOnLinux

    Stone Story RPG is an absolutely brilliant auto-RPG adventure game that has animated ASCII artwork and a big update just dropped to expand the experience. It continues to be my favourite ASCII styled game. You've played clickers and idle games before but nothing quite like this I'm sure.

    The game is set in a "dark and ominous world" where you go off on a quest to find 9 magical Soul Stones. You do this by repeatedly exploring areas to gather resources, fight, build things and unlock new areas. For a game with retro ASCII styling, it's incredibly atmospheric. A big part of it is that you have no direct character control.

    A big Quest Update has rolled out with four all-new adventures and the developer promises that the content included "is only the beginning" with something new planned to be added each week.

  • Urtuk: The Desolation gets a big free content boost | GamingOnLinux

    Urtuk: The Desolation is a low-fantasy, open world, tactical turn-based RPG that released back in February and it's back with a big free upgrade for all players.

    Continuing to find lots of fans it's still sat happily with a Very Positive rating from well over a thousand user reviews on Steam, so it's not surprising to see the developer continuing to upgrade it. The developer says it's a "DLC" but really it's just a standard update. The new version includes a whole new faction, a new biome, 30 minutes of new music, new events, new items, new objectives, boss maps, new game mechanics and a whole lot of improvements across the game. Sounds like an awesome time to jump back in for another run.

  • Futex2 Linux Kernel patches get another go after feedback to help Linux gaming | GamingOnLinux

    Another day, another try and getting the long-awaited futex2 patches into the Linux Kernel with another version submitted.

    For a quick reminder: this work from Collabora is designed to help Linux gaming for both native games and Windows games run through Wine and the Steam Play Proton compatibility layers. This work was cut-down to size in the hopes of getting the simpler work actually upstreamed into the Linux Kernel.

Proprietary Software amd Security Lefovers

  • Indictment, Lawsuits Revive Trump-Alfa Bank Story

    In October 2016, media outlets reported that data collected by some of the world’s most renowned cybersecurity experts had identified frequent and unexplained communications between an email server used by the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank, one of Russia’s largest financial institutions. Those publications set off speculation about a possible secret back-channel of communications, as well as a series of lawsuits and investigations that culminated last week with the indictment of the same former federal cybercrime prosecutor who brought the data to the attention of the FBI five years ago.

  • Apple Will Not Reinstate Epic’s Fortnite Developer Account, but Epic’s Other Developer Accounts Remain Active

    Sweeney posted a letter from Apple’s attorneys to Epic’s. It reads: [...]

  • FBI Sat On Ransomware Decryption Key For Weeks As Victims Lost Millions Of Dollars

    The vulnerability equities process meets the FBI's natural tendency to find and hoard illegal things until it's done using them. And no one walks away from it unscathed. Welcome to the cyberwar, collateral damage!

  • 65% of users still re-use passwords across accounts: Report

    New Delhi, While 92 per cent of people know that using the same password or a variation is a risk, 65 per cent still re-use passwords across accounts, drastically increasing the risks to their sensitive information, a report said.

    According to a report by LogMeIn, consumers have a solid understanding of proper password security and the actions necessary to minimise risk, but they still pick and choose re-used information.

Sailfish OS ‑ Command Line Interface & Customisation

MTP (the same protocol Android devices use) will expose the /home/nemo folder to the connecting computer, both to graphical and command line applications. But it hides some files and folders from the connected system. Read more

