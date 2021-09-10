Language Selection

Games: Lonesome Village, A Gummy's Life, and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 28th of September 2021 01:02:47 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Cute puzzle-solving adventure that mixes in a life sim Lonesome Village delayed until 2022 | GamingOnLinux

    Lonesome Village is an upcoming puzzle-solving adventure that also blends in a few life sim features from developer Ogre Pixel has been delayed until 2022. This is a game that was crowdfunded on Kickstarter back in October 2020 that gained around £77,855 in backing.

    Writing in a fresh announcement on Kickstarter, the team explained "we must sadly inform you that due to the amount of work needed to deliver Lonesome Village as polished as possible the release date has to be extended beyond what we had anticipated, and therefore the release of the game must be delayed to 2022".

  • Wobbly party game A Gummy's Life gets cross-play, new maps and more | GamingOnLinux

    A Gummy's Life might not be as well known as say Gang Beasts but it's a great wobbly-physics party game that really is a lot of fun to play and it just got a lot bigger. Honestly if you didn't like Gang Beasts but like the idea then I think you might find a home with A Gummy's Life.

    Giving you a range of small areas to fight in, the game is all about comedy. Everything about it is silly and it's hard not to laugh at how ridiculous the characters are with them being based on sweets (or candy if you're American - whatever). . A big 1.1.0 update went out adding cross play with the various consoles, cosmetics you can add to your gummies, 3 new maps, a training map for local play, 2 new unlockable gummies, a new difficulty mode to unluck, a rework of the grabbing system, a better AI and lots more tweaks.

  • Splitgate update out adding mantling, optimizations, a Quick Play option and more | GamingOnLinux

    plitgate is the popular and free to play first-person shooter with portals from 1047 Games and a fresh upgrade is out to hopefully make the experience even better.

    One of the big new gameplay features is Mantling, so you can grab a ledge to help you get up onto a platform. They've not done it as a first-person grabbing animation though, instead as if your jetpack is given a tiny boost so it won't get in the way of shooting. It's something that can be turned off too if you prefer.

  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2 developer responds on Easy Anti-Cheat for Linux with Proton | GamingOnLinux

    One developer that has actually properly released a statement on updating Easy Anti-Cheat to support Linux and Proton for the Steam Deck is Fatshark for Warhammer: Vermintide 2.

    Recently Epic Games announced that Easy Anti-Cheat support for Linux had expanded to offer full support for native games and on an opt-in basis for the Wine / Proton compatibility layers. Since it's opt-in, it does need developers to go and manually sort it out. Epic said it requires "just a few clicks" to enable but that's not quite the whole story. Developers still of course need to test it working.

  • OBS Studio 27.1 is out with YouTube integration and lots of improvements | GamingOnLinux

    OBS Studio is the free and open source recording and livestreaming app used by many content creators and a big new release is now available with YouTube integration.

    This means you can now connect up with YouTube instead of supplying a streaming key, and it gives you a bunch of options to help manage YouTube livestreams. Much like the Twitch integration, for Linux you need to be using their official package otherwise you need to supply your own client keys for API interaction (source).

IBM/Red Hat/RockyLinux Leftovers

  • New IBM and Linux Foundation toolkit makes AI projects more organized [Ed: Missing disclosure; IBM pays this publisher to crank up and vomit out puff pieces such as these]

    IBM Corp. has teamed up with the The LF AI & Data Foundation, an open-source group operating as part of the Linux Foundation, to launch a new toolkit for managing enterprise machine learning projects. The toolkit is called the Machine Learning eXchange and made its debut today under an open-source license. According to IBM, the software aims to address a common challenge for enterprises developing artificial intelligence applications: duplicate work.

  • IBM and Linux Foundation AI and Data announce Machine Learning eXchange

    IBM and Linux Foundation AI (LFAI) launched Machine Learning eXchange (MLX) as a one stop shop for trusted data and AI artifacts in open source and open governance. MLX provides a collection of free, open source, state-of-the-art deep learning models for common application domains. The curated list includes deployable models that can be run as a microservice on Kubernetes or OpenShift and trainable models where users can provide their own data to train the models.

  • MontaVista MVShield Support Now Available for Rocky Linux Baselines

    MontaVista® Software, LLC, a leader in commercial Embedded Linux® products and services, today announced the immediate availability of MVShield support services for Rocky Linux. The Rocky Linux project was founded in late 2020, gathering immediate momentum since its inception with continued robust adoption during 2021.

