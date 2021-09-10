This week in KDE: Plasma on the move
Plasma 5.23’s beta period is half over, and we’re busy fixing issues found by our wonderful users. One thing to note is that I don’t mention fixes for regressions that never shipped to users in final releases, and this includes beta versions. If I included those, the list below would be much longer! Because rest assured, we have been fixing tons and tons of the bugs and regressions that all your faithful QA has caught during the beta period. All those bug reports are really valuable. So please do keep filing them! Bug reporting isn’t a black hole!
In the Plasma Wayland session, KWin now supports “DRM leasing”, which allows us to re-add support for VR headsets and let them achieve optimal performance (Xaver Hugl, Plasma 5.24)
KWin now lets you optionally set a global keyboard shortcut to move a window to the center of its screen (Kristen McWilliam, Plasma 5.24)
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 30 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Proprietary Software and Security
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
53 min 47 sec ago
10 hours 17 min ago
11 hours 20 min ago
19 hours 14 min ago
19 hours 22 min ago
20 hours 2 min ago
20 hours 16 min ago
20 hours 22 min ago
20 hours 26 min ago
20 hours 34 min ago