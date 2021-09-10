Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
RetroPie Cyberdeck | HackSpace #47
Modern Tube Tester Uses Arduino | Hackaday
There was a time when people like us might own a tube tester and even if you didn’t, you probably knew which drug store had a tube testing machine you could use for free. We aren’t sure that’s a testament to capitalistic ingenuity or an inditement of tube reliability — maybe both. As [Usagi] has been working on some tube-based projects, he decided he needed a tester so he built one. You can see the results in the video, below.
The tester only uses 24V, but for the projects he’s building, that’s close to the operation in the real circuits. He does have a traditional tube tester, but it uses 100s of volts which is a different operating regime.
The Big Book of Computing Pedagogy
In this issue, you’ll find:
Techniques for fostering program comprehension
Advice for bringing physical computing into your classroom
Introductions to frameworks for structuring your lessons
