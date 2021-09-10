GNU Core Utilities 9.0
Subject: coreutils-9.0 released [stable]
This is to announce coreutils-9.0, a stable release. This is a new major release, with these significant changes: - cp has changed how it handles data - enables CoW by default (through FICLONE ioctl), - uses copy offload where available (through copy_file_range), - detects holes differently (though SEEK_HOLE) - This also applies to mv and install. - utilities are more tuned to the hardware available - wc uses avx2 instructions to count lines - cksum uses pclmul instructions for --algorithm=crc - More amalgamation of utilities - cksum now supports the -a option to select any digest. - This is the preferred interface, rather than sha*sum etc. - This is similar to the amalgamation of encoding utilities introduced in the basenc command in v8.31. See the NEWS below for more details. Thanks to everyone who has contributed! There have been 257 commits by 25 people in the 81 weeks since 8.32 Andreas Schwab (1) KOBAYASHI Takashi (2) Arman Absalan (1) Kamil Dudka (4) Assaf Gordon (1) Kristoffer Brånemyr (3) Ben Pfaff (1) Nikolay Nechaev (1) Benno Schulenberg (1) Nishant Nayan (1) Bernhard Voelker (17) Paul Eggert (97) Carl Edquist (2) Pádraig Brady (110) Emanuele Giacomelli (1) Tianjia Zhang (1) Erik Auerswald (1) Tim Gates (1) Grigorii Sokolik (2) Tobias Stoeckmann (1) Jason Kim (1) Zorro Lang (1) Jim Meyering (7) nl6720 (1) Justin Tracey (1) Pádraig [on behalf of the coreutils maintainers] ================================================================== Here is the GNU coreutils home page: https://gnu.org/software/coreutils/ For a summary of changes and contributors, see: https://git.sv.gnu.org/gitweb/?p=coreutils.git;a=shortlog;h=v9.0 or run this command from a git-cloned coreutils directory: git shortlog v8.32..v9.0 To summarize the 1615 gnulib-related changes, run these commands from a git-cloned coreutils directory: git checkout v9.0 git submodule summary v8.32 ================================================================== Here are the compressed sources: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/coreutils/coreutils-9.0.tar.gz (14MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/coreutils/coreutils-9.0.tar.xz (5.4MB) Here are the GPG detached signatures[*]: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/coreutils/coreutils-9.0.tar.gz.sig https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/coreutils/coreutils-9.0.tar.xz.sig Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth: https://www.gnu.org/order/ftp.html Here are the SHA1 and SHA256 checksums: 027a318930f295cb5bbc0dd06fb47a3b8552fc80 coreutils-9.0.tar.gz b9TriKUVAEl3/HLX9HtAYgQJzEHfrwBBn90b4XZjxDQ coreutils-9.0.tar.gz e2623469f37259d4a89ced5f91af5eaf0ab8792d coreutils-9.0.tar.xz zjCs30pBvFuzDdlV6eqnX6IWtOPesIiJ7TJDPHs7l84 coreutils-9.0.tar.xz The SHA256 checksum is base64 encoded, instead of the hexadecimal encoding that most checksum tools default to. [*] Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the .sig suffix) is intact. First, be sure to download both the .sig file and the corresponding tarball. Then, run a command like this: gpg --verify coreutils-9.0.tar.gz.sig If that command fails because you don't have the required public key, then run this command to import it: gpg --keyserver keys.gnupg.net --recv-keys DF6FD971306037D9 and rerun the 'gpg --verify' command. This release was bootstrapped with the following tools: Autoconf 2.71 Automake 1.16.4 Gnulib v0.1-4937-g9aca7b673 Bison 3.7.4
coreutils-9.0 released
The GNU Core Utilities (coreutils) has announced the release of version 9.0 of "the basic file, shell and text manipulation utilities" used by the GNU operating system and various Linux distributions. In the year and a half or so since the last major release (8.32), various new features were added, including...