  • Why people think that I am an IBM Power Champion? | Random thoughts of Peter 'CzP' Czanik

    I must admit, that knowing what an IBM Power Champion is, I am not surprised at all, that I was mistaken for an IBM Power Champion. I am a long time POWER user. Started with RS6000 boxes almost 30 years ago. I helped to install the largest POWER server in Hungary at the turn of the century. I supported Linux on the Genesi Pegasos, a PowerPC workstation, for many years. I was an active contributor and moderator on the power-developer forums and on power.org. And recently I support syslog-ng on POWER. POWER9 provided the best syslog-ng performance for years, and I have a strong suspicion that after a short break the release of POWER10 gives back the performance crown to the POWER architecture. Tead the article I wrote based on my OpenPOWER conference talk last year to see my history in detail and that I am not that active recently: I’m a POWER user So why do people have the impression that I actively work on POWER technologies? I guess it’s because of my job. If I am enthusiastic about a technology, I talk about it loud and clear. Even if it is not part of my job. And my enthusiasm is contagious. I am a technology evangelist, and by definition it means that I advocate technologies and help them in many possible ways. For my job I work with sudo and syslog-ng, however if I like something, it receives the same treatment – in my free time. You can learn more about being an open source evangelist from my article on opensource.com: What is an open source evangelist?

  • Set up mod_cluster for Red Hat JBoss Web Server with Ansible | Red Hat Developer

    In the article Automate Red Hat JBoss Web Server deployments with Ansible, we fully automated the setup of an Apache Tomcat server instance. In this follow-up, we'll further customize the behavior of the Java web server. We will also use this opportunity to replace the Apache Tomcat distribution we deployed previously with Red Hat JBoss Web Server.

  • DAWR YOLO even with DD2.3

    Way back in Linux 5.2 was a "YOLO" mode for the DAWR register required for debugging with hardware watchpoints. This register functions properly on POWER8 but has an erratum on pre-DD2.3 POWER9 steppings (what Raptor sells as "v1") where the CPU will checkstop — invariably bringing the operating system to a screeching halt — if a watchpoint is set on cache-inhibited memory like device I/O. This is rare but catastrophic enough that the option to enable DAWR anyway is hidden behind a debugfs switch.

  • Modeling open management practices | Opensource.com

    In the first part of my interview with Sam Knuth, a fellow Open Organization Ambassador, we discussed how leaders need to make time to be open. Openness isn't effortless. In this second part, Sam and I discuss how executive leaders support their managers and teams in leading with open values. Because of the confidentiality of some of the answers (we're colleagues at Red Hat, after all), I am summarizing the interview in a series of articles that highlight and share some of Sam's most memorable observations and practices.

Devices With Linux and Hardware Hacking

        
  • Aaeon launches Tiger Lake embedded PC, with a mini-PC version coming soon

    Aaeon’s $900-and-up “Boxer-6643-TGU” system combines Intel’s 11th Gen CPU with up to 64GB DDR4, 2.5GbE and GbE, 3x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2.5-inch SATA, and M.2 B- and M-key slots. A smaller “Boxer-6450-TGU” model is also in the works. Aaeon has launched a rugged, fanless embedded computer equipped with Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake UP3 processors. The Boxer-6643-TGU, which starts at $900 with a dual-core Core i3-1115G4E, is designed for embedded controller, digital signage, and Industrial IoT (IIoT) gateway applications. Supported OSes include Ubuntu 20.04.2, Win 10 IoT, and Win 10 Pro. Aaeon also revealed a smaller, reduced-feature Boxer-6450-TGU mini-PC, which is due later this year (see farther below)

    •  
  • Data acquisition SBC offers PCIe/104 and mPCIe expansions

    DIamond Systems’ Saturn is a rugged Intel Atom x5-E3940 powered SBC with an industrial analog and digital data acquisition subsystem, as well as PCIe/104 OneBank and mini PCIe sockets for I/O expansion. The Saturn SBC is also equipped with either 4GB non-ECC or 8GB ECC RAM, SATA, two Gigabit Ethernet networking interfaces, two HDMI video outputs, multiple USB and serial interfaces, and more… most available through positive latching connectors that comply with the PCIe/104 standard, which also allows for stacking multiple expansion boards through the PCIe/104 Onebank connectors.

    •  
  • 3.5-inch SBC expands upon Tiger Lake-U with 2.5GbE and quad displays

    MiTac’s 3.5-inch “PD11TGS” SBC is equipped with an 11th Gen U-series CPU with quadruple display support plus 2.5GbE, GbE, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, SATA III, and M.2 E-key and B-key slots with nano-SIM. ICP Germany has begun distributing what appears to be MiTac’s first 3.5-inch SBC. The 3.5-inch form-factor PD11TGS board follows MiTac’s MP1-11TGS embedded system, which similarly runs on Intel’s 10nm-fabricated, 11th Gen Tiger Lake ULP. Other Tiger Lake-U based 3.5-inch boards include Commell’s LE-370, among others.

    •   
  • Erasable Pen Ink Adds Colors To 3D Prints | Hackaday

    Changing colors during a 3D print is notoriously difficult. Either you need multiple heads ready to go during the print which increases operating and maintenance costs for your printer, or you need to stop the print to switch the filament and then hope that everything matches up when the print is resumed. There are some workarounds to this problem, but not many of them are as smooth an effortless as this one which uses erasable pen ink to add colors to the filament on the fly.

  • Keebin’ With Kristina: The One Where Shift Happens | Hackaday

    [Jaryd] even made their own spring for this beast using a drill and a 3D-printed cylinder chucked into it. But the best part has to be the way it works: by actuating a regular-sized key switch connected to an Arduino.

