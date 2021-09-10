Firefox and Hardware Acceleration on Linux
In some Firefox version after 88.0 it looks like they're enabling WebRenderer by default, and it also looks like my hardware (an Nvidia graphics card with the proprietary driver)[1] isn't whitelisted, so what Firefox does is enable "software WebRenderer" instead.
First things first, I had been trying WebRenderer for some time (more than a couple of month) by force-enabling it, and while it seemed to make things better at first, on the whole the experience was awful, and because WebRenderer, if I understand correctly, uses GPU acceleration, that affected the rest of the desktop, so after a while I disabled WebRenderer (and "Hardware Acceleration" in the preferences tab, and set the processes limit to 2, while I was there), and then things seemed to be better.
Due to the iffy state Firefox can be in sometimes, I had decided to skip updates for as long as I can, i.e. I update Firefox, then stick with the version I have until an extension I use no longer works, or there is a really compelling new feature in a new version of Firefox (which, sadly, doesn't seem to be as often as it was before the "rapid release" schedule Mozilla had adapted...). So here I was using Firefox 88.0, shut the machine down at night, turned it on in the morning, then when I was opening a link, Firefox started and all the tabs had the "your tab crashed" "reload this tab?" message, clicking that button had no effect.
So nothing worked, not restoring the previous tabs, disabling all extensions, moving ~/.mozilla and starting anew; a couple of online searches later, still nothing, then I looked at rpm -qa --last | less, now I think the reason is a glibc update, which broke Firefox, probably it would be fixed by rebuilding Firefox against the new glibc. Not really OpenSuse Tumbleweed's problem because the current version of Firefox in the repos is 92.0...
Also: Mozilla VPN boosted with multi-hop, blocking and custom DNS features
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 551 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
WordPress (GPL) GPLKey and GPLPlus
today's howtos
If you install Windows 11 on an unsupported PC, you will not get updates
You can always install Ubuntu or Linux Mint Being a Linux evangelist it would be very remiss of me not to at least mention it is an option that you have. Linux Distros like Ubuntu and Linux Mint are quite user friendly and easy to set up. It’s a lot easier to install Ubuntu on your laptop or PC than it is to install Windows. You can even install Ubuntu or Linux Mint alongside Windows and choose which OS you want to boot into during startup. I am always telling people that these days it doesn’t really matter which OS you are using as long as you can install Google Chrome. Most of the stuff we do and need is in the cloud. If you are an accountant for example you can use Sage or QuickBooks in the cloud so there is no need for Windows support. You can use Office 365 or Google Workspace and so much more. Your OS just sits behind the scenes unobtrusively facilitating your desires. There was a time when desktop apps ruled the roost and this was a big reason for you not to install Linux but those days are long gone. Ubuntu 20.04 will be supported for the next 10 years so, 2030 inenge ichipo! Ubuntu will also run much faster than Windows 11 will ever will on your old Hardware. You can do that or just keep Windows 10 which Microsoft has said they will keep supporting and updating.
XWayland GLX Path Enables sRGB Support
Another item is now crossed off the XWayland TODO list with OpenGL sRGB support wired up. Merged this week into the XWayland GLX code is enabling of sRGB frame-buffer configurations when the underlying OpenGL driver support allows GL_FRAMEBUFFER_SRGB.
Recent comments
1 hour 29 min ago
1 hour 42 min ago
2 hours 38 min ago
2 hours 54 min ago
3 hours 3 min ago
4 hours 53 min ago
14 hours 16 min ago
15 hours 19 min ago
23 hours 13 min ago
23 hours 21 min ago