How To Install Apache Maven on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Maven on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn't know, Apache Maven is an open-source software project management and builds a tool that is tailored specifically for Java projects, but due to its plugin-based architecture, it can be used for C#, Ruby, C, C++, etc projects. Apache Maven projects are build around Project Object Model (POM) and use an XML file (pom.xml) to describe its software project configurations. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add 'sudo' to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Apache Maven on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

How to install Darktable on a Chromebook in 2021 Today we are looking at how to install Darktable on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

How to Install Brave Browser AlmaLinux 8 - LinuxCapable Brave is a free and open-source web browser developed by Brave Software, Inc. based on the Chromium web browser. Brave is a privacy-focused Internet web browser, which distinguishes itself from other browsers by automatically blocking online advertisements and website trackers in its default settings. Brave has claimed its browser puts less strain on your computer’s performance than Google Chrome, regardless of how much you ask of it. Even with multiple tabs open at once, Brave uses less memory than Google Chrome-like, up to 66% less.

How To Install Gparted on CentOS 8 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gparted on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, GParted is a free partition manager that enables you to resize, copy, and move partitions without data loss. Furthermore, it provides many features such as one partition mirroring with others. It is to be noted that Gparted supports several filesystems such as btrfs, ext2/ext3/ext4, fat16/fat32, lvm2, ntfs and xfs. Also, you can use a variety of storage devices such as SATA/IDE/SCSI, Flash memory, SSD and RAID with GParted. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Gparted partition manager on a CentOS 8.

How to Install MariaDB 10.6 on AlmaLinux 8 - LinuxCapable MariaDB is one of the most popular open-source databases next to its originator MySQL. The original creators of MySQL developed MariaDB in response to fears that MySQL would suddenly become a paid service due to Oracle acquiring it in 2010. With its history of doing similar tactics, the developers behind MariaDB have promised to keep it open source and free from such fears as what has happened to MySQL. MariaDB has become just as popular as MySQL with developers, with features such as advanced clustering with Galera Cluster 4, faster cache/indexes, storage engines, and features/extensions that you won’t find in MySQL. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install MariaDB 10.6 on AlmaLinux 8.

How to Disable Strict Host Key Checking in SSH – TecAdmin The SSH server has default enabled the strict host key checking. When the key checking is enabled, the SSH client connects only those hosts, that valid host keys are stored in the known host's file. You can find the fine at ~/.ssh/known_hosts. Once you are connected to a remote host file time via SSH, the SSH clients check for the host key file under the known_hosts file. If the key is found, you will be connected to a remote server after authentication, but if key doesn't found in the known_hosts file, the command will show a warning message and a prompt to accept or reject the connection request. Once you accepted the by typing "yes", the key is added in the known_hosts file. Here is an example to of command: ssh ubuntu@remote-host Output The authenticity of host 'remote-host (123.45.67.89)' can't be established. RSA key fingerprint is 9f:48:89:f5:68:2f:cd:b3:19:95:40:43:98:09:0a:1a. Are you sure you want to continue connecting (yes/no)? But in some situations, like shell scripts, we need to disable the strict host check. Continue to read this article to understand the way to disable strict host check in the SSH clients on Linux systems.

How to Install Node.JS 14 LTS / 16 & NPM on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable Node.js is an open-source, cross-platform, back-end JavaScript runtime environment built on Chrome’s V8 engine to build fast and scalable network applications and back-end APIs. Node.js uses an event-driven, non-blocking IO module that makes it very lightweight and practical. It is a fantastic choice for data-intensive real-time applications that run across distributed devices. NPM is a package manager for the JavaScript programming language maintained by NPM, Inc. NPM is the default package manager for the JavaScript runtime environment Node.js and is arguably the most available repository for Node.JS packages. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Node.JS in various ways from the app stream and the node source repository on Debian 11 Bullseye.

How to Install Latest Nginx Mainline on AlmaLinux 8 - LinuxCapable For those using AlmaLinux 8, you might have noticed that installing Nginx directly from its Appresteam does not install the latest stable or mainline version. It is pretty far behind where Nginx is stable, and Mainline is at the current time of its development. For most, using the default Nginx that comes bundled with AlmaLinux Appstream will be preferred. Still, the following tutorial will cover the steps needed for those wanting to use newer versions for the latest features.

ACENET Basics: Introduction to Linux This core session is designed to help new users at ACENET and Compute Canada get up and running.

How to Remove Firefox Snap from Ubuntu (21.10 +) Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri makes Firefox Snap as a default browser. If you don't like Snap, this is how you can remove it and use the stock version.