  • Sababox is an easy-to-use remote for the elderly | Arduino Blog

    Modern television remote controls have a massive number of buttons compared to their more primitive predecessors, and because of this, seniors can struggle with knowing which button to press and when as well as having difficulties seeing the small text. This problem inspired Instructables user omerrv to create a device that he calls the Sababox, which contains just a few large, easily-pressable buttons for simple use.

Events: Debian Reunion Hamburg 2021 and LibreOffice Conference 2021

  • Debian Reunion Hamburg 2021, klein aber fein

    So the Debian Reunion Hamburg 2021 has been going on for not yet 48h now and it appears people are having fun, enjoying discussions between fellow Debian people and getting some stuff done as well. I guess I'll write some more about it once the event is over...

  • LibreOffice Conference 2021: Opening session

    Here’s the opening session from last week’s LibreOffice Conference 2021! More sessions to come, plus a playlist and PeerTube alternatives… Please confirm that you want toÂ play a YouTube video. By accepting, you will be accessing content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party.

Development, Standards, Simplicity and More

  • Jon Chiappetta: Trying to live a simpler life

    Since I have been working from home during this fall/winter season up north, in the woods, I also setup a mini-network here with a nice: 802.11ac tri-band POE-AP, Netgear gigabit-ethernet POE-SWITCH, and the famous TP-LINK archer C7-V5 OpenWRT router/firewall. These all make for a great, stable, and reliable home network configuration when used together!

  • Gopher, The Competing Standard To WWW In The ’90s Is Still Worth Checking Out | Hackaday

    he 30th anniversary of the World Wide Web passed earlier this year. Naturally, this milestone was met with truckloads of nerdy fanfare and pining for those simpler times. In three decades, the Web has evolved from a promising niche experiment to being an irreplaceable component of global discourse. For all its many faults, the Web has become all but essential for billions around the world, and isn’t going anywhere soon. As the mainstream media lauded the immense success for the Web, another Internet information system also celebrated thirty years – Gopher. A forgotten heavyweight of the early Internet, the popularity of Gopher plummeted during the late 90s, and nearly disappeared entirely. Thankfully, like its plucky namesake, Gopher continued to tunnel across the Internet well into the 21st century, supported by a passionate community and with an increasing number of servers coming online.

  • /dev/random: Software obsoleting faster than Hardware

    This was not an one-off situation either. We had multiple customers with years of uptime. In one of the academic institutes, the uptime was well into decades, that multiple sysadmins changed, but the netware box tirelessly worked on. At some point of time, nobody knew where the server was physically located, as nobody looked at it as everything worked fine. In almost all the cases, the hardware failed before the software. The software was engineered so well that it would have run forever on superior hardware (albeit not so efficiently capable of using the modern hardware in its true potential). Those days, even the hardware was built to last for decades. It was the good old times before the planned obsolescence. Fast forward to today, 2021. I have a Redmi 4 android phone, built by the mass manufacturer Xiaomi. I bought it on May 30th 2017 and still use it everyday. I always purchase things for long-term. I believe in BuyItForLife principles. I maintain my hardware properly (Fully discharge and then recharge, handle with care etc.). Even my prior phone, a Motorola E398 lasted me a about a decade, before the charger gave up.

  • Picolibc Continues Maturing As Very Lightweight C Library For The Embedded World

    While Keith Packard is known for his work on X11/X.Org, the past few years he has also been developing Picolibc as a C library intended for embedded systems. He also recently jumped from SiFive to Amazon and appears at the ecommerce giant to be working on Picolibc in an official capacity, presumably for use on Amazon's growing hardware devices. Keith packard presented virtually yesterday for the Linux Foundation's Open-Source Summit North America on Picolibc in an Amazon capacity. Picolibc 1.0 released back in 2019 and we've covered it a few times since while this was the first status update we've heard on the project for 2021.

  • Heatshrink - An ultra-lightweight compression library for embedded systems - CNX Software

    When I wrote about Bangle.js 2 JavaScript smartwatch yesterday, I noticed they used “Heatshrink compression” in ESPruino firmware. I can’t remember ever reading about Heatshrink before, and indeed there are no results while searching on CNX Software. Heatshrink is an open-source data compression library designed for resources-constrained embedded systems that works with as little as 50 bytes of RAM. That’s impressive, so let’s investigate.

  • Vulkan 1.2.194 Brings New Extension For Google's Fuchsia OS - Phoronix

    Vulkan 1.2.194 is out as the latest spec revision to this high performance graphics and compute API. Vulkan 1.2.194 comes with the usual assortment of documentation fixes/clarifications collected over the past week. Plus there is one new extension.

  • CISA and NSA Release Guidance on Selecting and Hardening VPNs [Ed: This must be satire because when NSA touches such things it adds back doors to them]

    The National Security Agency (NSA) and CISA have released the cybersecurity information sheet Selecting and Hardening Standards-based Remote Access VPN Solutions to address the potential security risks associated with using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). Remote-access VPN servers allow off-site users to tunnel into protected networks, making these entry points vulnerable to exploitation by malicious cyber actors.

