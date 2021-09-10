today's howtos
What is port forwarding? | Opensource.com
Port forwarding transfers network traffic from one network listener (called a "port") to another, either on the same computer or a different computer. Ports, in this context, are not physical objects but a software routine listening for network activity.
When traffic directed at a specific port arrives at a router or a firewall, or other networked application, the response it receives can be defined according to the port it's trying to communicate with. When you use port forwarding, you can catch communication coming in on port 8080, for instance, and forward it on to port 80 instead. The new destination port may be on the same device as the one receiving the signal or on a different device. There are many ways to forward ports, and there are different reasons for doing it. This article demonstrates the most common scenarios.
How To Install Ruby on Rails on CentOS / RHEL8 - Unixcop
Ruby on Rails® is an open-source web framework written in Ruby. It helps you create highly powerful web sites and appls.
Rails is released under MIT license.
Also Rails is a model–view–controller (MVC) framework, provide default structures for a database, a web service, and web pages.
So this guide will help you to install Ruby on Rails on CentOS / RHEL 8.
How To Use Virtualbox VMs on KVM in Linux System
The KVM is defined as a Kernel-based Virtual Machine that is an excellent arrangement for running other operating systems on Linux. It uses the Hypervisor emulator for creating virtual machine environments. It requires the hardware level configuration. The KVM works with the machine’s processor, system memory, hard disk, network, and parameters of the host machine. In Linux, using is KVM is secure and safe. You can manage the storage management, RAM usages, and power. Even you can schedule virtual machines on Linux through the KVM. Now, the issue you might think when you want to migrate and use your Virtualbox hypervisor VMs to your KVM system is starting it all over again, which is time taking and complex.
How To Install Ngxtop on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ngxtop on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Ngxtop is a free, open-source, flexible, and real-time monitoring tool for Nginx web servers. It can parse the Nginx access log and print the information about request count, requested URI, the number of requests by status code, and much more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Ngxtop real-time metrics for the Nginx server on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How To Change Timezone on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to change the timezone on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, By default, when a server is provisioned a default timezone will get configured automatically with the Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). It happens that sometimes your system may have the wrong time zone or want to change the time zone due to the nature of working or forgot to set the right time zone at the time of installing the Debian operating system.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the set timezone on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How to Install phpBB with LEMP (Nginx, MariaDB, and PHP) on Rocky Linux 8
With the rise of social media platforms such as Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, and online chat platforms such as discord, we have seen online bulletin forum communities dwindle. Personally, as I just mentioned, they are slowly making a comeback in specific niche communities over the newer additions. phpBB is one of the most extended open-source forum bulletin software on the market.
phpBB isn’t the only option. Others such as VBulletin, Nodebb, Xenforo, and so on, but most of these are paid with mixed reviews. VBulletin used to be a powerhouse, but now it’s a shadow of its former self. Xenforo is one of the best-paid bulletin pieces of software. However, that is just my personal opinion, but I will always choose phpBB first as it’s free, open-source, and has some great 3rd party open-source developers, both new devs and ones that have been around since the start.
Make Your KDE Plasma Desktop Look Better - Invidious
How to install Blue Recorder, a screen recorder, on Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Fedora, Debian and openSUSE! - LinuxStoney
Blue Recorder is a simple desktop recorder for Linux systems. An app built using Rust, GTK+ 3 and ffmpeg. In this tutorial, learn how to install Blue Recorder on Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Fedora, Debian and openSUSE Linux using Flatpak packages.
Install Delta Chat In Ubuntu / Linux Mint | Tips On UNIX
Delta Chat is a free and Open-Source messaging application that is similar to Whatsapp or Telegram without tracking and it doesn’t require any phone number for login.
Delta Chat doesn’t have any servers to store user data, instead, they are using the existing e-mail server network.
You can chat with anyone if you know their e-mail address by using Delta Chat instead of mobile no.
