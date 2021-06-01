Proprietary Software: WSL Compromised, Windows Bug Doors Again, and More
Found a hidden malware on Windows… in Linux? [Ed: This is a Windows problem; WSL is just Microsoft's attack on GNU/Linux; The solution to WSL/WSL2 woes is to delete Windows completely and install/use the real thing.]
This strange weird world of computing continues to amaze us. From ‘s Microsoft love of all that is open-source to the publication of Edge on Linux , these two worlds – once poles apart and with great feuds between their users – are increasingly mixing.
But you have to be careful to mix things up, especially when you can’t have 100% control between the two cohabiting environments.
[...]
Black Lotus Labs recommends that you enable and monitor the WSL system, if you have it installed, at the time to check for suspicious activity. While waiting for this new attack vehicle to be detected as well.
A New Bug in Microsoft Windows Could Let Hackers Easily Install a Rootkit
Google Warns of a New Way Hackers Can Make Malware Undetectable on Windows
NYT Crossword Decision Puzzles Many | Hackaday
Central to this issue are Across Lite .puz files, a format which hasn’t been upgraded in twenty years. Despite being aged and proprietary, an entire community of solvers, developers and checkers has sprung up around the availability of puz files, making them a de-facto standard. Not only are puz files used to distribute daily crosswords, the NYT maintains an archive of all its crosswords in puz format going back to 1993, even before online puzzles were introduced. There are various newer formats floating around, but with the entrenchment of the puz format none has emerged as a clear winner. The Across Lite team even developed a new format at the request of NYT in back 2015, but strangely, the NYT has never used it.
[...]
Based on the information made available so far, several things don’t make sense to many in the community. Why the sudden notice, and not a transition period to give the community time to make an orderly transition to this new “something”? Why is the archive of puz files being removed, given that the problem is with preparing puz formatted files, not maintaining them? Almost overnight, scripts have popped up to convert the NYT website crossword into puz format, and similar scripts have been around for some time. This begs the question, just how difficult is it to prepare puz files? And other than printing your puzzle on paper, this announcement ends the ability to solve puzzles offline, such as when you’re flying.
Many third-party puzzle app and program developers have reached out to Ms. Mason asking that she reconsider.
