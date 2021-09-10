today's howtos
-
A different take on the NUMA OOM killer story
I was digging through some notes on old outages tonight and found something potentially useful for other people. It's something I have mentioned before, but it seems like maybe that post didn't have enough specifics to make it really "land" when someone else does a web search.
So, in the hopes of spreading some knowledge, here is a little story about a crashy service.
-
Installing a Commercial SSL Server Certificate (nginx)
Since CACert still isn't "Browser Trusted", and I still don't want to use letsencrypt, I decided to give this a try. The company resides inside the European Union and is the cheapest I could find.
-
Installing a Commercial SSL Server Certificate (nginx) | dt.iki.fi
Since CACert still isn't "Browser Trusted", and I still don't want to use letsencrypt, I decided to give this a try. The company resides inside the European Union and is the cheapest I could find.
-
It's probably not the hardware, a sysadmin lesson
Once we noticed this, we flailed around looking at various things and wound up reforming the machine's NTP setup to be more standard (it was different for historical reasons). But nothing cured the problem, and last night its clock wound up seriously off again. After all of this we started suspecting that there was something wrong with the machine's hardware, or perhaps with its BIOS settings (I theorized wildly that the BIOS was setting it to go into a low power mode that OpenBSD's timekeeping didn't cope with).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 507 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Proprietary Software amd Security Lefovers
Sailfish OS ‑ Command Line Interface & Customisation
MTP (the same protocol Android devices use) will expose the /home/nemo folder to the connecting computer, both to graphical and command line applications. But it hides some files and folders from the connected system.
Games: Metal Raspberry Pi Arcade Controller, Easy-Anti Cheat, and More
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
1 hour 38 min ago
3 hours 58 min ago
4 hours 3 min ago
4 hours 13 min ago
6 hours 35 min ago
8 hours 4 min ago
10 hours 8 min ago
10 hours 53 min ago
10 hours 54 min ago
11 hours 9 min ago