Today in Techrights
- [Meme] When the EPO Watches Everything ('Dissidents', Media, Etc.) and Isn't Being Watched by Anybody
- Virtual Oversight
- The Corporate Coup Against the Soul of the Free Software Community Is Not Over
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, September 24, 2021
- Links 24/9/2021: GNU Coreutils 9.0, BattlEye GNU/Linux Support
- [Meme] 'Linux' Foundation is Greenwashing Microsoft Again, Misusing the Linux Brand Like Nobody's Business
- Richard Stallman to Speak (in Person) in Poland, Dedicate the Talk to Medical Professionals
- Links 24/9/2021: 30 Years of Europe’s First Root Name Server, Repairability of Laptops Discussed
- ZDNet Has Failed
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Proprietary Software and Security
Android Leftovers
