Steam Deck/Arch Linux Latest
Steam Deck can be used as a PC controller and run multiple systems
We already knew that the Steam Deck was going to be more than just a typical handheld game console. In a new section of frequently asked questions, Valve has answered some of the doubts that its potential buyers may have, and, at the same time, has confirmed some of its added capabilities.
Perhaps the most interesting thing is that it can be used as a controller for games on PCs. All that needs to be done is to connect the Steam Deck to a personal computer via Remote Play and configure it as a controller. Sounds really good.
Valve confirms Steam Deck can be used as PC controller, does not support external GPUs
We already know that the Steam Deck will have more features than your typical handheld gaming console, and Valve has just revealed another of its functions: the ability to be used as a PC controller. But one thing it won’t have is support for external GPUs, which was pretty much expected, admittedly.
In a new FAQ, Valve answers what it says are the 20 most popular questions about Steam Deck. Probably the most interesting revelation is confirmation that the handheld can be used as a controller for your PC games. All you have to do is connect the Steam Deck to your computer via Remote Play.
Valve Posts Official Steam Deck FAQ: Supports MicroSD Booting, Remote Play for PC
Valve's upcoming Steam Deck gaming console is set to start shipping in December of this year, and interest is high for the handheld gaming console. Steam Deck buyers have a lot of upfront questions, though, so Valve has posted a frequently asked questions (FAQs) page to share some more details about the new system.
As a reminder, the Steam Deck gaming console is Valve's attempt to enter the handheld gaming market, and it wields a custom AMD APU. Featuring four cores and eight threads of Zen 2 core IP, the chip runs at 2.4–3.5 GHz clock speeds. It also features an RDNA 2 graphics engine with eight compute units running at 1.0–1.6 GHz. The APU is rated for a thermal power budget of anywhere from 4W to 15W, and it connects to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM running at 5500 MT/s. For external storage, there's a high-speed microSD card slot. This is all tied together by a custom Arch Linux-based operating system with Valve's Steam UI on top of it.
AMD's new Linux CPU driver for the Steam deck is showing promising results
No one really knows when you'll be able to get your hands on a Steam Deck, with shipping dates slipping into the second quarter of 2022. In the meantime, Valve and AMD are working to squeeze more performance out of the Zen 2 SoC inside the new handheld console, as well as improve its energy efficiency.
Valve's upcoming Steam Deck will be able to run Windows 11 for those who want it, but the majority of users will likely stick with the company's own Arch Linux-based SteamOS 3.0, which uses the Proton compatibility layer to run games that don't run natively on Linux.
If you install Windows 11 on an unsupported PC, you will not get updates
You can always install Ubuntu or Linux Mint Being a Linux evangelist it would be very remiss of me not to at least mention it is an option that you have. Linux Distros like Ubuntu and Linux Mint are quite user friendly and easy to set up. It’s a lot easier to install Ubuntu on your laptop or PC than it is to install Windows. You can even install Ubuntu or Linux Mint alongside Windows and choose which OS you want to boot into during startup. I am always telling people that these days it doesn’t really matter which OS you are using as long as you can install Google Chrome. Most of the stuff we do and need is in the cloud. If you are an accountant for example you can use Sage or QuickBooks in the cloud so there is no need for Windows support. You can use Office 365 or Google Workspace and so much more. Your OS just sits behind the scenes unobtrusively facilitating your desires. There was a time when desktop apps ruled the roost and this was a big reason for you not to install Linux but those days are long gone. Ubuntu 20.04 will be supported for the next 10 years so, 2030 inenge ichipo! Ubuntu will also run much faster than Windows 11 will ever will on your old Hardware. You can do that or just keep Windows 10 which Microsoft has said they will keep supporting and updating.
XWayland GLX Path Enables sRGB Support
Another item is now crossed off the XWayland TODO list with OpenGL sRGB support wired up. Merged this week into the XWayland GLX code is enabling of sRGB frame-buffer configurations when the underlying OpenGL driver support allows GL_FRAMEBUFFER_SRGB.
