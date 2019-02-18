Open Hardware With Focus on Arduino Arduino Nicla Sense ME makes sense of the world | Arduino Blog Nicla is Arduino Pro’s new family of modular, intelligent products that are easy to use, versatile and accessible – whether you are an advanced user working on industrial applications or a budding maker looking to prototype your first intelligent solution. No wonder it’s named after the Greek word for “victory of the people!” To herald the range, we have just released the Nicla Sense ME: a tiny but mighty board, co-developed with Bosch Sensortec to enable sensing and intelligence on the edge. With low-power sensors, a high-performance processor and small footprint, it offers a winning combination that can answer our community’s and clients’ needs and open up to opportunities for infinite new solutions.

Captivating Clock Puts Endangered Displays On Display | Hackaday When you have a small stock of vacuum fluorescent displays (VFDs) straight out of the 1976 Radio Shack catalog, you might sit around wondering what to do with them. When [stepawayfromthegirls] found out that his stash of seven DT-1704A tubes may be the last in existence, there was no question. They must be displayed! [stepawayfromthegirls]’ mode of display is this captivating clock build. Four VFDs with their aqua colored elements are set against a black background in a bespoke wooden case. Looking under the hood, the beauty only increases.

The first Arduino Education Inspiration Lab Arduino Education is delighted to announce its very first Inspiration Lab, in partnership with Technobel in Belgium.

Open Source Autopilot For Cheap Trolling Motors Quiet electric trolling motors are great for gliding into your favorite fishing spot but require constant correction if wind and water currents are at play. As an alternative to expensive commercial GPS-guided trolling motors, [AlexAsplund] created Vanchor, an open source system for adding autopilot to a cheap trolling motor.

Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2021-38 Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)! Fedora Linux 35 Beta is GO!

IBM Engineer Has Been Exploring Possible Rust Modules For GRUB IBM engineer Daniel Axtens presented at this week's Linux Plumbers Conference on the prospects of using the Rust programming language for creating modules for the GRUB2 boot-loader. The proposal is not about rewriting GRUB2 in Rust or transitioning it in any large part to Rust, but allowing GRUB2 modules to be created in Rust if so desired by developers. Similar to the growing number of other projects adopting Rust, the motivation is on the prospects of safer code compared to C.

Hey syadmins, what device do you update first? | Enable Sysadmin Undoubtedly, all the software in their house is out of date. Whether it's a smartphone, smart TV, laptop, refrigerator, a child's tablet, or the dreaded printer, there is always something not talking to something else. It took quite a few years for me to learn, but before I open up Wireshark to start checking dropped packets or pop open top to look around, I open something else: software updates.

IBM's IWB: Realizing the Economic Promise of Predictive Analytics Wikipedia defines predictive analytics as a set of statistical techniques, - such as data mining, business analytics, and machine learning, - “that analyze current and historical facts to make predictions about future or otherwise unknown events.” Increasingly powerful and inexpensive computing technologies, new algorithms and models, and huge amounts of data on almost any subject have led to major advances in predictive analytics over the past two decades. “Worldwide revenue for ‘big data’ and business analytics solutions is forecasted to reach $274.3 billion by 2022,” wrote economists Erik Brynjolfsson, Wang Jin, and Kristina McElheran in The Power of Prediction, a research article published earlier this year. In principle, such widespread use of predictive analytics should have a positive impact of the performance of firms. “However, these investments have yet to yield productivity gains in the aggregate,” said the authors. “At the firm level, managers struggle to close the gap between the promise of predictive analytics and its performance. These concerns have been difficult to tackle empirically due to the rate of technological change and, ironically, a dearth of data.” To address these concerns, the authors launched a research study in collaboration with the US Census Bureau to collect information on the use of predictive analytics in a representative sample of the US manufacturing industry, - an industry that’s historically been an early adopter of leading-edge technologies.

Fedora Magazine: PowerShell on Linux? A primer on Object-Shells [Ed: Why is Red Hat and/or Fedora pushing Microsoft lock-in so hard? This is a shot in their own foot and it is second time in a week that Fedora Magazine pushes Microsoft's PowerShell.]

Red Hat and SAP Innovation Success Stories e-book [Ed: Who at Red Hat decided that proprietary software should be presented as "success stories"?]

DevSecOps: 5 ways to learn more | The Enterprisers Project One upside of a new technology trend taking flight: A glut of new opportunities to learn about said trend usually follows. This often requires finding the more valuable signals amidst the noise, and that’s true with DevSecOps. There are increasingly abundant resources for learning more about DevSecOps culture and practices, enough so that it might seem tough to know where to begin. That’s why we’re here for you and your team. Below, we share five overlapping ways to dig into DevSecOps and learn more about this modern approach to secure applications and infrastructure.

Containerized Python Flask development on Red Hat OpenShift | Red Hat Developer Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces provides developers with containerized development environments hosted on Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift. Having a hosted development environment that's pre-built for your chosen stack and customized for your project makes onboarding new developers easier because everything they need is already running in a containerized workspace. In this article, I'll show you how to use CodeReady Workspaces to get up and running quickly with a Flask-based Python project. We'll set up the environment, make a few modifications to the application, then validate and verify the changes from within the containerized development environment.