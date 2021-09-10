Programming/Development Leftovers
The Official Raspberry Pi Handbook 2022
European Processor Initiative Receives First EPAC RISC-V Sample Chips for Testing
And today, the project has delivered its promises as the very first batch of chips are being tested in EPI's labs. The RISC-V processors are designs containing multiple special-purpose accelerators, all centered around the RSIC-V ISA and its design principles. The processor contains four tiles of Vector Processing Units (VPUs) made up from Avispado RISC-V core designed by SemiDynamics, and vector processing elements design by Barcelona Supercomputing Center and the University of Zagreb. In each tile, there are home nodes and L2 cache for cache systems, which are the contributions of Chalmers and FORTH. For additional acceleration, there are Stencil and Tensor accelerators (STX) engineered by Fraunhofer IIS, ITWM, and ETH Zürich, and the variable precision processor (VRP) deigned by CEA LIST.
On bad advice
Like many programmers, I'm largely self-taught. I've rarely worked with anyone more experienced than myself, especially early in my career where I spent a lot of time working with other 20-something-year-olds who also had only a few years of experience. So we all learned about how to program from advice we found on the [Internet], especially posts that were shared via sites like reddit and hacker news.
Much of my progress since then has been unlearning all those things. In hindsight, most of the writing and discussion I read online about how to program was actively harmful to my ability to successfully produce working code.
That's not to say that most programmers are bad programmers. Just that it's not automatically the case that good programmers will produce good advice, or that good advice will be more widely shared than bad advice.
Reflections on a decade of coding
It's hard to write these examples without sounding like I'm bragging, but to be very clear - I don't think that these projects are particularly impressive in context. They are the kind of projects that someone with a decade of experience in a specialized area should be capable of.
But they are also projects that I'm fairly confident I would have failed at even 5 years ago.
Fun with Redirection
When you're hacking in the shell or in a script, sometimes you want to change how the output of a command is routed. Today I'm gonna cover common shell redirection tips and tricks that I use every day at work and how it all works under the hood.
Proprietary Software amd Security Lefovers
Sailfish OS ‑ Command Line Interface & Customisation
MTP (the same protocol Android devices use) will expose the /home/nemo folder to the connecting computer, both to graphical and command line applications. But it hides some files and folders from the connected system.
Games: Metal Raspberry Pi Arcade Controller, Easy-Anti Cheat, and More
Today in Techrights
