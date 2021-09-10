today's leftovers
-
OpenBSD on the Vortex86DX CPU
This is the OpenBSD counterpart of my article about running NetBSD on the Vortex86DX CPU, and its purpose is mostly to archive a dmesg entry and various benchmarks for this machine. I should note that with only 256MB of RAM, the machine is too constrained to do kernel and libraries relinking in a timely manner, due to swapping.
-
The brains behind the books - part IX: Meike Chabowski | SUSE Communities
Linux and I share the same birthday – it probably was just kismet that we met. No wonder that I seized my chance when I saw a job opening from SUSE in the newspaper – they were looking to hire somebody into the Marketing /PR department for press relations. I applied for the job, and got it – strike! This was in 2000 – more than 21 years ago. The first 6 weeks I worked as PR manager, and published my first press release about SUSE Blinux, a Braille screen reader developed by our former colleague Marco Skambraks. In the meantime, we had got a new Marketing director. And one fine day, he asked me if I would move over from PR to Product Marketing. Quite overrun, I said “why not, let’s try it”. And for the next 16 years, I worked as a product marketing manager on many different and interesting topics. I am very proud that, in 2000, I was among those that brought the very first Enterprise Linux server to market – it all started in 2000 with SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for S/390 (IBM mainframes). The mainframe (today IBM Z and LinuxOne) was my first love, but I also was responsible for High Performance Computing for a very long time, and I am still addicted to this technology area, as HPC is so much impacting our daily life without us realizing it. Other topics I worked on were UNIX to Linux, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server in general, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Service, and also SUSE Manager. Already during my time in Product Marketing, I wrote technical feature guides, and together with subject matter experts, technical whitepapers focussing on many different topics (A NUMA API for Linux from Andi Kleen, for example, is still out there, and regularly referred to).
-
Bespoke shenanigans
A bit over a week ago, I found a DAW called Bespoke. It features a rich set of composable audio and modulation modules that can be freely instantiated and connected (and I thought Reaper’s routing was cool).
More importantly, there’s a scripting module. It offers note, pulse and modulation inputs, note outputs, and api-based integration with other Bespoke modules.
-
Chromium compiled for 15 hours before failing
Ha ha, the saga continues! Yesterday's post:
https://bkhome.org/news/202109/chromium-compiled-for-12-hours-before-failing.html
This time, using Chromium version 93.0.4577.82. Running EasyOS 3.0pre, Lenovo PC with Intel i3 CPU and 8GB RAM. The build is happening on an external USB3 500GB SSD. There is a swap partition, 24GB internal HDD.
Failure point looks like the same place. It is trying to create 'libblink_platform.so'.
Normally, the build is configured to create static libraries and there is a massive final link creating a huge single binary. However, I have used the "is_component_build=true" configure option, which causes a smaller final binary with lots of shared libraries.
-
Python as a build tool
Normally, when starting a Java project (or any other programming project, really), you don’t want to reinvent the wheel. You go with the de-facto build system, folder structure, environment etc. The ones that rest of the world is using.
Yet, both Skija and JWM are built using Python scripts instead of more traditional Ant/Maven/Gradle/SBT. Why? Let’s find out!
-
In a setback for Apple, the European Union seeks a common charger for all phones.
The European Union unveiled plans on Thursday to make USB-C connectors the standard charging port for all smartphones, tablets and other electronic devices sold across the bloc, an initiative that it says will reduce environmental waste but that is likely to hit Apple the hardest.
-
Ultimate Off-Site Setup | Self-Hosted 54
Alex is abroad and uses the opportunity to build out not one but two ultimate self-hosted off-site servers. We share the hardware, software, and networking details.
Plus, how Chris built a Nest-type thermostat using parts he already had.
-
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Proprietary Software and Security
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
