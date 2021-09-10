Games: Steam Play Proton and More
A first Release Candidate for Proton 6.3-7 is up with more games working
Time for a weekend of testing for many of you? A fresh version of Steam Play Proton is on the way, with a CodeWeavers developer on GitHub announcing a Release Candidate build of Proton 6.3-7.
Now is the time to log issues new to this version of Proton before it rolls out to everyone. They're only interested in issues that didn't happen in previous versions, as they of course don't want to roll it out with regressions.
Linux gaming just got a BIG boost! - Invidious
Big news on EAC in Linux, but there are other problems no one is talking about. Let's go over the future of Linux Gaming!
My Top 3 HOPES For Steam Deck (+ 2 Big FEARS) - Invidious
This changes EVERYTHING for Linux Gaming! Epic Games has officially extended Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) support to Proton and Wine. Let's talk about it.
All You Need to Know About Linux Gaming
Windows is a de facto operating system for PC gamers, and most gamers consider Linux for gaming a distant possibility. While for some gamers, it is not the first choice. But the closed source nature and handling of personal data on Windows is an off point for many. Even though Linux distributions are not as optimal for gaming as Windows, some gaming-specific distributions and platforms have open doors of possibilities.
The article explains the distant possibility of Linux gaming turning into reality by answering some potential questions of games compatibility with Linux and Linux suitability. We also discuss various platforms that support native, Windows, terminal, and browser-based games in Linux.
Thatcher’s Techbase, the Doom II mod where you take down Maggie Thatcher is out | GamingOnLinux
A mod of Doom II that we covered a week ago set in the good old United Kingdom, Thatcher’s Techbase, is out now and sees you take down Subject M4GG-13 who is none other than former prime minister Margaret Thatcher. Risen from the dead and fresh out of Hell, Thatcher is up to something and it's your job to take 'em down.
Gorgeous looking TMORPG Book of Travels enters Early Access on October 11 | GamingOnLinux
After repeated delays the TMORPG (Tiny Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game) Book of Travels has been confirmed now to enter Early Access on October 11. The developer is now confident enough that they've solved the most pressing issues.
This is only the first step for the game, with it being "Chapter Zero" of the ongoing story the game will tell which will last for at least two years during Early Access. They said to see it like other games have seasons, with this not quite technically being the first.
Subterranean survival shooter Lumencraft will have you dig deep | GamingOnLinux
Lumencraft has been announced from 2Dynamic Games and Star Drifters that promises quite an unusual blend of survival and tower defense while you dig through the terrain.
The first game from 2Dynamic, they say it has "strands of Alien Breed in its DNA, as well as nods to Darkwood, but with a tactical and survival spin to it" and it will present you with an "unprecedented level of environment interaction, along with fully destructible terrain and dynamic lighting system".
[...]
From what we've been told they will have a Linux native build available at the Early Access release but not for the upcoming demo for Steam Next Fest. No exact date is being given for the release yet.
