How To Install AnyDesk on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install AnyDesk on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Anydesk is a remote desktop application. It is a cross-platform software that provides platform independent remote access to different PCs and other host devices. It provides remote access, file transfer, VPN features. It provides secure and reliable access to IT professionals.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the AnyDesk remote desktop application on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How Do You Check ZSH History
As Linux power users, we often come across instances where we need to rerun specific commands. Although some are simple commands that we can retype, some are complex and messy regular expression queries that will take time to reconstruct.
In such scenarios, we can use our shell command history to scroll through our previous commands or use the reverse search to search for a specific command using the up and down arrows.
This tutorial will discuss ways to find and reuse our previous commands using the ZSH command history feature.
How Do I Zoom In and Out on My Bluestacks Emulator? [Android]
Over the years, we have seen the rise and fall of many android emulators. However, there is one that has been the king: Bluestacks Emulator.
Bluestacks is an android emulator that uses virtualization technology to emulate android devices on Windows and macOS systems. It offers modern features to run modern games and applications with minimal or no compatibility issues.
Zooming in and out of Bluestacks may seem impossible, especially if you are emulating an app or game that requires a touch display.
How to Configure Apache Tomcat in Linux
Apache Tomcat, or simply Tomcat, is a free and open-source web server developed by the Apache Software Foundation to implement Java Servlet, JavaServer Pages, Java Expression Language, and web-socket technologies. It provides a ‘pure Java’ http server.
Apache Tomcat provides a default HTTP connector on port 8080, allowing you to use it as a web server such as Apache for your Java applications.
How to Configure mod_jk in Apache HTTP Server
Mod_jk is an Apache module or connector that connects the Apache Tomcat Servlet container with web servers such as Apache, IIS, and more. The mod_jk is a complete replacement of the older mod_jser module that handles communication between Tomcat and HTTP servers using Apache JServ Protocol.
We will not get into the deeper workings of the mod_jk module as it is beyond the scope of this tutorial. Instead, we shall focus on how to integrate it with the Apache HTTP Server.
How to Deploy VDO on a Disk | RedHat - Unixcop
VDO : Short of Virtual Data Optimizer and is a block virtualization technology that provides Deduplication and compression of data at a block level.
How to Do a for loop in ZSH Script
Every sysadmin should know how to implement scripts to automate their workflow. Although we have many automation tools such as Ansible, scripting remains a critical tool to automate tasks in the Linux world.
This tutorial will look at loops, a fundamental concept in scripting and programming in general. We will specifically focus on how for loops work.
How to Enable Debug Logging in Apache
As a system administrator, you will need to understand what is going on under the hood of various services in your system. Logging is probably the best way to do that.
Logs allow you to collect information about the services and applications running on your system and save that log to a file for future use.
This tutorial will learn how to collect detailed information about the Apache Tomcat service by enabling the DEBUG mode.
How to Encrypt Storage Drives Using LUKS in Linux
This article will cover a guide on using the “Linux Unified Key Setup” or LUKS encryption standard that can be used to create encrypted and password protected storage drives. During encryption, LUKS reserves a space on the storage drive and stores necessary information required for encryption and decryption on the storage drive itself. This on-disk encryption methodology ensures near plug and play compatibility across Linux distributions and easy transferability of data drives. As long as you have LUKS installed on your Linux system and you know the password, you will be easily able to decrypt any LUKS encrypted data drive on any Linux distribution.
How to Install Apache, MariaDB, PHP7 (LAMP) on openSUSE Leap 15.3 - Unixcop
In this tutorial, we will explain to you how to install LAMP stack on the latest openSUSE release. Let me just refresh your mind that LAMP is a combination of the words Linux Apache MySQL and Php.
How to Install Arch Linux: Beginner's Step-by-Step Installation Guide
Arch Linux is not difficult to install. In this guide I will going to show you how to easily install Arch Linux with the GNOME Desktop Environment.
Many Linux users really want to give Arch Linux a try, but the general notion that Arch is difficult to learn stops many of them. When people say it’s “hard,” they really mean that it takes effort. And they’re right – you do have to put a little bit more effort into installing your system, setting everything up, and reading about how to do what you want to do.
