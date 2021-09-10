Are you a student who is studying data security in college? Are you looking for ideas for your research paper about Linux cybersecurity? You’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will talk about five current topics for a research paper on Linux cybersecurity, as well as how to approach each of them. Being a student who wants to pursue academic success is not something unnatural. However, along this journey, there could be many setbacks and obstacles to overcome. But these challenges will help you become better at this topic, especially because it is of high importance. As technology evolves even more, new software products, apps, websites appear. And so, it is increasing the possibility of a hacker attack, identity theft, and many other cyberattacks that can happen online. So, discussing Linux security in your research paper is essential, and here are five current topics.

Lumencraft has been announced from 2Dynamic Games and Star Drifters that promises quite an unusual blend of survival and tower defense while you dig through the terrain. The first game from 2Dynamic, they say it has "strands of Alien Breed in its DNA, as well as nods to Darkwood, but with a tactical and survival spin to it" and it will present you with an "unprecedented level of environment interaction, along with fully destructible terrain and dynamic lighting system". [...] From what we've been told they will have a Linux native build available at the Early Access release but not for the upcoming demo for Steam Next Fest. No exact date is being given for the release yet.

After repeated delays the TMORPG (Tiny Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game) Book of Travels has been confirmed now to enter Early Access on October 11. The developer is now confident enough that they've solved the most pressing issues. This is only the first step for the game, with it being "Chapter Zero" of the ongoing story the game will tell which will last for at least two years during Early Access. They said to see it like other games have seasons, with this not quite technically being the first.

A mod of Doom II that we covered a week ago set in the good old United Kingdom, Thatcher’s Techbase, is out now and sees you take down Subject M4GG-13 who is none other than former prime minister Margaret Thatcher. Risen from the dead and fresh out of Hell, Thatcher is up to something and it's your job to take 'em down.

Windows is a de facto operating system for PC gamers, and most gamers consider Linux for gaming a distant possibility. While for some gamers, it is not the first choice. But the closed source nature and handling of personal data on Windows is an off point for many. Even though Linux distributions are not as optimal for gaming as Windows, some gaming-specific distributions and platforms have open doors of possibilities. The article explains the distant possibility of Linux gaming turning into reality by answering some potential questions of games compatibility with Linux and Linux suitability. We also discuss various platforms that support native, Windows, terminal, and browser-based games in Linux.

This changes EVERYTHING for Linux Gaming! Epic Games has officially extended Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) support to Proton and Wine. Let's talk about it.

Big news on EAC in Linux, but there are other problems no one is talking about. Let's go over the future of Linux Gaming!

Time for a weekend of testing for many of you? A fresh version of Steam Play Proton is on the way, with a CodeWeavers developer on GitHub announcing a Release Candidate build of Proton 6.3-7. Now is the time to log issues new to this version of Proton before it rolls out to everyone. They're only interested in issues that didn't happen in previous versions, as they of course don't want to roll it out with regressions.

today's howtos A different take on the NUMA OOM killer story I was digging through some notes on old outages tonight and found something potentially useful for other people. It's something I have mentioned before, but it seems like maybe that post didn't have enough specifics to make it really "land" when someone else does a web search. So, in the hopes of spreading some knowledge, here is a little story about a crashy service.

Installing a Commercial SSL Server Certificate (nginx) Since CACert still isn't "Browser Trusted", and I still don't want to use letsencrypt, I decided to give this a try. The company resides inside the European Union and is the cheapest I could find.

Installing a Commercial SSL Server Certificate (nginx) | dt.iki.fi Since CACert still isn't "Browser Trusted", and I still don't want to use letsencrypt, I decided to give this a try. The company resides inside the European Union and is the cheapest I could find.

It's probably not the hardware, a sysadmin lesson Once we noticed this, we flailed around looking at various things and wound up reforming the machine's NTP setup to be more standard (it was different for historical reasons). But nothing cured the problem, and last night its clock wound up seriously off again. After all of this we started suspecting that there was something wrong with the machine's hardware, or perhaps with its BIOS settings (I theorized wildly that the BIOS was setting it to go into a low power mode that OpenBSD's timekeeping didn't cope with).