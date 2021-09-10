Standards/Consortia Milestones
Celebrating 30 Years of Europe’s First Root Name Server
The root name servers sit at the top of the DNS hierarchy. Today, there are 13 root name server identifiers in the world. As the first step in a DNS lookup, they are responsible for referring DNS resolvers to the appropriate Top-Level Domain (TLD) name servers. The I-root service operated by Netnod handles several hundred million DNS queries a day using anycast nodes deployed in more than 70 locations across the world. But how did we get here, and what challenges did we face in regards to the root servers in the early days of the Internet?
Europe proposes USB-C as common port for digital devices
In a statement, the EC, the executive arm of the European Union, said these proposals had been advanced to cut down on electronic waste and also to avoid inconvenience to customers.
The EC said USB-C would become the standard port for all smartphones, tablets, cameras, headphones, portable speakers and hand-held game consoles.
Another step would be unbundle the sale of chargers from devices, as the first two changes would ensure that a single charger could be used across devices.
EU proposes mandatory USB-C on all devices, including iPhones
In addition to phones, the rules will apply to other devices like tablets, headphones, portable speakers, videogame consoles, and cameras. Manufacturers will also be forced to make their fast-charging standards interoperable, and to provide information to customers about what charging standards their device supports. Under the proposal, customers will be able to buy new devices without an included charger.
EU Proposes New Legislation That Would Force Apple to Bring USB-C to iPhones, iPads, and AirPods
The proposed legislation would force all consumer electronics, not just Apple, which sell devices in Europe, to incorporate USB-C ports in a variety of products, ranging from smartphones, tablets, headphones, cameras, portable speakers, handheld consoles, and others. Calling it the ‘common port,’ the European Union claims that switching all products to USB-C would not just have benefits to the environment, but annual monetary savings for consumers that mount to $293 million.
Proprietary Software amd Security Lefovers
Sailfish OS ‑ Command Line Interface & Customisation
MTP (the same protocol Android devices use) will expose the /home/nemo folder to the connecting computer, both to graphical and command line applications. But it hides some files and folders from the connected system.
Games: Metal Raspberry Pi Arcade Controller, Easy-Anti Cheat, and More
Today in Techrights
