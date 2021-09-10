Proprietary Software amd Security Lefovers
Indictment, Lawsuits Revive Trump-Alfa Bank Story
In October 2016, media outlets reported that data collected by some of the world’s most renowned cybersecurity experts had identified frequent and unexplained communications between an email server used by the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank, one of Russia’s largest financial institutions. Those publications set off speculation about a possible secret back-channel of communications, as well as a series of lawsuits and investigations that culminated last week with the indictment of the same former federal cybercrime prosecutor who brought the data to the attention of the FBI five years ago.
Apple Will Not Reinstate Epic’s Fortnite Developer Account, but Epic’s Other Developer Accounts Remain Active
Sweeney posted a letter from Apple’s attorneys to Epic’s. It reads: [...]
FBI Sat On Ransomware Decryption Key For Weeks As Victims Lost Millions Of Dollars
The vulnerability equities process meets the FBI's natural tendency to find and hoard illegal things until it's done using them. And no one walks away from it unscathed. Welcome to the cyberwar, collateral damage!
65% of users still re-use passwords across accounts: Report
New Delhi, While 92 per cent of people know that using the same password or a variation is a risk, 65 per cent still re-use passwords across accounts, drastically increasing the risks to their sensitive information, a report said.
According to a report by LogMeIn, consumers have a solid understanding of proper password security and the actions necessary to minimise risk, but they still pick and choose re-used information.
Sailfish OS ‑ Command Line Interface & Customisation
MTP (the same protocol Android devices use) will expose the /home/nemo folder to the connecting computer, both to graphical and command line applications. But it hides some files and folders from the connected system.
Games: Metal Raspberry Pi Arcade Controller, Easy-Anti Cheat, and More
Today in Techrights
