What the GNU?
OK, this is a post I’ve been planning for months, I think? Several past drafts have been injured and killed before I gave birth to this one, the succesful one. So, let’s jump straight into it: I wanna talk about GNU.
GNU. Not the FSF, not RMS… Why are all these three letter acronyms? Are all of these cover operations of some three letter agency? I hope saying that doesn’t get me into any trouble, so you better read my post before I suddenly disappear… Just kidding! But I will address the FSF and RMS some time in the future… Now, let’s just focus on the GNU.
This comes from a cultural thing that has bugged me for very long time. The Anglo FOSS community is way over this kind of stuff, except for the few people who still listen to the BS the FSF spits out… But the Spanish community loves the FSF and RMS so much it’s unnerving. Actually, I almost was about to write this post in Spanish, but then I realized that I enjoy writing in English way more than in my native language… for some reason?
So, this post is to cut off the falsehoods, the half truths, the weird propaganda around GNU. Some of it comes from the FSF, but most of it actually comes from their fans. This is not just a “culture war,” but this has actual, tangible technological consequences… and that’s what bothers me at most.
-
Listen to the weather change with The Sky Vane
-
TICO Robot Plays Tic-Tac-Toe by Drawing on a Tiny Whiteboard
Tic-tac-toe (or “Noughts and Crosses”) is a game simple enough to implement in any computer system: indeed it’s often used in beginner’s programming courses. A more challenging project, and arguably more interesting and useful, is to make some kind of hardware that can play it in real life. [mircemk] built a simple yet elegant machine that can play tic-tac-toe against a human player in a way that looks quite similar to the way humans play against one another: by drawing.
The robot’s design and programming were developed at PlayRobotics, who named the project TICO. The mechanical parts are available as STL files, to be printed by any 3D printer, and a comprehensive manual explains how to assemble and program the whole thing. Since it’s all open source, anyone can build it from scratch and modify it to their liking. The pictures show the original design by PlayRobotics, while the video (embedded after the break) shows [mircemk]’s version, which includes a wooden frame that gives it a bit more presence.
-
Browsing a WebDAV share in Linux and Windows 10 | Fitzcarraldo's Blog
In this post I explain how I configured my machines running two Linux distributions (Gentoo Linux and Lubuntu 20.10) and my Windows 10 test machine to enable me to browse a shared folder on my file server (running ownCloud, in my case) that uses the WebDAV protocol. I cover two options for configuring Linux to browse WebDAV shares. Further options exist in Linux, but the two methods I give here are fine for my purposes.
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 144
Ubuntu sets out its enterprise stall and makes a big move for Snaps on the desktop, excellent gaming news, disquiet downstream of GNOME, KDE Korner, and details of a new show in the LNL family.
-
GnuCash 4.7 - Neowin
GnuCash is a personal and small business finance application, freely licensed under the GNU GPL and available for GNU/Linux, BSD, Solaris, Mac OS X and Microsoft Windows. It’s designed to be easy to use, yet powerful and flexible. GnuCash allows you to track your income and expenses, reconcile bank accounts, monitor stock portfolios and manage your small business finances. It is based on professional accounting principles to ensure balanced books and accurate reports.
GnuCash can keep track of your personal finances in as much detail as you prefer. If you are just starting out, use GnuCash to keep track of your checkbook. You may then decide to track cash as well as credit card purchases to better determine where your money is being spent. When you start investing, you can use GnuCash to help monitor your portfolio. Buying a vehicle or a home? GnuCash will help you plan the investment and track loan payments. If your financial records span the globe, GnuCash provides all the multiple-currency support you need.
-
The Much Talked About Free Java License Is Here
The Free Java Licence. The distinctions are purely aesthetic. It's the same software, but it's distributed under a different licence.
-
Scikit-learn celebrates the big 1.0 with keyword arguments and online one-class SVMs
After a good 14 years of development, the team behind scikit-learn has released version 1.0 of the Python machine learning library, signaling the open source project’s stability and adjusting things to make it more straightforward to use.
-
Hacker Recounts How He Once Broke Into Professor’s Computer to Submit Late Assignment
When you miss your assignment deadline by just two or four hours, you wish you could go back in time and submit your assignment before the limit -something which seems impossible. Turns out, it was not that hard for college student Robert Graham, who is now a well-known cybersecurity researcher. Talking to Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai in an episode of My First Hack series by Vice’s Cyber podcast, Graham shared an anecdote from his college when he hacked his professor’s computer to submit his late assignment in time.
Graham recollects that once when he was too late in submitting his assignment by a midnight deadline, he changed his computer’s date so that the timestamp on the assignment reads of an earlier time than it was actually submitted. But it was not long before the teachers became aware of this trickery students used. To make sure that assignments were actually assigned on time, teachers made it mandatory for students to send the assignment by email.
[...]
The university ran a Unix-based university environment, and the emails arrived on the professor’s computer rather than being on the cloud.
-
