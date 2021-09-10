today's howtos
-
How To Create Symbolic Links on Linux - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to create Symbolic Links on Linux. For those of you who didn’t know, A symbolic link, also known as a symlink or soft link is a type of file in Linux that points to another file or a folder on your computer. Symlinks are similar to shortcuts in Windows. By using symbolic links, you make it possible to more easily access other files that might reside in complicated directory paths or are required for certain services.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step create Symbolic Links with practice examples.
-
How To Install and Use PHP Composer on Debian 11 – TecAdmin
PHP Composer is basically a dependency management tool for PHP applications. It provides hassle-free installation of PHP modules for the applications. The composer keeps track of all the modules required for the application and installs them with a single command. It also allows users to keep modules updated. You can easily install all the required packages using Composer. The composer maintains a list of required packages in a JSON file called composer.json.
Composer is a similar tool to npm for Node.js, pip for Python, and bundler for ROR. Composer 2 is the latest available version for your system with enhanced performance. We will use that version to install on our system.
This tutorial helps you to install and use PHP composer on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux system.
-
How to Find a File in Linux Using Command Line
Linux comes with a powerful tool named find to find a file (or files). It can recursively search into subdirectories for a file (or files) based on certain conditions.
In this tutorial, we learn how to find a file in Linux using the command line.
-
How to Install HA Proxy on CentOS 8 - Unixcop
HA Proxy stands for High Availability Proxy written on C. It is a free and open source TCP/HTTP load balancer and proxy solution for TCP and HTTP based applications. HA Proxy allows you to balance incoming TCP / HTTP Traffic by distributing load across backend server using different criteria.
The use of HA Proxy is to provide fault tolerance and high availability in case when one node is getting too many concurrent requests. It is used by most famous web sites like GitHub, Stack Overflow and Tumbler.
HA Proxy allows an application to restart automatically or reroute work to another server in the event of a failure. HA Proxy is a powerful, high power, reliable and secure load balancer.
In his tutorial we will install and configure HA Proxy on CentOS 8.
-
Install and Setup Flutter Development on Ubuntu Linux
Google’s UI toolkit Flutter is getting increasingly popular for creating cross-platform applications for the mobile, web and desktop.
Flutter is not a programming language but a software development kit. Dart is the programming language used underneath the Flutter SDK.
Flutter is the main framework behind Google’s open source Fuchsia OS, Google STADIA and many other software and mobile apps.
If you want to start developing with Flutter, this tutorial will help you to get your set-up ready on Ubuntu and hopefully other Linux distributions.
-
How to Rename Git Branch Local and Remote - Cloudbooklet
When you realize that your branch name in Git is not suitable while collaborating on a project, you can rename the branch name easily on your local and remote.
This guide explains how to change the name of the branch on your local and remote.
-
How to install Fast File Search App ‘FSearch’ Stable [ PPA ]
By releasing version 0.1, the GTK+3 file search tool FSearch finally goes stable after 5 years of development.
FSearch is a free and open-source file search utility, inspired by Everything Search Engine. It’s super fast that you get instant result as you type. The app supports wildcard and RegEx, so users can use * and a series of characters to define filters.
It by default uses traditional UI with menu bar. However, it provides option to enable client-side decorations so to look modern in GNOME desktop (Ubuntu, Fedora, etc). And “dark mode” is supported for those working at night.
-
How to tune Linux extended (ext) filesystems using dumpe2fs and tune2fs
The ext2, ext3 and ext4 filesystems are some of the most known and used filesystems specifically designed for Linux. The first one, ext2 (second extended filesystems) is, as its name suggests, the older of the three. It has no journal feature, which is the biggest advantage of its successor over him: ext3. Released in 2008, ext4 is the more recent, and currently the default filesystem on many Linux distributions.
A common set of utilities made to work with these filesystems are part of the e2fsprogs package. In this tutorial we see how to use two of them: dumpe2fs and tune2fs, respectively to retrieve information and tune its parameters.
-
Convert your Raspberry Pi into a trading bot with Pythonic | Opensource.com
The current popularity of cryptocurrencies also includes trading in them. Last year, I wrote an article How to automate your cryptocurrency trades with Python which covered the setup of a trading bot based on the graphical programming framework Pythonic, which I developed in my leisure. At that time, you still needed a desktop system based on x86 to run Pythonic. In the meantime, I have reconsidered the concept (web-based GUI). Today, it is possible to run Pythonic on a Raspberry Pi, which mainly benefits the power consumption because such a trading bot has to be constantly switched on.
That previous article is still valid. If you want to create a trading bot based on the old version of Pythonic (0.x), you can install it with pip3 install Pythonic==0.19.
This article covers the setup of a trading bot running on a Raspberry Pi and executing a trading algorithm based on the EMA crossover strategy.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 657 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IBM/Red Hat/RockyLinux Leftovers
Devices With Linux and Hardware Hacking
Events: Debian Reunion Hamburg 2021 and LibreOffice Conference 2021
Development, Standards, Simplicity and More
Recent comments
3 hours 19 min ago
3 hours 20 min ago
3 hours 26 min ago
3 hours 29 min ago
3 hours 52 min ago
3 hours 54 min ago
3 hours 57 min ago
4 hours 1 min ago
4 hours 2 min ago
4 hours 10 min ago