Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2021-38
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
Fedora Linux 35 Beta is GO!
IBM Engineer Has Been Exploring Possible Rust Modules For GRUB
IBM engineer Daniel Axtens presented at this week's Linux Plumbers Conference on the prospects of using the Rust programming language for creating modules for the GRUB2 boot-loader.
The proposal is not about rewriting GRUB2 in Rust or transitioning it in any large part to Rust, but allowing GRUB2 modules to be created in Rust if so desired by developers. Similar to the growing number of other projects adopting Rust, the motivation is on the prospects of safer code compared to C.
Hey syadmins, what device do you update first? | Enable Sysadmin
Undoubtedly, all the software in their house is out of date. Whether it's a smartphone, smart TV, laptop, refrigerator, a child's tablet, or the dreaded printer, there is always something not talking to something else. It took quite a few years for me to learn, but before I open up Wireshark to start checking dropped packets or pop open top to look around, I open something else: software updates.
IBM's IWB: Realizing the Economic Promise of Predictive Analytics
Wikipedia defines predictive analytics as a set of statistical techniques, - such as data mining, business analytics, and machine learning, - “that analyze current and historical facts to make predictions about future or otherwise unknown events.” Increasingly powerful and inexpensive computing technologies, new algorithms and models, and huge amounts of data on almost any subject have led to major advances in predictive analytics over the past two decades.
“Worldwide revenue for ‘big data’ and business analytics solutions is forecasted to reach $274.3 billion by 2022,” wrote economists Erik Brynjolfsson, Wang Jin, and Kristina McElheran in The Power of Prediction, a research article published earlier this year. In principle, such widespread use of predictive analytics should have a positive impact of the performance of firms. “However, these investments have yet to yield productivity gains in the aggregate,” said the authors. “At the firm level, managers struggle to close the gap between the promise of predictive analytics and its performance. These concerns have been difficult to tackle empirically due to the rate of technological change and, ironically, a dearth of data.”
To address these concerns, the authors launched a research study in collaboration with the US Census Bureau to collect information on the use of predictive analytics in a representative sample of the US manufacturing industry, - an industry that’s historically been an early adopter of leading-edge technologies.
Fedora Magazine: PowerShell on Linux? A primer on Object-Shells [Ed: Why is Red Hat and/or Fedora pushing Microsoft lock-in so hard? This is a shot in their own foot and it is second time in a week that Fedora Magazine pushes Microsoft's PowerShell.]
Red Hat and SAP Innovation Success Stories e-book [Ed: Who at Red Hat decided that proprietary software should be presented as "success stories"?]
DevSecOps: 5 ways to learn more | The Enterprisers Project
One upside of a new technology trend taking flight: A glut of new opportunities to learn about said trend usually follows.
This often requires finding the more valuable signals amidst the noise, and that’s true with DevSecOps. There are increasingly abundant resources for learning more about DevSecOps culture and practices, enough so that it might seem tough to know where to begin.
That’s why we’re here for you and your team. Below, we share five overlapping ways to dig into DevSecOps and learn more about this modern approach to secure applications and infrastructure.
Containerized Python Flask development on Red Hat OpenShift | Red Hat Developer
Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces provides developers with containerized development environments hosted on Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift. Having a hosted development environment that's pre-built for your chosen stack and customized for your project makes onboarding new developers easier because everything they need is already running in a containerized workspace.
In this article, I'll show you how to use CodeReady Workspaces to get up and running quickly with a Flask-based Python project. We'll set up the environment, make a few modifications to the application, then validate and verify the changes from within the containerized development environment.
Open Hardware With Focus on Arduino
Examining btrfs, Linux’s perpetually half-finished filesystem
Btrfs—short for "B-Tree File System" and frequently pronounced "butter" or "butter eff ess"—is the most advanced filesystem present in the mainline Linux kernel. In some ways, btrfs simply seeks to supplant ext4, the default filesystem for most Linux distributions. But btrfs also aims to provide next-gen features that break the simple "filesystem" mold, combining the functionality of a RAID array manager, a volume manager, and more. We have good news and bad news about this. First, btrfs is a perfectly cromulent single-disk ext4 replacement. But if you're hoping to replace ZFS—or a more complex stack built on discrete RAID management, volume management, and simple filesystem—the picture isn't quite so rosy. Although the btrfs project has fixed many of the glaring problems it launched with in 2009, other problems remain essentially unchanged 12 years later.
Fedora 35 Workstation Installation Guide / Gnome 41 Quick Tour
This is quick guide / tour howto install Fedora 35 Workstation / Desktop on real PC. Just testing Fedora 35 and everything works very smooth, even GNOME 41.0.
