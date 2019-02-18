today's howtos
Common Apache Commands on Ubuntu & Debian – TecAdmin
Apache is the most popular web server developed by the Apache Foundation in 1995. It comes under Apache License 2.0. It is a cross-platform application available for most of the older operating systems like Linux, Windows, and macOS systems. With a 45% of market share, Apache is serving almost every second website on the internet. Which tells its popularity between users.
In this tutorial, we will discuss some commonly used commands for managing Apache servers on Ubuntu and Debian-based systems. This includes how to enable/disable a virtual host, module, or configuration file in the Apache server.
Use DVD as Local Repository in CentOS 8
Appstream (Application Stream) and BaseOS are the two repositories that ship with CentOS 8. Centos 8 has two repositories, and they are different from one another. Among AppStream’s components are software packages such as databases and dependencies. BaseOS repository provides requisite packages, which are useful for an operating system that is minimal. If you also want to use DVD as a Local repository, then go through this article because we have written everything regarding CentOS use DVD as local repo.
how to tail logs in kubectl
For container orchestration, Kubernetes has now become the industry standard. It provides the needed abstraction for successfully administering large-scale containerized systems with clear configurations, a straightforward deployment method, and scalability abilities. Like any other system, Logs allow developers to gain visibility into containers and the Kubernetes clusters they are operating on, and their importance is clear in many Kubernetes failures. However, Kubernetes presents a distinct set of logging issues. Application logs can assist you in figuring out what’s going on inside your app. The logs are very helpful for troubleshooting and tracking cluster activities. A logging feature is present in almost all current programs. Container engines, too, are built to handle logging. Publishing to standard output and standard error streams is the simplest and most often used logging option for containerized applications. These logs show you what’s happening and can be useful for debugging master node issues. Unfortunately, these logs cannot be viewed via the kubectl command; instead, they must be viewed directly from the computer. You may need to SSH into the node directly, based on where you are hosting the computer. This understanding enables you to observe the relationships between these resources and the consequences of one action upon another. In this guide, we are checking different ways to tail logs in kubectl. To execute this whole process, we are utilizing Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. We have installed and started the minikube cluster. Also, kubectl is already installed and configured on our system.
Tips to fix your drawing and linearts on Krita
The Mirror tool in Krita is cruel and reveal the truth... But, once you spot the deformation on a drawing or line-art, what method you can use to fix it? This video shows you my method within all the limit of my actual skill. You'll know at least how I manage my correction pass over the art of Pepper&Carrot. Sorry for my french accent and english mistakes.
How to Replace Substring in Bash Natively
Here's the scenario. You have a big string and you want to replace part of it with another string.
For example, you want to change "I am writing a line today" to "I am writing a line now".
In this quick tutorial, I'll show you how to replace a substring natively in Bash. I'll also show the sed command example as an extension.
SS Command in Linux with Useful Examples
The ss tool is a CLI command used to display information about the network socket in Linux. The ss stands for socket statistics. It is a similar tool to netstat, which can display more information such as TCP and state information.
The ss tool comes with the iproute2 package. It can display stats for PACKET, TCP, UDP, DCCP, RAW, and Unix domain sockets.
In this tutorial, we learn ss command in Linux with useful examples.
Atheros Wireless in Alma, CentOS and Rocky Linux
Not that long ago, I took AlmaLinux for a second spin, this time for a more detail review of the distro on my brand-newish IdeaPad 3 machine. Things went reasonably well, except one big glaring problem. I didn't have Wireless connectivity, right after the installation. This is major, because you can't really use a modern system without (some) network, especially this early on.
Soon, I spent a couple of hours trying to fix this. The problem turned out to be rather quirky. Supposedly, I did have all the right drivers and whatnot, but the system couldn't really utilize the hardware. A combination of two factors contributed to the issue, which we will solve in this tutorial.
Open Hardware With Focus on Arduino
Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Examining btrfs, Linux’s perpetually half-finished filesystem
Btrfs—short for "B-Tree File System" and frequently pronounced "butter" or "butter eff ess"—is the most advanced filesystem present in the mainline Linux kernel. In some ways, btrfs simply seeks to supplant ext4, the default filesystem for most Linux distributions. But btrfs also aims to provide next-gen features that break the simple "filesystem" mold, combining the functionality of a RAID array manager, a volume manager, and more. We have good news and bad news about this. First, btrfs is a perfectly cromulent single-disk ext4 replacement. But if you're hoping to replace ZFS—or a more complex stack built on discrete RAID management, volume management, and simple filesystem—the picture isn't quite so rosy. Although the btrfs project has fixed many of the glaring problems it launched with in 2009, other problems remain essentially unchanged 12 years later.
Fedora 35 Workstation Installation Guide / Gnome 41 Quick Tour
This is quick guide / tour howto install Fedora 35 Workstation / Desktop on real PC. Just testing Fedora 35 and everything works very smooth, even GNOME 41.0.
