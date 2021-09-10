What Is GNU/Linux?
Before diving headfirst into the wonky world of GNU/Linux systems, it's important to understand how they came about and some of the terms you may encounter while researching and using them. I'll start with a brief history of the big three: UNIX, Linux, and GNU.
UNIX is a proprietary, command-line-based operating system originally developed by Dennis Ritchie and Ken Thompson (among others) at AT&T's Bell Labs in the late 1960s and early 1970s. UNIX is coded almost entirely in the C programming language (also invented by Ritchie) and was originally intended to be used as a portable and convenient OS for programmers and researchers. As a result of a long and complicated legal history involving AT&T, Bell Labs, and the federal government, UNIX and UNIX-like operating systems grew in popularity, as did Thompson's influential philosophy of a modular, minimalist approach to software design.
During this period, Richard Stallman launched the GNU Project with the goal of creating "an operating system that is free software." GNU, confusingly, stands for "GNU's Not UNIX." This project is responsible for the UNIX-like GNU OS. Stallman also launched the related Free Software Foundation (FSF) on the principle that "any user can study the source code, modify it, and share the program" for any participating software.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 569 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
WordPress (GPL) GPLKey and GPLPlus
today's howtos
If you install Windows 11 on an unsupported PC, you will not get updates
You can always install Ubuntu or Linux Mint Being a Linux evangelist it would be very remiss of me not to at least mention it is an option that you have. Linux Distros like Ubuntu and Linux Mint are quite user friendly and easy to set up. It’s a lot easier to install Ubuntu on your laptop or PC than it is to install Windows. You can even install Ubuntu or Linux Mint alongside Windows and choose which OS you want to boot into during startup. I am always telling people that these days it doesn’t really matter which OS you are using as long as you can install Google Chrome. Most of the stuff we do and need is in the cloud. If you are an accountant for example you can use Sage or QuickBooks in the cloud so there is no need for Windows support. You can use Office 365 or Google Workspace and so much more. Your OS just sits behind the scenes unobtrusively facilitating your desires. There was a time when desktop apps ruled the roost and this was a big reason for you not to install Linux but those days are long gone. Ubuntu 20.04 will be supported for the next 10 years so, 2030 inenge ichipo! Ubuntu will also run much faster than Windows 11 will ever will on your old Hardware. You can do that or just keep Windows 10 which Microsoft has said they will keep supporting and updating.
XWayland GLX Path Enables sRGB Support
Another item is now crossed off the XWayland TODO list with OpenGL sRGB support wired up. Merged this week into the XWayland GLX code is enabling of sRGB frame-buffer configurations when the underlying OpenGL driver support allows GL_FRAMEBUFFER_SRGB.
PC Magazine claims 2021 Is the Year of Linux on the Desktop
PC Magazine claims 2021 Is the Year of Linux on the Desktop