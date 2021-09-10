Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 25th of September 2021 06:37:48 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Steam Deck can be used as a PC controller and run multiple systems

    We already knew that the Steam Deck was going to be more than just a typical handheld game console. In a new section of frequently asked questions, Valve has answered some of the doubts that its potential buyers may have, and, at the same time, has confirmed some of its added capabilities.

    Perhaps the most interesting thing is that it can be used as a controller for games on PCs. All that needs to be done is to connect the Steam Deck to a personal computer via Remote Play and configure it as a controller. Sounds really good.

    We already know that the Steam Deck will have more features than your typical handheld gaming console, and Valve has just revealed another of its functions: the ability to be used as a PC controller. But one thing it won’t have is support for external GPUs, which was pretty much expected, admittedly.

    In a new FAQ, Valve answers what it says are the 20 most popular questions about Steam Deck. Probably the most interesting revelation is confirmation that the handheld can be used as a controller for your PC games. All you have to do is connect the Steam Deck to your computer via Remote Play.

    Valve's upcoming Steam Deck gaming console is set to start shipping in December of this year, and interest is high for the handheld gaming console. Steam Deck buyers have a lot of upfront questions, though, so Valve has posted a frequently asked questions (FAQs) page to share some more details about the new system.

    As a reminder, the Steam Deck gaming console is Valve's attempt to enter the handheld gaming market, and it wields a custom AMD APU. Featuring four cores and eight threads of Zen 2 core IP, the chip runs at 2.4–3.5 GHz clock speeds. It also features an RDNA 2 graphics engine with eight compute units running at 1.0–1.6 GHz. The APU is rated for a thermal power budget of anywhere from 4W to 15W, and it connects to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM running at 5500 MT/s. For external storage, there's a high-speed microSD card slot. This is all tied together by a custom Arch Linux-based operating system with Valve's Steam UI on top of it.

  • AMD's new Linux CPU driver for the Steam deck is showing promising results

    No one really knows when you'll be able to get your hands on a Steam Deck, with shipping dates slipping into the second quarter of 2022. In the meantime, Valve and AMD are working to squeeze more performance out of the Zen 2 SoC inside the new handheld console, as well as improve its energy efficiency.

    Valve's upcoming Steam Deck will be able to run Windows 11 for those who want it, but the majority of users will likely stick with the company's own Arch Linux-based SteamOS 3.0, which uses the Proton compatibility layer to run games that don't run natively on Linux.

today's howtos

  • Bat is Like the cat Command in Linux, But Super-Charged and Written in Rust

    Bat is a cat command clone with advance syntax highlighting for a large number of programming and markup languages. Despite the title of this article, we’ll not talk about cats and bats here, but about the cat and bat commands in Linux. As you know, the cat (short for concatenate) command is a utility in Linux. One of its most commonly known usages is to print the content of a file onto the standard output stream. But given more time spent in the command line, features like syntax highlighting come in very handy.

  • How To Install pgAdmin on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install pgAdmin on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, pgAdmin is a free and open-source web-based tool that provides a friendly web interface to fully manage PostgreSQL databases, and it includes several features that can help you administer and maintain databases with ease. It’s written in Python and supports many operating systems such as Linux, Windows, and macOS. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of pgAdmin on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

  • How to configure your Raspberry Pi OS to use it for the first time - LinuxStoney

    Whether it is to set up a personal server, to play retro games, or simply out of curiosity and to learn programming, today we can all get a Raspberry Pi . This microcomputer has earned a great reputation within the IT sector thanks to its construction based on free hardware, the considerable power it offers and, above all, its price. We can install a wide variety of operating systems (especially Linux) on it. But, whatever system we install, we may have to make some configuration to adapt it to our needs. And here the problems can begin. Raspberry Pi OS is the official operating system for this microcomputer. This system is based on Debian, and it comes specially prepared and optimized to work in an optimized way on this device. However, depending on the use that we are going to give it, we may have to configure some aspect of it as soon as we start it up. In this way, we find two ways to configure this Raspberry Pi OS to adapt it to our needs.

  • rpm2cpio utility fixed

    I downloaded a Fedora rpm file, and was unable to open it. Hmmm, we had this problem ages ago, see this blog post in 2011: https://bkhome.org/archive/blog2/201106/busybox-39rpm2cpio39-fails.html And a fix for Xarchive in 2018: https://bkhome.org/news/201812/fix-rpm-extraction-in-xarchive.html EasyOS has the busybox 'rpm2cpio' applet, and that is still broken. The 'exploderpm' script doesn't seem to work either.

  • Fixing choppy video and chunky font quality in Firefox installed via Flathub in openSUSE

    f you've installed the Firefox browser using flatpak on openSUSE, you probably have noticed these two issues: - poor video quality with lags (e.g videos on Twitter) - funky font display on some pages (e.g Facebook) Firefox comes with the ffmpeg extension enabled but the libs need to be installed. At the time of writing this post, the extension for ffmpeg version 20.08 was enabled in the following file if you installed Firefox using the --user flag with Flatpak.

  • How To Install osTicket on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install osTicket on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, osTicket is a free and open-source customer support ticketing system and is widely used globally. It is a simple lightweight web-based application that allows one to organize, manage and archive support requests. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the osTicket support ticketing system on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

  • Choose Audio Devices in Ubuntu System Tray Menu via Extension | UbuntuHandbook

    For laptop and desktop PC with more than one audio input and output devices, it’s possible to switch between audio devices quickly with upper right corner system tray menu. It’s a common situation that users have more than one audio devices connected to the computer. GNOME, the default Ubuntu Desktop Environment, provides Sound settings to choose which input and/or output device to use. To make life easier, a Gnome extension is available to integrate the settings into system tray status menu under volume control slider. So users can quickly choose a speaker, HMDI, microphone or other input device via few clicks.

If you install Windows 11 on an unsupported PC, you will not get updates

You can always install Ubuntu or Linux Mint Being a Linux evangelist it would be very remiss of me not to at least mention it is an option that you have. Linux Distros like Ubuntu and Linux Mint are quite user friendly and easy to set up. It’s a lot easier to install Ubuntu on your laptop or PC than it is to install Windows. You can even install Ubuntu or Linux Mint alongside Windows and choose which OS you want to boot into during startup. I am always telling people that these days it doesn’t really matter which OS you are using as long as you can install Google Chrome. Most of the stuff we do and need is in the cloud. If you are an accountant for example you can use Sage or QuickBooks in the cloud so there is no need for Windows support. You can use Office 365 or Google Workspace and so much more. Your OS just sits behind the scenes unobtrusively facilitating your desires. There was a time when desktop apps ruled the roost and this was a big reason for you not to install Linux but those days are long gone. Ubuntu 20.04 will be supported for the next 10 years so, 2030 inenge ichipo! Ubuntu will also run much faster than Windows 11 will ever will on your old Hardware. You can do that or just keep Windows 10 which Microsoft has said they will keep supporting and updating. Read more

XWayland GLX Path Enables sRGB Support

Another item is now crossed off the XWayland TODO list with OpenGL sRGB support wired up. Merged this week into the XWayland GLX code is enabling of sRGB frame-buffer configurations when the underlying OpenGL driver support allows GL_FRAMEBUFFER_SRGB. Read more