However, you end up with a system you understand very well and set up just the way you want it. Once installed, Arch Linux is as easy to run as any other distro, if not easier.
You can install Arch Linux directly to your computer by following this guide, but you can also install it on a virtual machine by using VirtualBox. This Arch Linux how to installation guide shows the whole process in easy-to-follow steps.
How to Install SQL Server in RHEL, Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux
On March 7, 2016, Microsoft announced the introduction of the MS SQL server in Linux systems. The goal was to deliver more flexibility for users and to do away with vendor lock-in with the aim of accelerating the adoption of the SQL database server. If you didn’t know already, MS SQL is a relational database server developed by Microsoft.
How to Monitor Linux Machine via Nagios - Unixcop
Nagios is a powerful tools that allows you to monitor your IT infrastructure and notify you if any hosts, service or machine specs are malfunctioning. We will see to monitor a linux machine’s basic health check e.g. Current load, Disk Space and Ram Usage etc. in this tutorial.
How to Remove (^M) Characters from a File in Linux
A common functional uniqueness of different operating system environments is in the way they handle and process data. This functionality is in the way a file’s text data is perceived and processed.
For instance, you can have a normal text file created and populated under a Windows computing environment but once that same file is transferred to a Linux computing platform, it is processed and displayed differently.
There is a logical explanation for these transferred text file’s misbehavior. On a Windows computing environment, the OS acknowledges the presence of a new line within a text file through a specific carriage return.
While the representation of this carriage return (CR) character is hidden from the eyes of these Windows users, transferring this file to a Linux computing environment exposes it as ^M characters.
How to Rename Files in Linux (mv and rename Commands)
Renaming files in Linux is a very common operation.
In this article, we will discuss how to rename single or multiple files using the mv and rename commands in various Linux distributions.
How to Use Rc.local on CentOS 8
During the boot process of Linux, we start the script using rc.local. Due to the complex init script process, it causes the user to spend a lot of time using it. Many people look for the methods to use rc.local on CentOS 8 easily. That’s why we have written this blog to give you a brief on the ways to use rc.local on CentOS 8.
How to Use fdisk Command to Create Partition in Linux
The fdisk command utility is useful for viewing and editing hard disk or SSD partitions on Linux and its distributions, such as Ubuntu. It is one of the most powerful tools to manage disk partitions on Linux. Other tools are also available to perform disk partition on Linux, but fdisk is one of the most commonly used ones.
fdisk is a menu-driven command-line utility, and hence new users find this tool confusing and difficult to use. fdisk is not an easy tool to use and should be used with caution. You need to have root access or sudo privileges to make changes to storage partitions.
So, today in this article, I will give you a tutorial on how to create a partition in Linux using the fdisk command.
How to Use nmcli in Ubuntu
Network manager manages all the network settings of the computer. With which network a machine should be connected, which type of traffic should be allowed and how to save data from the online servers are all managed by the network manager. Network managers have different tools, for example we have nm-connection-editor, nmcli, nm Gnome etc. All the tools or utilities have their own specific functions like nm-connection-editor is used to manage the wired connections of the machine, by Gnome settings we can manage all the network settings easily, by nmcli we can do the setting by the command line mode.
This write-up will demonstrate the installation of the network manager then in detail we will discuss the nmcli command for what purpose and how it can be used.
How to install Apache Tomcat on Debian 11
This tutorial explains how to install Apache Tomcat on Debian 11, its predecessors, and Debian-based Linux distributions.
Before writing a tutorial for Linux Hint, I always check other blogs’ content in order to make ours better. This time I was surprised that no available tutorials on installing Apache Tomcat on Debian 11 included the apt-get installation method, which is easier to execute. Therefore I decided to include both methods: Installing Tomcat on Debian 11 using apt and Tomcat manual installation.
How to manage local storage using stratis | RedHat - Unixcop
stratis : is a new technology started in redhat enterprise linux ( RHEL 8 ) used as a local storage-management solution for Linux. It is focused on simplicity and ease of use, and gives you access to advanced storage features.
