Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 25th of September 2021 04:46:23 PM Filed under
Misc
  • OpenBSD on the Vortex86DX CPU

    This is the OpenBSD counterpart of my article about running NetBSD on the Vortex86DX CPU, and its purpose is mostly to archive a dmesg entry and various benchmarks for this machine. I should note that with only 256MB of RAM, the machine is too constrained to do kernel and libraries relinking in a timely manner, due to swapping.

  • The brains behind the books - part IX: Meike Chabowski | SUSE Communities

    Linux and I share the same birthday – it probably was just kismet that we met. No wonder that I seized my chance when I saw a job opening from SUSE in the newspaper – they were looking to hire somebody into the Marketing /PR department for press relations. I applied for the job, and got it – strike! This was in 2000 – more than 21 years ago. The first 6 weeks I worked as PR manager, and published my first press release about SUSE Blinux, a Braille screen reader developed by our former colleague Marco Skambraks. In the meantime, we had got a new Marketing director. And one fine day, he asked me if I would move over from PR to Product Marketing. Quite overrun, I said “why not, let’s try it”. And for the next 16 years, I worked as a product marketing manager on many different and interesting topics. I am very proud that, in 2000, I was among those that brought the very first Enterprise Linux server to market – it all started in 2000 with SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for S/390 (IBM mainframes). The mainframe (today IBM Z and LinuxOne) was my first love, but I also was responsible for High Performance Computing for a very long time, and I am still addicted to this technology area, as HPC is so much impacting our daily life without us realizing it. Other topics I worked on were UNIX to Linux, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server in general, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Service, and also SUSE Manager. Already during my time in Product Marketing, I wrote technical feature guides, and together with subject matter experts, technical whitepapers focussing on many different topics (A NUMA API for Linux from Andi Kleen, for example, is still out there, and regularly referred to).

  • Bespoke shenanigans

    A bit over a week ago, I found a DAW called Bespoke. It features a rich set of composable audio and modulation modules that can be freely instantiated and connected (and I thought Reaper’s routing was cool).

    More importantly, there’s a scripting module. It offers note, pulse and modulation inputs, note outputs, and api-based integration with other Bespoke modules.

  • Chromium compiled for 15 hours before failing

    Ha ha, the saga continues! Yesterday's post:
    https://bkhome.org/news/202109/chromium-compiled-for-12-hours-before-failing.html
    This time, using Chromium version 93.0.4577.82. Running EasyOS 3.0pre, Lenovo PC with Intel i3 CPU and 8GB RAM. The build is happening on an external USB3 500GB SSD. There is a swap partition, 24GB internal HDD.
    Failure point looks like the same place. It is trying to create 'libblink_platform.so'.
    Normally, the build is configured to create static libraries and there is a massive final link creating a huge single binary. However, I have used the "is_component_build=true" configure option, which causes a smaller final binary with lots of shared libraries.

  • Python as a build tool

    Normally, when starting a Java project (or any other programming project, really), you don’t want to reinvent the wheel. You go with the de-facto build system, folder structure, environment etc. The ones that rest of the world is using.

    Yet, both Skija and JWM are built using Python scripts instead of more traditional Ant/Maven/Gradle/SBT. Why? Let’s find out!

  • In a setback for Apple, the European Union seeks a common charger for all phones.

    The European Union unveiled plans on Thursday to make USB-C connectors the standard charging port for all smartphones, tablets and other electronic devices sold across the bloc, an initiative that it says will reduce environmental waste but that is likely to hit Apple the hardest.

  • Ultimate Off-Site Setup | Self-Hosted 54

    Alex is abroad and uses the opportunity to build out not one but two ultimate self-hosted off-site servers. We share the hardware, software, and networking details.

    Plus, how Chris built a Nest-type thermostat using parts he already had.

»

More in Tux Machines

Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers

  • RetroPie Cyberdeck | HackSpace #47
  • Modern Tube Tester Uses Arduino | Hackaday

    There was a time when people like us might own a tube tester and even if you didn’t, you probably knew which drug store had a tube testing machine you could use for free. We aren’t sure that’s a testament to capitalistic ingenuity or an inditement of tube reliability — maybe both. As [Usagi] has been working on some tube-based projects, he decided he needed a tester so he built one. You can see the results in the video, below. The tester only uses 24V, but for the projects he’s building, that’s close to the operation in the real circuits. He does have a traditional tube tester, but it uses 100s of volts which is a different operating regime.

  • The Big Book of Computing Pedagogy

    In this issue, you’ll find:

    Techniques for fostering program comprehension

    Advice for bringing physical computing into your classroom

    Introductions to frameworks for structuring your lessons

Proprietary Software and Security

  • Cybersecurity Threat Vectors For AI Autonomous Cars

    It might seem puzzling that there is any connection between those pesky possums and the topic of cybersecurity and self-driving cars. As will soon be apparent, the parade of possums that you could suggest “attacked” my house is somewhat analogous to those dastardly human hackers that try to break into computer systems. And when you give this matter some careful thought, it is apparent that a self-driving car is really a computer on wheels.

    Self-driving cars are chock-full of computers.

    Computers underpin the AI driving system. These are typically specialized processors especially souped-up to perform lots of computations, something sorely needed to autonomously drive a car. By and large, the computer processing onboard a self-driving car is awe-inspiring and rivals the kind of supercomputers that we used to call supercomputers back in the olden days (to clarify, today’s supercomputers are still many times faster than the computers put into a self-driving car, so my comparison is to the prior eras of supercomputers).

    But the computers for self-driving purposes are just one instance of computing that is found inside a modern car.

  • The real stakes of Apple’s battle over remote work

    And those are just the potential consequences in the short term. This fight will have bigger ramifications later on. That this battle is happening at Apple signals a major shift for the company. For the most part, until now, it’s managed to avoid the internal conflicts that have seized other tech companies like Google. Now Apple will need to reckon with internal employee activists who are learning to pressure their employer about issues beyond remote work, like pay parity and gender discrimination. Even when the question of remote work is eventually settled, its employees are now emboldened to push for other demands — and so Apple will likely continue to grapple with this challenge.

  • VMware vCenter Server Vulnerability CVE-2021-22005 Under Active Exploit

    On September 21, 2021, VMware disclosed that its vCenter Server is affected by an arbitrary file upload vulnerability—CVE-2021-22005—in the Analytics service. A malicious cyber actor with network access to port 443 can exploit this vulnerability to execute code on vCenter Server. On September 24, 2021, VMware confirmed reports that CVE-2021-22005 is being exploited in the wild. Security researchers are also reporting mass scanning for vulnerable vCenter Servers and publicly available exploit code. Due to the availability of exploit code, CISA expects widespread exploitation of this vulnerability.

  • Poorly patched flaw in Apple macOS Finder still exploitable • The Register

Today in Techrights

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6